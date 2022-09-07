Read full article on original website
Bonnie Taylor
2d ago
Ok. Someone tell me why he's pink/red, whatever! Didn't rob a bank so no dye pack. Mommy told you there's be trouble if you got in her make up!🤯🙄🤨
sciotopost.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Ohio Drug Bust
Montgomery – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood. During the execution...
Ohio man charged with raping minor in commercial truck
A Warren County man is charged with raping an underage girl in Mahoning County.
Repeat, felony offender receives maximum prison sentence
A man charged with one count of domestic violence and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday. Judge Michael A. Buckwalter of the Greene County Common Pleas Court sentenced Joe Eldridge to the maximum...
Record-Herald
Trial date for murder suspect set
WILMINGTON — The trial for the man accused of murdering a Washington Court House area resident has been scheduled for December. The trial of 39-year-old Phillip Haley is docketed to start Monday, Dec. 12, with a five-day duration penciled in on the court’s calendar. A hearing was held...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain announced the arrest of a woman suspected in a recent shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, On September 3, deputies were called to John Street in Zaleski on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, reports say, deputies were able...
Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task force arrests 4 on federal drug charges
DAYTON — Four people have been arrested and face federal drug charges after a search warrant was executed on a house in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in Trotwood on Thursday. Multiple agencies were involved in the search including Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, the FBI Safe Streets...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department officer allegedly assaulted on city’s north end
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 40-year-old man...
Fentanyl, weapons and money seized from Trotwood house
The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood.
Troy man accused of killing roommate found competent to stand trial
TROY — The Troy man police say killed his roommate, stealing his car and cutting off the victim’s thumb will go to trial. Sean Higgins, 25, was found competent to stand trial Thursday morning, according to a Miami County Common Pleas Court official. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Troy man accused...
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Woman Leaves Scene of Shooting with Victims Vehicle
On September 3, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting that had occurred on John Street in Zaleski. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell age 34 of Ray OH, and it was discovered that she had fled the scene of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle and crashed it near the scene. The suspect was not able to be located.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two-day manhunt ends in Fayette Co. with the suspect’s arrest
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who led law enforcement in Fayette County on a two-day manhunt has been captured by U.S. Marshals. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, what started as a series of crimes eventually ended with the suspect behind bars. The Sheriff’s Office said the...
Mechanicsburg man sent to prison for selling fake hunting leases online
MECHANICSBURG — A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced to prison for his connection in a scene to solicit payments from people who thought they were buying hunting leases. The United States Department of Justice report Nathanal L. Knox, 30, from Mechanicsburg, placed online advertisements for hunting leases, supposedly available on several parcels of land, throughout 2019.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping tries to escape a second time
Reid Duran, 35, appeared in the Greene County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, September 7, and was arraigned for the indictment of Felonious Assault (F1), Attempted Kidnapping (F2) and Escape (F2).
Dayton woman sentenced for 2021 overdose death
Riverside police found through investigation that Whitney Taylor McCormick, 32, had sold the drugs to Williams earlier the day he overdosed.
Times Gazette
Meth sales land woman in prison
A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Sarah Workman, 22, was sentenced to 24 months for an amended count...
WSAZ
19 sentenced for their roles in drug trafficking organization
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a lengthy investigation, 19 individuals were sentenced to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Huntington that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other illegal substances in the Huntington area. Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced today...
VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent tries to escape custody for second time
XENIA — Xenia police released two new videos showing a man who was accused of impersonating a parent with intention of kidnapping a child attempt to escape police custody for a second time. News Center 7 obtained a Xenia police report Tuesday which described an attempted escape on the...
Record-Herald
Reported crimes lead to FCSO manhunt
A series of reported crimes led Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies on a manhunt that began Tuesday evening and continued throughout Wednesday. The suspect was reportedly taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force without incident Wednesday at a residence in east Columbus.
Sheriff: Man struck, killed while outside of disabled vehicle on I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the interstate in Franklin County Friday morning. A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 was driving outside their lane of travel when they struck a man who was standing by his disabled car. The crash occurred near the Interstate 670 exit in Mifflin Township just after 8 a.m.
WLWT 5
Man who escapes police cruiser sets off search in Clermont County
Investigators are searching for a prisoner who escaped police custody after he was picked up on warrants by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Christian VanWinkle was able to get out of a Department of Natural Resources cruiser and run away on foot east of Batavia on Tuesday night. Clermont...
