Gulf states tell Netflix to remove content that 'violates Islamic and societal values and principles'

By Britney Nguyen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

  • Six Gulf states released a statement to Netflix demanding it remove content violating Islamic values.
  • The statement did not mention specific content to remove, but mentioned content directed at children.
  • If Netflix doesn't remove the content, the states said they would take "necessary legal measures."

Netflix is facing demands from six Gulf States to remove content the states say "violates Islamic and societal values and principles."

In a joint statement Tuesday a committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Saudi General Commission for Audiovisual Media said Netflix would face legal action if it didn't remove offensive content, but did not specify what content.

According to Arab News , the statement said the committee reached out to Netflix about removing the violating content as well as "content directed at children."

It is likely the statement is a response to LGBTQ content on Netflix's platform. Bloomberg reported there have been debates in the Gulf about content promoting homosexuality to children. Homosexuality is condemned in Islam, and homosexual activity is illegal in the predominantly Muslim Gulf countries.

The six Gulf States in the council are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Al Ekhbariya, a Saudi state television channel, aired an interview with a behavioral and family consultant who said Netflix was an "official sponsor of homosexuality."

A blurred clip of two female characters kissing on Netflix's animated show "Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous" was featured too.

"All legal measures will be taken to protect the Kingdom's sovereignty, citizens and residents from any intellectual attack aimed at affecting its societies, values, safety of upbringing their generations and protecting them from harmful content," Esra Assery, CEO of the Saudi commission, told Arab News .

In June, Disney's film "Lightyear," part of the "Toy Story" franchise, was banned in some Muslim-majority countries because it featured two women kissing. In response, Disney+ said its content in the Gulf states "should align with local regulatory requirements."

Netflix did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. The streaming platform also did not make a statement in response to the GCC's statement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

The Associated Press

Egypt demands Netflix, others adhere to 'societal values'

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s media regulator demanded Wednesday that Netflix and other steaming services adhere to this majority Muslim county’s “societal values” — a veiled reference to programs featuring members of the LGBTQ community. The statement came a day after Gulf Arab countries asked Netflix to remove “offensive content” on the streaming service, apparently targeting programs that show gays and lesbians. According to the Egyptian government’s statement, streaming services should comply with “societal principles and values of the country” they are streaming in. The statement called for them to undertake “necessary measures if they air content contradicting values of the society.” The statement by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation did not elaborate. Later Wednesday, Netflix, based in Los Gatos, California, declined an Associated Press request for a comment.
TV & VIDEOS
US News and World Report

Gulf States Demand Netflix Pull Content Deemed Offensive

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content, but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS San Francisco

Netflix asked by Gulf Arab countries to remove videos deemed 'offensive'

LOS GATOS — Gulf Arab countries on Tuesday asked Netflix to remove "offensive content" on the streaming service, apparently targeting programs that show gays and lesbians.A joint statement issued on behalf of a committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council made the request, saying the unspecified programs "contradict Islamic and societal values and principles."Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each published the statement via their respective governments as well. They, along with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, make up the six-nation council.While the statement didn't elaborate, Saudi state television also aired video of an interview it conducted with a woman...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'

A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
