Arsenal get their Europa League campaign underway this evening at FC Zurich.Mikel Arteta’s side suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday.But the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.Arsenal have been drawn in Group A alongside Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.Here’s everything you need to know.When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 8 September.How can I watch it?It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match on the...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO