The candidate names and brief biographies are included below:. Kimberly Moon – Ms. Moon is an Arizona Professional Engineer with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with structural emphasis and an associate of applied science in management. She has 27 years of public service and several years in private industry. Ms. Moon currently serves as a Capital Projects Manager/CIP City Engineer for the City of Chandler. She previously served in the Town of Prescott Valley and City of Santa Fe.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO