ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa gets 19 applicants for vacant City Council seat

By Jay Taylor
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PB85Y_0hltvt6200

The list of candidates to fill the two remaining years of newly selected Mayor Nancy Smith’s City Council term has been made public, and it contains some familiar names.

The list includes Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board member Torri Anderson and Planning & Zoning commissioners Dan Frank and Bill Robertson. Former Council Member Leon Potter, who resigned in 2014, and former Police Chief Patrick Melvin also applied.

Although a James Hughes has applied, it is not the James Hughes who is the city’s police chief, who recently announced his resignation effective Sept. 15.

The City Council announced on Aug. 24 that applications were available at the City Clerk’s office. The deadline for filing for the term was close of business Tuesday.

Next Tuesday, during a Sept. 13 special session, the Council will select three finalists from the applications. Individual interviews, which will be open to the public, will follow immediately in Council Chambers.

If there is a tie among more than the top three selections by the panel, then all tied for the top three positions will be interviewed.

Council may go into executive session following the interviews for discussion, then return to open session to vote on the new councilmember.

The person chosen to complete the term will be sworn in at the beginning of the Sept. 20 regular meeting. The new councilmember’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

Here is a complete list of the applicants in alphabetical order:

This post Maricopa gets 19 applicants for vacant City Council seat appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
InMaricopa

Price looks to change fortunes of MEDA

When you have been mayor of a city for more than 10 years and step away, what more is there to do for your city? According to former mayor Christian […] This post Price looks to change fortunes of MEDA appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Rash
InMaricopa

Vitiello: Thank you

Dear Maricopa: THANK YOU! I appreciate your confidence in me, allowing me to serve on our City Council for another four years. I asked for your support, and got it. […] This post Vitiello: Thank you appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Smith announces plan for 1st 100 days as mayor

New Maricopa mayor Nancy Smith unveiled a 100-day plan that she says is a blueprint for her first quarter in office. She plans to prioritize local jobs, election integrity, transportation, […] This post Smith announces plan for 1st 100 days as mayor appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Construction, labor issues delaying Slim Chickens

Increasing labor and construction costs facing many restaurants coming to Maricopa – and other locations around the Valley – have claimed another victim. Tom Barnett, owner of franchise rights for […] This post Construction, labor issues delaying Slim Chickens appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Experts: Tenant needs changing as rental values soar

Rental rates have increased steadily over the past five years, but the pandemic has created a sharper price increase. Tenants are placing greater value on accommodations as demand for work-at-home […] This post Experts: Tenant needs changing as rental values soar appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Planning Zoning#The City Council#Council Chambers#Orde
InMaricopa

City lands grant for groundwater recharge project

The city of Maricopa has landed a $2.9 million Federal grant for a groundwater recharge project funded through Rep. Greg Stanton’s Arizona-centered $150 million environmental infrastructure authority. The funding came […] This post City lands grant for groundwater recharge project appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
InMaricopa

Man accused of preventing 911 and assault

A man is accused of punching and pushing a woman Tuesday night after throwing her cell phone across the street when he saw her calling 911. Nicolas J. Branson, 35, […] This post Man accused of preventing 911 and assault appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

Least expensive home sold for just under $300K

The least expensive home sold July 10 through Aug. 9 was a three-bedroom home at 19296 N. Costa Verdez Ave. in Tortosa. It fetched $285,000 on July 30. This single-story […] This post Least expensive home sold for just under $300K appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Exceptional Community Hospital increases capacity

Exceptional Community Hospital unveiled its first expansion on Wednesday, less than eight months after opening, with its Fast Track ER.  Fast Track ER is designed to reduce wait times at […] This post Exceptional Community Hospital increases capacity appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
494
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy