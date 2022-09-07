Maricopa gets 19 applicants for vacant City Council seat

The list of candidates to fill the two remaining years of newly selected Mayor Nancy Smith’s City Council term has been made public, and it contains some familiar names.

The list includes Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board member Torri Anderson and Planning & Zoning commissioners Dan Frank and Bill Robertson. Former Council Member Leon Potter, who resigned in 2014, and former Police Chief Patrick Melvin also applied.

Although a James Hughes has applied, it is not the James Hughes who is the city’s police chief, who recently announced his resignation effective Sept. 15.

The City Council announced on Aug. 24 that applications were available at the City Clerk’s office. The deadline for filing for the term was close of business Tuesday.

Next Tuesday, during a Sept. 13 special session, the Council will select three finalists from the applications. Individual interviews, which will be open to the public, will follow immediately in Council Chambers.

If there is a tie among more than the top three selections by the panel, then all tied for the top three positions will be interviewed.

Council may go into executive session following the interviews for discussion, then return to open session to vote on the new councilmember.

The person chosen to complete the term will be sworn in at the beginning of the Sept. 20 regular meeting. The new councilmember’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

Here is a complete list of the applicants in alphabetical order:

