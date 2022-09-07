ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Perks and Rec: The 2000s are calling — get Samsung's smart flip phone

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJxUV_0hlttIo500
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $99.99 with a qualifying trade-in Samsung

Pull out your low-rise capris and find your LiveStrong bracelet — the 2000s are back, baby. If you're searching for proof, look no further than Samsung's Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, the brand's smart flip phones.

As a Zillenial cusper, I did a double take when I first saw these. The Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 boast the same capabilities as your current iPhone or Android, but with the looks of the iconic phones of years past. So yes, you can scroll TikTok and Instagram, and still hear that oh-so-satisfying "click" of your phone closing.

If you're into the 2000s aesthetic but can't break up with modern tech, don't miss out on this deal. Right now, you can save up to $1,300 on a new Samsung Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 when you trade in your current device at Best Buy. Don't have a device to trade? You can still shop Best Buy and get $299 off the Z Fold4 and $200 off the Z Flip4 .

Off to relive my middle school days and watch a Disney Channel Original Movie. We'll see you tomorrow with more deals.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: The 2000s are calling — get Samsung's smart flip phone

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Samsung updates hundreds of millions of aging phones

What just happened? Anyone still using Samsung Galaxy phones between roughly 2014 and 2018 — of which there could be half a billion — should check for firmware updates. The updates Samsung is pushing are minor but unusual because the affected models are far older than the oldest phones that typically receive security patches.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update

Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Rec#Android#Samsung Pull#Livestrong#Tiktok#Samsung Z Fold4#Newsletter Writer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Android Police

The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead

Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Insane new Samsung deal can knock the Galaxy Tab S7 FE AND Buds 2 down to $230

Despite this year's release of the unquestionably superior Galaxy Tab S8 family and some absolutely mind-blowing recent deals on at least two members of that high-end Android tablet trio, last year's Tab S7 FE had never received truly substantial discounts... until today. Regularly priced at $530 and up, the 12.4-inch...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple iPhone 14: Here’s how and when you can pre-order the new smartphone in the UK

It’s smartphone season, and Apple has just unveiled the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max to its lineup at the company’s Far Out Apple event. While the handsets will officially launch on 16 September, for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, and the 7 October for the iPhone 14 plus, pre-orders will open on 9 September for all four iPhones. And this year, Apple is making it easier than ever to prepare for the iPhone pre-ordering process.The tech giant has essentially launched a pre-pre-order system. Using...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have 6GB of RAM

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones will be available to pre-order from 1PM today, now we have some more details on the handsets. Apple announced its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro earlier this week, they unveiled the specifications on the handset, although they did not confirm how much RAM each device comes with.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Amazon's hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including $25 off a Kindle

Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one device, you need to know about this page.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Camera details for a second Pixel foldable may have leaked

Camera details relating to a second Pixel foldable have emerged online. The foldable is tipped to offer a 64MP main camera, a 10.8MP tele lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. An enterprising developer dug through Google’s code earlier this year and discovered apparent camera details for new Pixel smartphones as well as a Pixel foldable. Now, the same developer has dug through the Android 13 QPR1 beta and discovered camera details related to a second Pixel foldable.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Get Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for Just $152 and Snag a Free Wireless Charger

Some of our favorite wireless earbuds are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These noise-canceling earbuds have a lot of great features, with even more benefits for Galaxy device owners. Still, for a lot of people, the biggest drawback of these otherwise great devices is the high price tag. However,...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus smartphones get official

The new Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones are now official, we have been hearing rumors about the handsets for some time, and the specifications are pretty much the same as the rumors. The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Plus features a...
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

594K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy