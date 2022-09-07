ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Microsoft has a big surprise in store for the upcoming Surface Pro 9

Unlike many of their competitors, Microsoft's Windows-powered Surface tablets rarely leak in a lot of detail months ahead of an official announcement. That means it's not entirely surprising that we haven't heard anything about a prospective Pro 9 model almost a full year after the Pro 8's commercial debut. With...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watches#Design#The Apple Watch Ultra
Phone Arena

Brand new OnePlus 11 Pro design leaks early with Alert Slider rerun

It may be still 2022, but the early OnePlus 11 Pro prototype of a phone scheduled for 2023 release are already making cameos at the OnePlus design desks and hence it's time for. Steve Hammerstoffer of OnLeaks fame to extract the schematics upon which these are based. OnePlus 11 Pro...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Phone Arena

Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio

Tweets disseminated by Esper's Mishaal Rahman and developer Kuba Wojciechowski mention that based on data discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta release (for the December Pixel Feature Drop), Googlemight be working on a foldable device previously unknown (which means it would be another foldable besides the Pixel Fold/Notepad). The pair also mention that Google is possibly working on a Pixel Tablet Pro, which would be a premium version of the tablet coming next year.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Most consumers have already written off the iPhone 14 Plus apparently

Only a small vocal community actually wanted the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which is why Apple decided to replace the 5.4-inch small model with the non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus but early reports suggest most consumers don't want a big standard model either. What's Apple to do?
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro

Apple’s September event saw the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 (alongside an upgraded SE model and an all-new Ultra one) and the AirPods Pro 2. The latter were perhaps the least interesting device to make its debut. For reference, the AirPods Pro 2 are...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Almost-flagship Motorola Edge 2022 is 17% off with no strings attached

If you want to get a flagship-level phone with features that are hard to find on mid-tier devices, we totally recommend the unlocked Motorola Edge 2022 that is currently available on Amazon for a pre-order price of $499, which equates to a discount of $100. The new Edge offers a...
NFL
Phone Arena

Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera comparison

You realize that smartphone innovation has hit a wall when people start obsessing about small software features with names taken from your elementary school geography classes. Believe it or not, most modern smartphones look similar, feel similar, and they largely do the same thing (of course there are exceptions to this rule but I think you understand the gist of it).
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google announces a bunch of lock screen widgets for iPhones with iOS 16

Google today announced the release of its own iOS 16 lock screen widgets, which will make use of Apple's new redesigned lock screen that came with iOS 16. The new set of widgets let you quickly start a Google Chrome search, see your new mails in Gmail, access Google Drive, Google Maps, and so much more. Let's explore all the new widgets.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale at a never-before-seen discount

We have no idea exactly what makes today special, but with Labor Day well behind us and both Black Friday and Cyber Monday still more than a couple of months on the horizon, it would probably be foolish to ignore what could prove a very rare opportunity to buy your choice of Samsung's two hot new foldable devices at a substantial discount with no strings attached.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

It's raining Apple Watch Series 7 deals ahead of this week's Series 8 release

For the first time since the invention of the now-mainstream smartwatch, Apple has taken the wraps off not one and not two but three (very) different wearable devices simultaneously, unsurprisingly discontinuing three older models in the process. Of course, last year's Apple Watch Series 7 is still available in a...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Get mint-condition iPhone 12 models starting at $369 if you don't want to splurge on iPhone 14

The headlining news this week in the smartphone world was the iPhone 14 announcement and of particular interest is the fact that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus are minor upgrades over their predecessors. If you'd rather not spend $799-$1,599 on Apple's new phones and are also not interested in deals that knock the prices down to zero but still want to stay in the company's ecosystem or switch from Android, Amazon-owned Woot is running some deals on 2020's iPhone 12.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy