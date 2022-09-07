ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WNBF News Radio 1290

Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
WNBF News Radio 1290

GALLERY: When Southern Tier Trees Will See Peak Colors This Fall

We got a lot of rain on Sunday and Labor Day Monday and it has made a difference in a lot of yards throughout the Southern Tier. With all the rain, it's easy to notice the difference with the leaves on the trees. Fall isn't officially here until September 22 but the leaves are starting to change now. One thing that I love about Autumn is the changing colors.
State
New York State
WNBF News Radio 1290

See Which Southern Tier Towns Got The Most Labor Day Weekend Rain

How many years have we complained that summers were ruined because of all the rainy days we experienced? Seems a lot. But not this year. Sure, in the beginning, I was having a tough time keeping up mowing the grass which seemed to be sprouting up faster than I had time to mow, both at home and at my campsite. But then we got hit with a drought. If I recall correctly, after the 4th of July, I didn't mow any grass for well over a month.
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Trooper’s Viral Dance Moves Are Highlight of 2022 New York State Fair

The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper. It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Drops Mask Mandates on Public Transporation

After 28 months, New York is no longer requiring masks to be worn on public transportation in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. While getting her latest booster shot in New York City yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul said so much progress has been made with vaccines and the public following health protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its variants that masks on buses and trains will be encouraged but not mandated.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Tax Relief Checks Headed to Low-Income New Yorkers

Additional tax relief is being made available for low-income New Yorkers and families. The State Department of Taxation and Finance will soon be sending out direct financial assistance to 1.75 million residents who receive the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. The checks should be received by the end of October.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Goose Hunting Season Opens in the Southern Tier

Hunting season is open September 1 for sportspeople in parts of New York State looking to bag a Canada goose. The Department of Environmental Conservation says goose season in the Upstate Zone runs from September 1 through the 25. Squirrel season also opens September 1. Migratory game bird hunting season...
WNBF News Radio 1290

How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?

So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

