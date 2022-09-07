ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund WILL Go Ahead

It's been a turbulent 24 hours for English football since news of the Queen's passing broke, with this weekend's fixtures now officially cancelled as a 'mark of respect' to the monarch. The Cityzens were set to take on an unbeaten Tottenham side in what would've likely been a fascinating contest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Former Italy international Motta to coach Bologna

Rome, Sept 10, 2022 (AFP) - Former Italian international Thiago Motta is to be the new coach of Serie A side Bologna three months after stepping down from the Spezia hotseat. Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday adding a few contractual details needed to be ironed out with 40-year-old Motta.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Agent reveals Napoli beat Juventus to Serie A defender

Kim Min-Jae was one of the most sought-after defenders in the last few seasons before he moved to Napoli this term. The South Korean had been doing exploits in China and attracted the attention of Tottenham. He eventually moved to Fenerbahce and had to be on the move again this...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FC Zurich vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Arsenal get their Europa League campaign underway this evening at FC Zurich.Mikel Arteta’s side suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday.But the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.Arsenal have been drawn in Group A alongside Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.Here’s everything you need to know.When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 8 September.How can I watch it?It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match on the...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion Star Tells PSG Boss to Leave Lionel Messi in Matches

In the last two fixtures against FC Nantes and Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain, manager Christophe Galtier has subbed out Lionel Messi with a few minutes left in the game. During an interview with ESPN Argentina, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister provided some advice to Galtier. The 23-year-old stated that he noticed the reaction made by Messi when the Argentine came out of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Champions League matches set to go ahead as scheduled — reports

The haphazard and short-sighted decision from football authorities (The FA, the EFL, the Premier League, etc) to cancel this weekend’s fixtures while pretty much all other sports are going ahead as normal — fail to plan: plan to fail — may have given Chelsea and Graham Potter a free weekend to get settled in and start implementing any changes to our tactics and playing style, but we won’t get too much time off with an important Champions League game on Wednesday night. And that one is set to go ahead as scheduled, or in the worst case, by switching locations.
PREMIER LEAGUE

