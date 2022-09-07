Read full article on original website
CNET
Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
Phone Arena
Apple introduces eSIM support with its iPhone 14 lineup
What a surprise! With the iPhone 14, Apple has found a way to remove yet another mandatory item that usually comes in the box. This year’s victim is the SIM card tray ejector. But no, Apple has not done this because of “environmental concerns”. Its absence is very much...
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
CNBC
Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 14 event
This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced at this year's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch launch event from Apple Park, its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event where it announced new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Here's what it announced:. The...
Phone Arena
Apple releases a ton of drool-worthy videos designed to make you desire the latest models
Apple might have had its most streamlined new product event since it was forced to pre-record them in 2020 due to the pandemic. Once again, our MC was Mr. Tim Cook who, as usual, handed off the actual introductions of the new Apple Watch models, the AirPod Pro 2, and the iPhone 14 in non-Pro and Pro variants. Outside of a few shockers (the name of the rugged Apple Watch was Ultra, not Pro, and the $799 price is $200 less than rumored), most of the event was already known.
Engadget
Apple Watch Pro renders and leaked cases show off a larger screen and new button
As expected, the Apple leaks are coming in strong as we're approaching Wednesday's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. Today, we've got our closest look yet at the Apple Watch Pro, thanks to renders from 91mobiles. Typically we'd treat most leaks from unknown "industry sources" with a healthy dose of salt, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the renders are "indeed it." And for the most part, it's everything we expected. There's a bigger screen, as Gurman's earlier reports have suggested, as well a minor evolution of the Apple Watch Series 7 design. (Sorry, flat edge fans.)
Phone Arena
A16 Bionic explained: what's new in Apple's Pro-grade mobile chip?
Apple says its new A16 Bionic powering the iPhone 14 Pro duo is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, with 16 billion transistors, 4nm manufacturing, and a 40% faster CPU. But how does this matter to your in real use, and what is the actual improvement compared to the previous model?
Phone Arena
Could the Dynamic Island come to the iPad Pro?
The signature notch which Apple introduced with the iPhone X is on its way to retirement. While Apple’s new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus retain the iconic design feature, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have abandoned it in favor of the Dynamic Island.
The Verge
Apple finally stops selling the Series 3 watch
At WWDC 2022, Apple confirmed that the Apple Watch Series 3 wouldn’t support watchOS 9. Ever since then, the writing’s been on the wall. And now, it’s official: Apple has finally, finally removed the Series 3 from its online store. It’s an understatement to say this was...
Phone Arena
Apple introduces an all-new charging case with its AirPods Pro 2
Most of the time, we don't think much about the case when we buy new earphones. We just want it to have a big battery and to fit easily in our pockets. But it appears that with its latest AirPods Pro 2, Apple wanted to introduce a new Pro case as well.
Wait, is Apple about to launch 3 new Apple Watch models?
With Apple's next event less than 24 hours away, we're very likely to know exactly what's in store for the next generation of iPhone this time tomorrow. Almost as inevitable is the launch of the next Apple Watch – and the number of rumoured new models seems to be growing by the hour.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
Phone Arena
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
If you have been following Apple, you know that one thing this company does is name everything. It's not just a high-res screen, it's a "Retina" screen! It's not just more advanced image processing, it's the "Photonic Engine"! And sure thing it's not just any processor, it's the Apple "Bionic"!
Phone Arena
Google might be developing a Pro version of its upcoming tablet
During this year's Google I/O event, Google teased a first-of-its-kind Pixel tablet. However, it appears that this may not be the tech giant's only tablet in development. In a teardown of the Android 13 QPR1 Beta installation file, 9to5Google discovered that Google might be developing a "Pro" version of its new Pixel device.
5 Things From Apple’s ‘Far Out’ Event We’re Still Geeking Out About
Did you have time yet to digest everything announced at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ fall event? There was plenty to soak in. From the upgraded cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro Series to a new model added to the growing Apple Watch family, Apple’s event was filled with juicy surprises that make us excited for their upcoming releases. While the hardware will always get the most attention from consumers, Apple clearly made it a priority with this year’s event to focus on the user experience. Honestly, many people overlook how critical it is to have an intuitive experience. Even though we’re eager to get...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display: What it is and how it works
Always-On display is now here on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it might be coming years after Android has had such an option, but as most things Apple does, this one too is done the Apple way. Instead of a minimal lock screen with just...
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Pro renders give us our best look at Apple’s big redesign
The iPhone 14 event is just a few hours away, but the show will deliver various hardware announcements, not just the new iPhones. The Apple Watch Pro should have been the event’s big surprise, but the rugged wearable has appeared in extensive leaks. More importantly, a series of last-minute...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
