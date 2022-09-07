Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Buechel, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot and killed on Newport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Newport Road. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newport Road and found a man shot. EMS was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.
Wave 3
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
LMPD arrests father accused of yelling at children on JCPS school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools father after video showed him threatening students on a school bus. Delvantae King is charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. In court records, police said King boarded the Carter Elementary School bus on Aug....
Wave 3
JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students. The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from...
Wave 3
Officials identify 19-year-old shot, killed on Newport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 19-year-old who was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Newport Road. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m., officials with Louisville Metro said. Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newport Road and found Bryant Hawkins of...
Suspect's bond increased to $500K following fatal wrong-way driving crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in a deadly wrong-way driving crash in late August once again appeared in a Louisville court on Friday for a probable cause hearing. Louisville Metro Police Officer Clarence Bufford Jr. testified that Thomas Catalina was driving the wrong way down I-65 on Aug. 28, going nearly 105 mph before he allegedly hit multiple cars, his truck bursting into flames.
wdrb.com
Video shows chaos outside Louisville courtroom after hearing for Jack Harlow's DJ on murder charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A courtroom hearing turned into chaos after Jack Harlow's DJ faced a judge on murder charges. People can be seen on surveillance video filing out of the courtroom after Ronnie O'Bannon's hearing at the Judicial Center in Louisville on Thursday. That's when a shoving match started.
WLKY.com
Brother of man killed in Newburg shooting wants people to speak up about crimes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Terry Dedrick is still shocked after the 57-year-old was killed in a shooting in the Newburg area on Labor Day. "He wasn't the kind of guy that had beef with people," said Ronn Hicks, Dedrick's brother. Dedrick was killed in a shooting on...
wdrb.com
Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with...
WLKY.com
Driver dies weeks after Central Avenue crash that also killed passenger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After spending the last several weeks in the hospital, the driver involved in the fatal Central Avenue crash has died. Watch our coverage of the crash in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said that they were notified on Friday that the driver died on...
WLKY.com
Woman, two inmates indicted for allegedly sneaking drugs into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman and two inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections have been indicted for allegedly sneaking drugs into the facility. Watch our previous coverage of the incident in the player up top. Keanna Decius, Garrett Minefield and Robert Richardson have been indicted for trafficking a controlled substance...
Wave 3
Driver involved in crash that killed 17-year-old in Taylor Berry neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the driver involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has died. The crash happened Aug. 17 just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. Police said the car with the victims was...
Wave 3
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car
Nelson County, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County for apparently hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they...
wdrb.com
Suspect arrested for murder of 36-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jameco English was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Wednesday afternoon. English is charged in connection with the...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 29-year-old Louisville man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the city's Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Deyonte Foster was killed. Louisville Metro Police said he was found shot in an...
WLKY.com
‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
Body found in Ohio River, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating after body pulled from the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River late Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone spotted the body near the upper locks and reported it to 911 dispatchers shortly before 10 p.m. LMPD's...
