Hattiesburg, MS

WJTV 12

Heidelberg coach steps down after fight at game

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg High School football coach has stepped down following a fight at a Wayne County-Quitman game on August 25. Coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The incident began when a commotion on the home side of […]
WJTV 12

PRCC to host watch party for AGT’s Finals episode

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea […]
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
ourmshome.com

Music Lineup Announced for Laurel’s Pork Rock Fest

Instead of Laurelpalooza this fall, a new festival will take place in The City Beautiful. Pork Rock Fest ’22 will offer great food, drinks, and local music this Saturday, September 10 beginning at 6 p.m. Free for all ages, come early and be prepared for a full night of fun. The music kicks off with a local favorite in Jeff Aplin.
mageenews.com

Keep Your Eyes On God

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Too many times we get distracted and lose sight of what’s really important. Reaching a goal is hard work and we get tempted to take the “easy way”.
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Where are the EV Charging Stations in Mississippi?

The City of Laurel recently partnered with Mississippi Power Company to install four Level II chargers in town. A news article in the Laurel Impact Newspaper stated that the two poles would be in the downtown area near The Rusty Chandelier, a popular shopping venue. An online map showing EV charging stations in Mississippi indicates that The Scotsman General Store, which is nearby, will have four charging stations with free parking available, "coming soon." Will this be the location for Laurel's newest charging station?
WJTV 12

Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
prentissheadlight.com

Body found in Jefferson Davis County

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland has confirmed a body has been found in Jefferson Davis County. According to Strickland, the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road Wednesday afternoon by oil well workers, but it has not been identified by authorities.
WJTV 12

Man arrested for cocaine possession in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing jail time after police said he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 8. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Denard, 45, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over just before 7:00 a.m. near Mary Avenue and Charles Street. They […]
impact601.com

THE BIGGEST LOBLOLLY FESTIVAL EVER

Laurel Main Street is proud to announce the return of Loblolly Festival on the first Saturday of October, the 1st, from 9:00AM to 4:00 PM. This year’s festival is expected to be the biggest and best yet, with a total of 229 vendors packing out Downtown Laurel. Vendors will...
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop. According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.
impact601.com

Three accidents before noon keep Jasper County first responders busy

Three separate accidents across Jasper County Tuesday left victims with injuries, including one deceased. “Tuesday, September 6th, started off a busy day for area Volunteer Fire Departments,” said Emergency Management Director Hudson Jenkins. According to Jenkins, Jasper County officials responded to three total wrecks throughout the day, with the...
JASPER COUNTY, MS

