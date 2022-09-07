Read full article on original website
Prosecutors say Alameda County Deputy killed married woman he was dating
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy had been dating a married woman he allegedly shot and killed along with her husband early Wednesday morning in Dublin, court documents released Friday said. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, allegedly shot the couple in the head and neck before police responded at 12:45 […]
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy charged in double murder had relationship with victim, DA says
The commotion woke the victims' 14-year-old-son, who walked in on the crime in progress, according to authorities.
Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In 'Execution-Style' Double Homicide In Dublin
A 24-year-old sheriff's deputy in Alameda County was the subject of a brief manhunt on Wednesday before turning himself in to his own bosses and coworkers for a double homicide. The killing happened late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, and Dublin police were called to the scene at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday....
Monterey County deputies conduct early morning raid targeting motorcycle gang
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted an early morning crackdown on members of a notorious motorcycle club that law enforcement leaders fear is trying to make inroads on the Central Coast. Investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle gang was...
Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" No one was hurt, but when the victim tried to file a police report about the scary road rage incident caught on dashcam video, he was unable to do so.
Police arrest man suspected of attempted murder in Gilroy
A Gilroy man suspected in an attempted murder earlier this year was arrested Sept. 1. Demetrius Santos, 19, was arrested at San Ysidro Park and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for attempted homicide, according to Gilroy Police. He is currently being held without bail, with his next court date scheduled for Sept. 12, jail records show.
'Armed and dangerous' domestic violence suspect barricaded: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is dealing with a barricaded domestic violence suspect Friday afternoon, police said on social media. The incident is taking place on the 100 block of Rancho Drive. Police have closed Rancho Drive while they handle the situation. The male suspect was described by police as […]
Wrong-way drunk driver crashes into CHP vehicle on I-280: authorities
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning on I-280, the California Highway Patrol announced on social media. Authorities said a drunk wrong-way driver crashed into an intentionally-placed CHP vehicle on the highway near Hickey Boulevard. The crash caused injuries to one CHP officer, one citizen […]
Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
15-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 19-year-old in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A teenager was arrested by Watsonville police after he alleged shot and killed a 19-year-old. Police investigators believe that a deadly shooting on Sudden Street in Watsonville Sunday morning was done by a 15-year-old who was arrested on Thursday. Officers responded to the area at about...
Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid called Operation "It's not easy being green." Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as cash and a large amount of narcotics, said deputies. All The post Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Former Stockton Police Officer accused of double homicide
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday morning a former Stockton Police Officer and current Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is suspected in a double homicide, according to Dublin Police. Law enforcement said that Deputy Devin Williams led police on a 12-hour manhunt on Wednesday that ended with Williams calling law enforcement to turn himself in. Williams […]
2 women arrested, linked to at least 9 armed robberies in SF: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Police say the two suspects were involved in at least nine armed robberies in the month of August. The two women were identified as 35-year-old Fairfield resident […]
Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
Pleasanton Man Killed in Car Crash on Hellyer Avenue in San Jose
The San Jose Police Department reported a fatal car accident on the early morning of September 3, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Hellyer Avenue and Ridgebrook Way. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Reported in San Jose. A preliminary traffic incident report...
Man Charged in Pittsburg Road Rage Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old
PC 26100(c) – Shooting from a Vehicle. PC 245(b) – Assault with Deadly Weapon – Semi-Automatic Firearm. PC 25850(a) – Possession of a Loaded Firearm – Public Place. On Friday, September 2nd, at 1:54 pm, Officers responded to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue for the report of a 12-year-old girl who was shot while seated inside a vehicle in the City of Pittsburg.
Antioch Mayor Thorpe pleads not guilty to March DUI trial set for Oct. 12
On June 29, 2022, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe entered pleas of not guilty to the charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and DUI with Blood Alcohol Content of .08% or higher, for his arrest in the early morning of March 19. A Readiness Conference has been scheduled for Sept. 29 with a trial date set for October 12 at 8:30 a.m. in the criminal division of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez. (See related articles here and here)
