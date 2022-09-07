Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Pro unreal Dynamic Face ID: Brainwashed Android and Samsung users join Apple Sheep herd?
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been unveiled, pre-orders are now live and Apple's 2022 flagships are almost ready to ship to your door now. The new iPhones can quite literally connect to satellites (in the US and Canada), they bring brand new 48MP cameras, and even do away with the physical SIM card tray by replacing it with eSIM.
iPhone 14 Pro 48MP camera samples: Magical optical zoom to finally take on Galaxy S22 Ultra?
Perhaps for the first time since 2017, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s brand new camera system surprisingly isn’t the main focus of Apple’s brand new premium flagship phones, and that’s all thanks to something called… “Dynamic Island”. What a time to be alive!
Won't take a bite out of Apple? These are my favorite iPhone 14 alternatives for those who want an "Android iPhone"
So the iPhone 14 series are out for pre-order, with shipping starting in just a couple of days. Apple did what it does best, and really sold many of us on the new iPhones, even managing to turn what would've been a drawback for Samsung or Google into a selling point!
Microsoft has a big surprise in store for the upcoming Surface Pro 9
Unlike many of their competitors, Microsoft's Windows-powered Surface tablets rarely leak in a lot of detail months ahead of an official announcement. That means it's not entirely surprising that we haven't heard anything about a prospective Pro 9 model almost a full year after the Pro 8's commercial debut. With...
Brand new OnePlus 11 Pro design leaks early with Alert Slider rerun
It may be still 2022, but the early OnePlus 11 Pro prototype of a phone scheduled for 2023 release are already making cameos at the OnePlus design desks and hence it's time for. Steve Hammerstoffer of OnLeaks fame to extract the schematics upon which these are based. OnePlus 11 Pro...
Maximize your Galaxy Tab S8 series savings with Samsung's amazing new Discover deals
Although winter is technically still a few months away, it sure feels like Christmas has come early for hardcore Samsung fans in the US, and as you can imagine, we're not talking from a meteorological standpoint. Instead, both Amazon and the device manufacturer itself seem to have prematurely gotten into...
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Even though (or precisely because) Samsung has a whole bunch of names on our latest comprehensive list of the best phones money can buy, the early 2022-released Galaxy S21 FE is not among them. But that doesn't mean you should avoid this belated Snapdragon 888 powerhouse at all costs. In...
iOS 16 is out now! Say hi to your new lockscreen, unsend that email, transform your photos into stickers
After holding a very exciting event just last week and spilling the beans on the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Ultra, Apple also revealed when iOS 16 would be coming out (silently, on its website). And that day happens to be today!. iOS 16 is officially available to...
Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio
Tweets disseminated by Esper's Mishaal Rahman and developer Kuba Wojciechowski mention that based on data discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta release (for the December Pixel Feature Drop), Googlemight be working on a foldable device previously unknown (which means it would be another foldable besides the Pixel Fold/Notepad). The pair also mention that Google is possibly working on a Pixel Tablet Pro, which would be a premium version of the tablet coming next year.
Most consumers have already written off the iPhone 14 Plus apparently
Only a small vocal community actually wanted the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which is why Apple decided to replace the 5.4-inch small model with the non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus but early reports suggest most consumers don't want a big standard model either. What's Apple to do?
The Pixel 7 Pro could have a maximum of 256GB of internal storage (at least in the EU)
September has always had a special place in tech enthusiasts’ hearts and calendars as it invariably marks the release of a new iPhone. But with the iPhone 14 almost upon us (general availability is expected to begin on September 16th), some are already looking forward to the next big thing.
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple’s September event saw the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 (alongside an upgraded SE model and an all-new Ultra one) and the AirPods Pro 2. The latter were perhaps the least interesting device to make its debut. For reference, the AirPods Pro 2 are...
Samsung kicks off yet another phenomenal Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal for its fall Discover event
A hot new Discover Samsung event is underway today, and unsurprisingly, the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the big star of this fall savings show, once again including a host of deal sweeteners for folks who've missed all of the company's previous limited-time offers. Naturally, the latest special...
Almost-flagship Motorola Edge 2022 is 17% off with no strings attached
If you want to get a flagship-level phone with features that are hard to find on mid-tier devices, we totally recommend the unlocked Motorola Edge 2022 that is currently available on Amazon for a pre-order price of $499, which equates to a discount of $100. The new Edge offers a...
Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera comparison
You realize that smartphone innovation has hit a wall when people start obsessing about small software features with names taken from your elementary school geography classes. Believe it or not, most modern smartphones look similar, feel similar, and they largely do the same thing (of course there are exceptions to this rule but I think you understand the gist of it).
Google announces a bunch of lock screen widgets for iPhones with iOS 16
Google today announced the release of its own iOS 16 lock screen widgets, which will make use of Apple's new redesigned lock screen that came with iOS 16. The new set of widgets let you quickly start a Google Chrome search, see your new mails in Gmail, access Google Drive, Google Maps, and so much more. Let's explore all the new widgets.
Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale at a never-before-seen discount
We have no idea exactly what makes today special, but with Labor Day well behind us and both Black Friday and Cyber Monday still more than a couple of months on the horizon, it would probably be foolish to ignore what could prove a very rare opportunity to buy your choice of Samsung's two hot new foldable devices at a substantial discount with no strings attached.
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
As incredibly generous as Samsung and Best Buy have been with super-early adopters of arguably the greatest foldable device in the world right now, one thing bargain hunters couldn't get before today was any sort of Galaxy Z Fold 4 discount with no strings attached. But that's where Amazon comes...
It's raining Apple Watch Series 7 deals ahead of this week's Series 8 release
For the first time since the invention of the now-mainstream smartwatch, Apple has taken the wraps off not one and not two but three (very) different wearable devices simultaneously, unsurprisingly discontinuing three older models in the process. Of course, last year's Apple Watch Series 7 is still available in a...
Get mint-condition iPhone 12 models starting at $369 if you don't want to splurge on iPhone 14
The headlining news this week in the smartphone world was the iPhone 14 announcement and of particular interest is the fact that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus are minor upgrades over their predecessors. If you'd rather not spend $799-$1,599 on Apple's new phones and are also not interested in deals that knock the prices down to zero but still want to stay in the company's ecosystem or switch from Android, Amazon-owned Woot is running some deals on 2020's iPhone 12.
