News4Jax.com

Border Classic: Brunswick hands Bolles first loss of season, 20-3

In a matchup of undefeated teams, Brunswick stayed unbeaten with a 20-3 win over Bolles, the No. 2 team in the News4Jax Super 10 poll. The Bulldogs scored first thanks to the defense. Kavon Miller wrapped up Brunswick’s TJ Mitchell after a reception while Trent Carter stripped the ball and took it to the Pirates 22-yard line. That set up the first points of the game, a field goal by Matthew Berry. Bolles would not score again.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor

With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

RULES: Win two tickets to see Jaguars host the Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars open their home schedule at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. when they host AFC South division rival, the Indianapolis Colts. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they take the field for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Who’s #1 On The Duval Sports Week 3 Power Rankings? I’m Glad You Asked…

It’s hard to believe we’re in week 3 of the high school football season already. If you’re like me, you have more quesions then answers at this point. Questions like, did you believe Tocoi Creek, Riverside, and Englewood would be 2-0 at this point? For Englewood, 2-0 has been hard to achieve. In fact, when was the last time Englewood started it’s football season 2-0? I’m glad you asked….. I’ll tell you at the end of this week’s Duval Sports Power Rankings. Check it out!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Nonstop flights to Las Vegas now offered from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to splurge a little in Sin City? Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights from Jacksonville into Las Vegas. You can catch a flight from Jacksonville on Thursdays and Sundays. The route starts Sept. 8 and tickets are on sale from $122 for a one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

ServPro franchise buys Cassat Avenue building for relocation

NAI Hallmark announced the sale of 750 Cassat Ave. in West Jacksonville to ServPro of Arlington/Jacksonville East for $3.26 million. NAI Hallmark Vice President Austin Kay represented the seller and John Cole with Foundry Commercial represented the buyer. The 32,198-square-foot building was developed in 1979. Beauty Max previously operated there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas

The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville

From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

