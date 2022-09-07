Read full article on original website
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the South
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/Starting
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft charges
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park Mall
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: Brunswick hands Bolles first loss of season, 20-3
In a matchup of undefeated teams, Brunswick stayed unbeaten with a 20-3 win over Bolles, the No. 2 team in the News4Jax Super 10 poll. The Bulldogs scored first thanks to the defense. Kavon Miller wrapped up Brunswick’s TJ Mitchell after a reception while Trent Carter stripped the ball and took it to the Pirates 22-yard line. That set up the first points of the game, a field goal by Matthew Berry. Bolles would not score again.
The Border War Series takes place this Friday, Saturday between Florida & Georgia high school teams
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA- The Sunshine State and the Peach State go head-to-head this upcoming weekend in the Baker Sports’ hosted ‘Border War Series’ at Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick, Georgia and there’s plenty to talk about when the two states collide in football. Heck, when the college programs ...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor
With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
News4Jax.com
Restaurant Report: Donut, smoothie and sub restaurants make closure list this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperature violations and live roaches are the reasons several restaurants closed this week. An inspector found more than 100 dead and live roaches in one restaurant — causing them to shut down for multiple days. Holey Moley Bagel Shop on Baymeadows Road. Roaches were not...
News4Jax.com
RULES: Win two tickets to see Jaguars host the Colts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars open their home schedule at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. when they host AFC South division rival, the Indianapolis Colts. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they take the field for...
First Coast News
Wawa: More than a gas station
Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida, and five years in Jacksonville! Hear what all they have to offer.
duvalsports.com
Who’s #1 On The Duval Sports Week 3 Power Rankings? I’m Glad You Asked…
It’s hard to believe we’re in week 3 of the high school football season already. If you’re like me, you have more quesions then answers at this point. Questions like, did you believe Tocoi Creek, Riverside, and Englewood would be 2-0 at this point? For Englewood, 2-0 has been hard to achieve. In fact, when was the last time Englewood started it’s football season 2-0? I’m glad you asked….. I’ll tell you at the end of this week’s Duval Sports Power Rankings. Check it out!
First Coast News
Nonstop flights to Las Vegas now offered from Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to splurge a little in Sin City? Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights from Jacksonville into Las Vegas. You can catch a flight from Jacksonville on Thursdays and Sundays. The route starts Sept. 8 and tickets are on sale from $122 for a one...
Jacksonville homeowner says new construction to blame for flooding issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The rain that fell on the First Coast Thursday and Friday has caused terrible flooding on one specific street on the Westside of Jacksonville. But this street isn't near a creek or river that could even overflow. The area in front of Albert Nolan's home looks...
Trio each get 20 years with hard labor after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’
A Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop was assessed a $1,400 fine last month by state restaurant inspectors for violations that included “vermin activity,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
Jacksonville Daily Record
ServPro franchise buys Cassat Avenue building for relocation
NAI Hallmark announced the sale of 750 Cassat Ave. in West Jacksonville to ServPro of Arlington/Jacksonville East for $3.26 million. NAI Hallmark Vice President Austin Kay represented the seller and John Cole with Foundry Commercial represented the buyer. The 32,198-square-foot building was developed in 1979. Beauty Max previously operated there.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas
The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
News4Jax.com
IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
Motorcycle crash temporarily blocks one lane of Mayport Road near Hanna Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Mayport Road and Assisi Lane. JSO said that the crash involved a car and a motorcycle and caused one lane of Mayport Road to be closed temporarily. Action News Jax is...
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
Chick-fil-A rolling out fall menu items at its Jacksonville-area locations
Jacksonville-area Chick-fil-A locations will have two menu additions this fall: a new milkshake and a returning sandwich. The new sweet treat is called the Autumn Spice Milkshake, which includes cinnamon and brown sugar cookie pieces blended with Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Chick-fil-A said...
Radio hosts fulfill promise, shovel asphalt after raising more than $300K for Child Cancer Fund
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, two of our radio friends threw on hard hats and got to work to pay off a bet, and it was all for a very special cause. WOKV Morning News host Rich Jones along with Action News Jax consumer advisor and nationally syndicated radio talk show host Clark Howard traded their usual mics and studios for shovels and asphalt.
