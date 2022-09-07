Read full article on original website
LEESBURG TOWN COUNCIL ADOPTS BUDGET
During the regular meeting of the Leesburg Town Council this week, the Council adopted a 1.48 million dollar budget for the next fiscal year. The resignation of James Goodwin was accepted. For a number of years he has been the Town’s maintenance man. The Council will be posting the job for someone to fill. Applications may be picked up at Town Hall.
Cherokee County Board of Education to Meet Wednesday, September 14th
7. Proper Procedures for Board Meeting Notification.
Former State Senator Craig Ford Announces Sale of Old Goodyear Plant Site in Gadsden
~Statement issued by former State Senator Craig Ford regarding closing on sale of the former Goodyear plant site in Gadsden:. “The closing of the Goodyear plant was a sad day for Gadsden. I fought in the legislature to help keep this vital part of our economy operational. Today, I am...
LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS BUSY ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON
At 1:10 Central Dispatch received a call about a car on fire in a garage. Centre Fire Chief provided the following report:. CFD responded to a truck fire inside an attached garage today. The fire started when the vehicle was started. The homeowner made attempt to extinguish the fire, but was unable to do so. He exited the structure and called 911. Upon E9 arrival, units encountered heavy fire conditions within the garage. Personnel quickly initiated an attack and knocked out the heaviest fire. The rest of the structure was checked, but the fire damage was limited to the vehicle, garage and one room. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the structure. We were assisted by Spring Creek, Ellisville, and Leesburg Fire Departments, along with Floyd EMS and CPD. There were no injuries.
Tillotson-Menlo Grant Applications
It’s that time of year again. The Tillotson Menlo Charitable Foundation will now begin accepting grant applications for 2022. The Foundation began in 2005 with a $1,000,000 donation from Tillotson Corporation and over the next five years the Tillotson Corporation contributed an additional $9,000,000 to the Foundation. The amount of grant money is generally determined by the amount of interest accrued each year on the principle amount in the foundation account.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 10th
Candace Thompson, age 35 of Centre – FTA/DV 3rd and FTA/Attempting to Elude;. Kenneth Ferguson, age 50 of Centre – Community Corrections AWOL (x2);. Karey Ott, age 28 of Anniston – DUI/Controlled Substance;. Joshua Brown, age 28 of Centre – FTA;. and. Derick Wilson, age 43...
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
Etowah County Attorney, and Wife, Facing Charges
An Etowah County attorney, John Davis McCord, currently faces a number of charges following an indictment by a grand jury. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the 63 year old stands charged with four counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of tax evasion and with two charges of subscribing to a false statement – in connection with state income taxes. McCord turned himself in at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, and was released on bail.
Centre Man Hurt in Motorcycle Wreck on County Road 63
A Cherokee County man was hurt in a motorcycle accident, occurring early Thursday evening. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report a male resident of Centre lost control of his Honda motorcycle at around 6:30pm on County Road 63, when a dog ran out in front of him.
Aerial Views from Flooding in Cherokee County Following Weekend Rains
Cherokee County and surrounding areas were hit hard by last weekend’s storms, and first responders, emergency personnel and residents all had to deal with downpours that led to flooding, downed limbs, and with that saturated ground, trees being down across roadways. WEIS Radio News teamed up with commercial drone...
Fort Payne Man Arrested and Charged with Intent to Distribute by Centre Police
According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship a traffic stop was conducted on Bay Springs Road by Officer Mike Kilgore at around midnight (Wednesday/Thursday). During the course of the stop Officer Kilgore discovered a clear baggie that contained 26.4 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of marijuana, and various drug equipment items.
ALEA Releases Labor Day Weekend Traffic Fatality Numbers
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated that troopers investigated 10 different “traffic-related fatalities” during the 2022 four-day Labor Day Weekend, according to a release from ALEA. From 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 to midnight Monday, Sept. 5, there were eight total deadly crashes in eight counties including Autauga,...
Pair Arrested in Cave Spring on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Cave Spring Police arrested Shirley Ayers Simpson, 54, and Ronald Eugene Kelley, 59, both of Cedartown, this week after reports said they were found with a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana during a traffic stop in Cave Spring. Reports say officers pulled Simpson over on Craven Street after they...
Missing Person Alert Issued for Alexandria Woman and One Month Old Child
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert. Summer Shears, age 29, left her residence in Alexandria on Wednesday – and has not returned home. Her whereabouts are currently unknown – and her 1-month-old daughter is believed to be with her. Shears is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes; she is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 199 pounds.
Tuesday Night Shooting Incident Still Under Investigation
Tuesday night at approximately 11:30pm Jacksonville Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Nisbet Street NW in response to a gunshot fired call. As police arrived at Gamecock Village, they went to the rear of the complex and saw a number of people begin to run from the area.
Seventh-ranked Pisgah pulls away from Collinsville late
PISGAH – The Collinsville Panthers gave seventh-ranked Pisgah all it could handle Thursday night, but ultimately the Eagles pulled away for a 40-28 victory in a battle of unbeaten Class 2A, Region 7 football teams. The two teams battled back and forth throughout the game. Pisgah (3-0, 2-0) scored...
Cedar Bluff’s Leek ‘finds a way’ in overtime win at Gaylesville
CEDAR BLUFF – Cedar Bluff senior quarterback Bucky Leek says he’s hardheaded. Even playing on a bum left ankle, Leek wasn’t going to let his teammates down on Friday night at Class 1A, Region 7 football rival Gaylesville. He certainly didn’t on the game’s final play....
