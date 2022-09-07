PLACER COUNTY – Smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in rural Placer and El Dorado counties is making the air unhealthy to breathe in the Sacramento region. The National Weather Service says wildfire smoke is expected to continue to impact the region, including the Sacramento area, for the next several days. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued advisories and say the air quality could reach the "Hazardous" (purple) level Friday.See the current air quality levels, here. They say smoke will increase particulate levels primarily in Folsom, Orangevale, and Fair Oaks during the morning hours. People with respiratory or heart disease -- as well as the elderly and children -- are most at risk. Authorities recommend that residents minimize outdoor activities when they see or smell smoke, stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible, set air conditioners to recirculating indoor mode, and those with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. Those with symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms possibly caused by smoke are encouraged to seek medical treatment

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO