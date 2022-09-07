ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

70 Hunt School of Nursing Students receive White Coats

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday evening, seventy students marked the beginning of their education at the Hunt School of Nursing with a white coat ceremony. The event included the announcement of a special gift to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for nursing scholarships. The ceremony included the reciting of the student […]
93.1 KISS FM

Weird Crimes Committed In El Paso During The Month of August

August is the past, it's in the books... it's behind us. But that doesn't mean we can't look back at what exactly happened in the world of crime in El Paso. DISCLAIMER: I'm not including any serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, or domestic abuse. Those are SERIOUS crimes & we're keeping things light hearted here. If you DO experience a serious crime, you can always leave a tip for the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
KVIA ABC-7

Aggravated assault in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- EPPD's Westside patrol and CIT are responding to an aggravated assault call on the 5900 block of Sixta Drive. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as we follow this story. The post Aggravated assault in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

EPISD School Board votes to terminate Franklin HS teacher after viral video

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to recommend terminating a Franklin High School English teacher during Tuesday’s special board meeting. The item landing on the agenda after a video went viral on social media where a portion of a teaching lesson was recorded by a student. […]
KVIA ABC-7

Gov. Abbott highlights economic strength in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited El Paso Thursday to highlight economic strength in the area. The governor announced 12 new projects that he is working on for the region during the roundtable discussion at WestStar Bank on N. Mesa Street. These projects include a new Schnieders Electric Facility that will bring The post Gov. Abbott highlights economic strength in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

5-year-old leukemia patient from El Paso receives transplant from father

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – Dak Lopez, 5, received a bone marrow transplant from his father, Adam Lopez, at Children’s Medical Center Dallas on Wednesday. The family telling KTSM the transplant procedure went as expected and Dak is currently resting at the hospital where he will be monitored for the next 40-100 days. Dak’s doctors tell […]
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used Car Dealership in Central El Paso and injuring an employee during the robbery Wednesday. 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela and the stolen vehicle were located by The Auto Theft Task Force and the Central TAC Unit. The post Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 9, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Man arrested, allegedly stole Mustang from dealership

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from an East-Central El Paso car dealership. According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 7. Officials say a man, identified as 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela, stole a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used […]
KVIA ABC-7

GECU and FBI El Paso announce up to total $10,000 reward for information on bank robbery

EL PASO, Texas -- FBI El Paso and GECU announced an additional reward Friday for information leading to the arrest of the suspect of last week's GECU bank robbery in east El Paso. The FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 Wednesday. GECU announced Friday that they will be matching this reward amount, making The post GECU and FBI El Paso announce up to total $10,000 reward for information on bank robbery appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A large amount of hazardous materials was discovered by The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office at the 1100 block of East San Antonio Avenue Wednesday. EPFD responded to the scene due to the risk the materials posed to the environment and public safety hazards. It took over seven hours and 30 The post A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com

Paletas with police this Saturday

Las Cruces police are inviting residents to enjoy paletas de hielo with officers this Saturday at Apodaca Park. The Paletas Social will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave. The event is free and open to the entire family.
