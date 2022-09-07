Read full article on original website
Heidelberg coach steps down after fight at game
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg High School football coach has stepped down following a fight at a Wayne County-Quitman game on August 25. Coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The incident began when a commotion on the home side of […]
PRCC to host watch party for AGT’s Finals episode
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea […]
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
ourmshome.com
Music Lineup Announced for Laurel’s Pork Rock Fest
Instead of Laurelpalooza this fall, a new festival will take place in The City Beautiful. Pork Rock Fest ’22 will offer great food, drinks, and local music this Saturday, September 10 beginning at 6 p.m. Free for all ages, come early and be prepared for a full night of fun. The music kicks off with a local favorite in Jeff Aplin.
mageenews.com
Keep Your Eyes On God
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Too many times we get distracted and lose sight of what’s really important. Reaching a goal is hard work and we get tempted to take the “easy way”.
Where are the EV Charging Stations in Mississippi?
The City of Laurel recently partnered with Mississippi Power Company to install four Level II chargers in town. A news article in the Laurel Impact Newspaper stated that the two poles would be in the downtown area near The Rusty Chandelier, a popular shopping venue. An online map showing EV charging stations in Mississippi indicates that The Scotsman General Store, which is nearby, will have four charging stations with free parking available, "coming soon." Will this be the location for Laurel's newest charging station?
Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
prentissheadlight.com
Body found in Jefferson Davis County
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland has confirmed a body has been found in Jefferson Davis County. According to Strickland, the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road Wednesday afternoon by oil well workers, but it has not been identified by authorities.
Man arrested for cocaine possession in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing jail time after police said he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 8. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Denard, 45, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over just before 7:00 a.m. near Mary Avenue and Charles Street. They […]
impact601.com
THE BIGGEST LOBLOLLY FESTIVAL EVER
Laurel Main Street is proud to announce the return of Loblolly Festival on the first Saturday of October, the 1st, from 9:00AM to 4:00 PM. This year’s festival is expected to be the biggest and best yet, with a total of 229 vendors packing out Downtown Laurel. Vendors will...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Dept. issued new updates in an ongoing grand larceny investigation. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred at a business on Hardy Street on Aug. 31. As part of the investigation, police released security footage from the scene showing three unidentified suspects....
Sheriff: Investigation under way after oil workers find body on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi officials are investigating after a body was found on a gravel road in rural Jefferson Davis County. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland confirmed to the Prentiss Headlight newspaper that a body has been found in Jefferson Davis County. According to Strickland, the body of a white male was...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop. According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.
impact601.com
Three accidents before noon keep Jasper County first responders busy
Three separate accidents across Jasper County Tuesday left victims with injuries, including one deceased. “Tuesday, September 6th, started off a busy day for area Volunteer Fire Departments,” said Emergency Management Director Hudson Jenkins. According to Jenkins, Jasper County officials responded to three total wrecks throughout the day, with the...
