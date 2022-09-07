Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
Sony’s new PS5 is a ‘complete internal redesign’ compared to its older versions
Sony has completely redesigned the inside of its PlayStation 5 as it launches a new version of the console.The 1200-series PS5 replaces the previous 1100-series, which was the second version of the PS5, and the new console is approximately 450 grams lighter.YouTuber Austin Evans, who posted a teardown of the new console, said that “almost every part of this PS5 has been touched”. Sony has made changes to the SSD housing, the main cooling fan, and replaced the motherboard – to the extent that there is now a smaller heatsink and a new heatpipe inside the PS5.“It’s basically a full...
PlayStation CEO skewers Xbox offer to keep Call of Duty multi-platform: "Inadequate on many levels"
"Microsoft’s proposal undermines this principle," Jim Ryan says of parity between consoles. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan says Xbox's offer to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for three years after the publisher's current deal ends is "inadequate on many levels." In a statement to GamesIndustry (opens in new tab),...
The Verge
Call of Duty Next event will showcase the future of the franchise
Activision has announced a showcase that it says will reveal the future of the Call of Duty franchise. Dubbed Call of Duty Next, the showcase will take place at 1PM ET on September 15th, broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. According to the press release, the showcase will focus...
ComicBook
Ex-Call of Duty Boss Leaves PlayStation Exclusive Developer Deviation Games
Ex-Call of Duty Zombies boss Jason Blundell has left Deviation Games, a studio that is currently working on a new PlayStation IP. Blundell was a major part of the Call of Duty community throughout the 2010s as he helped direct a number of Zombies maps over the years before becoming the Zombies Game Director for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 which was released in 2015. He eventually became the co-studio head of Treyarch, the lead developer of the Black Ops series, which made him one of the top dogs at the entire studio and gave him a major leadership role. Despite this, he was still very plugged into the community and would do interviews to give fans updates on the games, largely focusing on the Zombies experience. At the start of 2020, Blundell departed from Treyarch and went on to co-found Deviation Games.
The Verge
You can still get a PlayStation 5 bundle from Sony and Walmart without standing in line
If you haven’t been able to land Sony’s next-gen console yet, both Sony and Walmart are currently offering up another chance. Sony is once again selling the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle for $549.99, while Walmart is selling the same configuration for $549. If you’re not familiar with the package, the apt-titled Horizon Forbidden West Bundle comes with the disc-based PS5 as well as a digital code to download a copy of Guerrilla Games’ excellent Horizon Forbidden West. Best of all, unlike Sony’s recent restock events, you don’t need to enter an online queue to check out at either retailer — just log in with your PlayStation Network ID or Walmart credentials and check out (seriously).
Phone Arena
Activision formerly announces Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision didn’t make a secret from the fact that it’s working on an AAA mobile game in the Call of Duty universe, but this week’s Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile announcement remains a nice surprise for fans of the franchise. After launching a very successful Call of...
NME
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ MMO was canned due to Tencent complications
Amazon Game Studios, Amazon’s game development arm, was set to release a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO this year. However, the project was canceled in April last year, with reports at the time claiming that this was caused by a dispute with Tencent. Amazon Games president Christoph Hartmann...
NME
‘Phantom Liberty’ will be the only expansion for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’
The recently-announced Phantom Liberty is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. While CD Projekt Red’s previous titles saw multiple expansions, such as the two that were released for The Witcher 3, it seems that this will be the last major outing for Cyberpunk 2077.
The Verge
Tens of thousands of viewers watched a fake Apple crypto scam on YouTube
Someone on YouTube was live streaming an old interview with Tim Cook that was seemingly being used to attract attention to a crypto scam — and when it was live, tens of thousands of viewers were tuning. If you’ve seen crypto scams on YouTube before, you would have recognized...
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
The Verge
Apple is releasing iOS 16 to iPhones on September 12th
Today, Apple announced that it was releasing its latest operating system, iOS 16, on September 12th. It first announced the free upgrade last June during its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 and released a public beta in July. (Unfortunately, the release of iPadOS 16 has been delayed despite the fact that, traditionally, the two operating systems are released together.)
The Verge
Apple finally stops selling the Series 3 watch
At WWDC 2022, Apple confirmed that the Apple Watch Series 3 wouldn’t support watchOS 9. Ever since then, the writing’s been on the wall. And now, it’s official: Apple has finally, finally removed the Series 3 from its online store. It’s an understatement to say this was...
Amazon's LOTR MMO failed because the company just couldn't get on with Tencent
Amazon gave up on the project after failing to come to terms with Tencent in talks. What happens when you give one of the world's biggest licences to two of the world's biggest companies? One of them takes its ball and goes home, it turns out. When Amazon's Lord Of The Rings MMO was suddenly cancelled last year (opens in new tab), we were left wondering what it was that had caused the talks between Amazon and Tencent to break down after what felt like a significant amount of hype for the game.
HHW Gaming: PlayStation Announces New Gray Camouflage Collection For PS5
Another color option for your PS5, DualSense controller, and 3D Pulse Headset is coming very soon. The post HHW Gaming: PlayStation Announces New Gray Camouflage Collection For PS5 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The console dads are bickering about Call of Duty
Jim Ryan says Microsoft's Call of Duty offer is "inadequate on many levels," and he's not very happy with Phil Spencer either.
The Verge
Apple Store errors tripped up many iPhone 14 preorder attempts
Avid iPhone fans worldwide are reporting a tough time preordering Apple’s new products. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 all went up for preorder today, and people have had issues ranging from the Apple Store app and website not loading, financing not working, failure to verify phone numbers, and credit cards not working.
"Thief with guns" FPS Gloomwood tops Steam after shifting launch plans to dodge Cyberpunk 2077 showcase
Gloomwood (opens in new tab) is the latest retro shooter from Dusk and Ultrakill publisher New Blood Interactive, and after the team moved its Early Access launch up a day hoping to get ahead of this week's Cyberpunk 2077 news, it's quickly become a top seller on Steam. New Blood...
