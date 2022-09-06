Read full article on original website
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy with autism found dead near home, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The search for a 5-year-old boy in Florida ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they found Dahud Jolicoeur's body in a waterway about a block from his home. The non-verbal boy had autism and couldn't swim.
New data released on Alabama business applications for medical cannabis
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — A week has now passed since the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission opened up the window for interested businesses to request applications to apply for licenses. In just a week, 179 individuals have filed paperwork requesting an application. With an application fee of $2,500, if each...
