The Washington Lady Lion soccer team improved to 2-3-1 on the season with a 5-0 victory over Westfall on Thursday evening. It didn’t take long for WCH to get into the scoring column, as freshman Calee Ellars struck one into the back of the net just over a minute into the contest, making the score 1-0. Both teams traded shots on goal throughout the rest of the first half, but all were unsuccessful, leaving the score at 1-0 at the half.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO