BioMed Central
Long-term waist circumference trajectories and body mass index with all-cause mortality in older Chinese adults: a prospective nationwide cohort study
Archives of Public Health volume 80, Article number: 94 (2022) Cite this article. Abdominal obesity has been linked to risk of mortality, but whether and how trajectory of waist circumstance (WC) underpins this association remains unclear. The study aimed to identify long-term WC change trajectories and examine their association and joint effect with body mass index (BMI) on mortality among Chinese older adults.
'Extraordinary' study results offer new hope for advanced lung cancer patients being treated with immunotherapy
New studies quantify the duration and magnitude of immunotherapy benefits for advanced lung cancer patients.
