KTVU FOX 2
Dangerous Mosquito Fire threatens towns in Sierra range
Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. The Mosquito...
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Saturday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-foresthill-georgetown-volcanoville-saturday/103-ac5d81c2-b4b9-4ba5-9e74-406168a73945. ------- Friday's article:. A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size. Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also...
Mosquito Fire largest fire in California, 0% contained | Updates, evacuations, fire maps, road closures
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes, while blanketing the region in smoke. CalFire announced Saturday morning that fire has burned more than 33,000 acres abd is 0% contained. Flames...
Many displaced as Mosquito Fire continues to burn
COOL, Calif. — As the Mosquito Fire continues to grow, more evacuees are being forced to pack up their cars and leave their homes. It’s a matter of life or death and they know it’s the only option. Some people are trying to make the best of...
Mosquito Fire causes worst air quality in North America
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has caused air quality issues across the Sacramento Region, but some areas around the fire are recording some of the worst air quality in North America. As of 11:40 a.m. on Friday several areas in Auburn, Granite Bay, Newcastle, Cameron Park and Folsom are recording an air quality […]
Air in the Sacramento region reaches "Unhealthy" level due to Mosquito Fire; residents urged to stay indoors
PLACER COUNTY – Smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in rural Placer and El Dorado counties is making the air unhealthy to breathe in the Sacramento region. The National Weather Service says wildfire smoke is expected to continue to impact the region, including the Sacramento area, for the next several days. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued advisories and say the air quality could reach the "Hazardous" (purple) level Friday.See the current air quality levels, here. They say smoke will increase particulate levels primarily in Folsom, Orangevale, and Fair Oaks during the morning hours. People with respiratory or heart disease -- as well as the elderly and children -- are most at risk. Authorities recommend that residents minimize outdoor activities when they see or smell smoke, stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible, set air conditioners to recirculating indoor mode, and those with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. Those with symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms possibly caused by smoke are encouraged to seek medical treatment
Fire crews prepare for overnight battle against Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire is now over 29,000 acres large, causing low air quality and visibility. Fire crews on are prepared for another long night of fire watch to protect threatened communities like Foresthill. Foresthill resident James Lowery saw the flames. "They [flames] were literally two to...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency
Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
activenorcal.com
Mosquito Fire Explodes to 25,108 Acres with 3,666 Structures Threatened in the Sierra Foothills
The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior on Thursday afternoon and evening as it grew to 25,108 acres in just over two days in Placer County. Mandatory evacuations have now moved into Todd Valley and Foresthill with 3,666 structures threatened and no containment. Law enforcement and fire officials have spent...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Mosquito Fire jumps American River, ‘hazardous’ air quality, Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
KCRA.com
El Dorado County man accused of burglarizing home evacuated due to Mosquito Fire
TODD VALLEY, Calif. — Placer County deputies arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a home that was evacuated because of the massive Mosquito Fire burning in the area, officials said. The suspected burglar lives roughly 20 miles away. Video above: Latest update with Mosquito. Logan Gross, 20, is a...
KCRA.com
City of Folsom closes outdoor facilities due to 'hazardous' air quality, heat and fire smoke raise the index
FOLSOM, Calif. — The combination of extreme heat and the smoke from the nearby Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties makes it dangerous to be outside. Air quality was bad in the Foothills on Thursday morning. The city of Folsom didn't want to take any chances...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Mosquito Fire in Foresthill continues to grow, evacuations ordered
The Mosquito Fire which started Tuesday afternoon grew from 1000 acres to almost 6000 acres by Thursday morning. Some structures have been damaged in the fire. The fire started near Oxbow Reservoir around 6 pm today. Dry conditions with strong winds have fueled the fire. Overnight winds pushed the fire and smoke down the mountains. Residents of Placer County and northern Sacramento County will see and smell smoke this morning. Winds are expected to shift this afternoon and push the smoke and fire to the north and east.
Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way
The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
Extreme growth for Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — There is extreme fire growth in the Mosquito Fire as it moves to the southeast in Placer and El Dorado County. Flames jumped the American River Thursday, extending mandatory evacuations in both counties. According to Cal Fire, it's difficult to accurately map because of the smoke, but the fire has burned at least 29,585 acres and is uncontained. About 3,666 structures are threatened.
