Record-Herald
Back-to-back shutouts for Blue Lions
MINFORD — The Washington Blue Lion football team traveled to Scioto County Friday night to take on the Minford Falcons in Week 4 of the 2022 season. The Blue Lions were scheduled to host the Falcons in 2021, but that game ended up being cancelled. That’s when Washington found a game against Division I Westerville North.
Record-Herald
Miami Trace golf beats Fairfield
The Miami Trace Panthers boys golf team defeated Leesburg Fairfield Thursday, Sept. 8, 179 to 184. Konnor May had the low score of 42 for Miami Trace. Corbin Melvin shot a 44 and Brady Armstrong had a 45. Cade Whitaker and Jonah Goddard each had a score of 48 and...
Record-Herald
Lady Lions shut out Westfall, 5-0
The Washington Lady Lion soccer team improved to 2-3-1 on the season with a 5-0 victory over Westfall on Thursday evening. It didn’t take long for WCH to get into the scoring column, as freshman Calee Ellars struck one into the back of the net just over a minute into the contest, making the score 1-0. Both teams traded shots on goal throughout the rest of the first half, but all were unsuccessful, leaving the score at 1-0 at the half.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Local Restaurant Hostess Finalist in Nationwide Contest
Chillicothe – A “Best Host” contest is going on nationally and one of Chillicothe’s own is a front runner. A few weeks ago a local Chillicothe restaurant reported a contest was occurring nationwide for front-of-house host employees and the company submitted several employees for the contest. On Wednesday Gina was selected as 1 of the 5 finalists out of THOUSANDS of submissions. Gina is the ONLY finalist from Ohio.
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
sciotopost.com
First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City
Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
WSYX ABC6
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Judge Daugherty passes
WILMINGTON — A local judge and beloved member of the community has passed away unexpectedly. Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning. Judge Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since the summer of 2015. City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian Shidaker...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location
Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
Fox 19
School threat moves some Adams County students to remote learning Friday
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County is closed to students Friday due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “The safety of our students is our highest priority. An inappropriate and threatening communication was received by a student and directed at a school,” Superintendent Richard Sees tells FOX19 NOW in a statement.
Chillicothe schools lock down after student social media threat
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe middle school and high school were placed on lockdown Tuesday after a student posted a threat on social media. The threat posted to social media by a 15-year-old Chillicothe City Schools student referenced “shooting up the school,” the Chillicothe Police Department shared on Facebook. Police began investigating and the […]
Times Gazette
Grand Champ Barrow sells for $6,600
Cade Sponcil’s Grand Champion Market Barrow sold for $6,600 Wednesday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Binegar’s Truck Auto & Camper, Buck’s Tire Service, Fancy Barbershop, Doug Coe – Gustin Feed Service, Marty Cox, Diversified Industrial Services, Scott and Erica Engle, Greenfield Research, Halterman Equipment LLC, McDonald’s – Greenfield, Merchants National Bank – Greenfield, Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, Bickle Insurance Services, Quality Paving, Roman Family Health Care, Southern Hills Community Bank – Greenfield, Rick Stegbauer, Wagoner’s Construction, Zach’s Automotive, Buckskin Bacon – Dusty Trefz, Branscomb’s Firewood and Bryer and Mikayla Sellman.
5 injured in Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
Columbus man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man. Stanislaw Mott was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 near State Route 61 around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when, troopers say, he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by a Ford Excursion driven […]
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Sept. 12-16 is as follows:. Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit. Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit. WEDNESDAY. Meatloaf, baked potato, green bean casserole, vanilla wafers, fruit. THURSDAY. Vegetable beef soup,...
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bags in central Ohio stores next month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Giant Eagle announced its central Ohio supermarkets will discontinue the use of plastic grocery bags beginning on Oct. 20. In a press release, the company said Americans use 5 trillion single-use plastic bags with more than 90% of which are never recycled. Giant Eagle said the...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
