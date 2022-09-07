ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

KRON4 News

Prosecutors say Alameda County Deputy killed married woman he was dating

DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy had been dating a married woman he allegedly shot and killed along with her husband early Wednesday morning in Dublin, court documents released Friday said. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, allegedly shot the couple in the head and neck before police responded at 12:45 […]
DUBLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
SAN CARLOS, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Police arrest man suspected of attempted murder in Gilroy

A Gilroy man suspected in an attempted murder earlier this year was arrested Sept. 1. Demetrius Santos, 19, was arrested at San Ysidro Park and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for attempted homicide, according to Gilroy Police. He is currently being held without bail, with his next court date scheduled for Sept. 12, jail records show.
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Wrong-way drunk driver crashes into CHP vehicle on I-280: authorities

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning on I-280, the California Highway Patrol announced on social media. Authorities said a drunk wrong-way driver crashed into an intentionally-placed CHP vehicle on the highway near Hickey Boulevard. The crash caused injuries to one CHP officer, one citizen […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

15-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 19-year-old in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A teenager was arrested by Watsonville police after he alleged shot and killed a 19-year-old. Police investigators believe that a deadly shooting on Sudden Street in Watsonville Sunday morning was done by a 15-year-old who was arrested on Thursday. Officers responded to the area at about...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid called Operation "It's not easy being green." Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as cash and a large amount of narcotics, said deputies. All The post Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
FOX40

Former Stockton Police Officer accused of double homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday morning a former Stockton Police Officer and current Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is suspected in a double homicide, according to Dublin Police. Law enforcement said that Deputy Devin Williams led police on a 12-hour manhunt on Wednesday that ended with Williams calling law enforcement to turn himself in. Williams […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
SAN CARLOS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pleasanton Man Killed in Car Crash on Hellyer Avenue in San Jose

The San Jose Police Department reported a fatal car accident on the early morning of September 3, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Hellyer Avenue and Ridgebrook Way. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Reported in San Jose. A preliminary traffic incident report...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Charged in Pittsburg Road Rage Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old

PC 26100(c) – Shooting from a Vehicle. PC 245(b) – Assault with Deadly Weapon – Semi-Automatic Firearm. PC 25850(a) – Possession of a Loaded Firearm – Public Place. On Friday, September 2nd, at 1:54 pm, Officers responded to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue for the report of a 12-year-old girl who was shot while seated inside a vehicle in the City of Pittsburg.
PITTSBURG, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Antioch Mayor Thorpe pleads not guilty to March DUI trial set for Oct. 12

On June 29, 2022, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe entered pleas of not guilty to the charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and DUI with Blood Alcohol Content of .08% or higher, for his arrest in the early morning of March 19. A Readiness Conference has been scheduled for Sept. 29 with a trial date set for October 12 at 8:30 a.m. in the criminal division of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez. (See related articles here and here)
ANTIOCH, CA

