wdrb.com

Man shot and killed near Buechel, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot and killed on Newport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Newport Road. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newport Road and found a man shot. EMS was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.
Wave 3

LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
WHAS11

LMPD arrests father accused of yelling at children on JCPS school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools father after video showed him threatening students on a school bus. Delvantae King is charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. In court records, police said King boarded the Carter Elementary School bus on Aug....
Wave 3

JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students. The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from...
Wave 3

Officials identify 19-year-old shot, killed on Newport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 19-year-old who was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Newport Road. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m., officials with Louisville Metro said. Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newport Road and found Bryant Hawkins of...
WHAS11

Suspect's bond increased to $500K following fatal wrong-way driving crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in a deadly wrong-way driving crash in late August once again appeared in a Louisville court on Friday for a probable cause hearing. Louisville Metro Police Officer Clarence Bufford Jr. testified that Thomas Catalina was driving the wrong way down I-65 on Aug. 28, going nearly 105 mph before he allegedly hit multiple cars, his truck bursting into flames.
wdrb.com

Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with...
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
WHAS11

Body found in Ohio River, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
wdrb.com

Louisville police investigating after body pulled from the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River late Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone spotted the body near the upper locks and reported it to 911 dispatchers shortly before 10 p.m. LMPD's...
