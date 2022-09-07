Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Lacy Blue Russian Sage: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Lacy Blue Russian Sage! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. A delightful alternative to lavender in gardens or along fences....
SignalsAZ
Riverfront Park Closure for Thunder Valley Rally
The following is an important message from the City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department. In preparation for the upcoming Thunder Valley Rally event on September 16 -17, Riverfront park will be closed to the public beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022. We ask the public to not enter the...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Holding Meet and Greet for City Engineer Candidates
The candidate names and brief biographies are included below:. Kimberly Moon – Ms. Moon is an Arizona Professional Engineer with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with structural emphasis and an associate of applied science in management. She has 27 years of public service and several years in private industry. Ms. Moon currently serves as a Capital Projects Manager/CIP City Engineer for the City of Chandler. She previously served in the Town of Prescott Valley and City of Santa Fe.
SignalsAZ
Tormé in Prescott – Paradise for the Food Lover
The food scene in Prescott has become dynamic and interesting and Tormé, a recent addition to the area has brought a new level of delicious options! Barry Barbe, owner of Tormé, named the restaurant after his favorite jazz singer and is reminiscent of a traditional Italian café with a gastropub twist.
SignalsAZ
Best Arizona Motorcyclists Weekend Travel
Arizona is the ideal place for motorcycle travel. From scenic highways, various terrain, and unforgettable destinations, the Grand Canyon State leaves little to be desired. Coming up this September 16th-17th for motorcycle, rock, and fun-having enthusiasts is Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally. A spectacle in the heart of Arizona, Thunder...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police to Have New Uniform Patches
Prescott Valley Police Officers will soon have new patches on their uniforms as the Town continues to transition to its new logo in all departments. The new patches feature the State of Arizona outline, the new logo, and Prescott Valley’s incorporation date of 1978 in silver. PVPD Commander Jeremy...
Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight
Flagstaff has a shortage of more than 7,000 homes and local developers blame complicated zoning codes — but city officials refute that, saying the issue is much less clear cut. The city’s challenges were the focus of the fifth meeting of a housing supply study committee held by state legislators in Flagstaff on Wednesday afternoon. […] The post Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
SignalsAZ
Endurocross Returns to Findlay Toyota Center
The toughest sport on two wheels is returning to Prescott Valley – the AMA EnduroCross series is coming to the Findlay Toyota Center for Round 4 of their six-round series on October 22, 2022, at 7:00 PM. This year’s series is packing a punch with track changes, new classes,...
12news.com
'It was so personal, so violating': Prescott tattoo shop closes after chaotic break-in
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Brick-and-mortar shops mean everything to small business owners. The same goes for Austin Boyd, the owner of The Lion's Den Tattoo Company in Prescott. The tattoo artist started this business more than two years ago with two other artists working alongside him and gaining a big following in his community.
fox10phoenix.com
Yavapai County woman Whitney Collins disappears on Sept. 4 during morning walk
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The search continues for a missing Yavapai County woman after authorities say she never came back home from her morning walk on Sunday, Sept. 4. Whitney Collins, 30, was walking on Friendly Pines Road early in the morning before her disappearance. "We've not found any new...
SignalsAZ
NACOG Seeks Public Input on Future Transportation Outreach
Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG), a planning and services organization serving local governments in Apache, Coconino, Navajo, and Yavapai counties, is asking area residents to offer input through a brief survey on how NACOG can better engage with the public as it develops a new “Public Involvement Plan” to guide public outreach and input gathering for transportation planning.
nau.edu
Humans of Flagstaff: Esther Cuellar
Esther Cuellar is NAU’s assistant director of scholarships . She sat down with NAU Communications to discuss her life philosophy, her bucket. list and what she loves most about her work. Read our questions and her answers below. Tell me about a significant childhood memory and how it has...
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
SignalsAZ
Tumbledown House at Prescott’s YCPAC on Sept 17
Join on Saturday night, September 17 at 7 p.m. when the amazingly versatile and former Prescott-area band Tumbledown House cuts loose at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Clever stories told in song. A six-piece band, with an up-tempo feel that can carry you to the Jazz Age on the trill of a clarinet, bounce you back to folk-rock with a twanging guitar, and conjure a Big Band feel on a singer’s purr.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Building Safety Plan Review Timeline Extended
Due to a high number of staff vacancies and a high volume of permit activity, the City of Flagstaff is extending its current published building safety plan review times. The timeline for a building safety completeness review is being extended by five working days and the timeline for a building safety substantive review is being extended by 10 working days.
theprescotttimes.com
CAPTURED–Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 12 Captured***. In early September deputies from the United States Marshals Service received information that CATCH 22 fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey was staying in the Honolulu, HI area. Remember, Frey was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Yavapai County related to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.
knau.org
Family of Sedona woman missing since July continue search, offer reward
The family of a Sedona woman missing since mid-July is now offering a cash reward to help find her. 38-year-old Yolan Miller was last seen on June 19, 2022, at a Safeway store where she worked in the floral department. Her vehicle was found five days later on a Forest...
fox10phoenix.com
ABC 15 News
Small earthquake shakes Flagstaff area Thursday night
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Did you feel it? The United States Geological Survey says a minor earthquake was reported near Flagstaff Thursday night. The 2.7-magnitude quake shook the area around 9 p.m., the USGS says. It was centered near Walnut Canyon, east of Flagstaff. Ten people reported feeling “light” shaking...
AZFamily
