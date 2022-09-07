ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple raises the price of the iPhone 14 in international markets

Apple maintained the price of its iPhone 14 versus the iPhone 13 in the U.S., but in overseas markets including the U.K. and Japan, the tech giant hiked the price of its flagship smartphone. Interestingly, Apple kept the price the same in China, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.
Apple's biggest iPhone surprise: No U.S. price hikes

Apple held its annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday. The biggest surprise in the new models this year is that the company didn't raise U.S. prices despite inflation and supply chain challenges. During Apple's annual iPhone launch event on Wednesday, the company revealed devices with better displays, cameras, a satellite...
Sony Hikes PS5 Prices In Some Markets, US Consumers Spared

Sony's PlayStation 5 is already notoriously difficult to find, and on Thursday the popular console's manufacturer said that it will also become more expensive for gamers in many parts of the world. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has recommended raising the console's retail price in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, China,...
2 Hyper-growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD continues to prosper amid a slowdown in the chip sector. Snowflake may be the Warren Buffett stock worth the premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio

The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Apple Stock Bumps Higher Ahead Of 'Far Out' iPhone 14 Launch Event

Apple (AAPL) shares bumped higher Wednesday ahead of the tech giant's hotly-anticipated product launch event later today at its corporate headquarters in California. The event, cryptically dubbed 'Far Out' by Apple's marketing team, is scheduled for 10:00 am Pacific time at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino and is likely to include new versions of both its flagship iPhone and Apple Watch, alongside previously-announced operating system upgrades and the expansion of its homemade A15 chip.
The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform

Auto stocks may be in favor again, as prices for used cars continue to plummet on excess supply. The auto market has been functioning at odds with economic laws recently, and at times prices of used cars have been higher than their new model counterpart. But as the money supply...
