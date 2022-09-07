Read full article on original website
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
70 Hunt School of Nursing Students receive White Coats
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday evening, seventy students marked the beginning of their education at the Hunt School of Nursing with a white coat ceremony. The event included the announcement of a special gift to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for nursing scholarships. The ceremony included the reciting of the student […]
Where Will The Resident Ghosts Of El Paso’s Jefferson HS Go Now?
After the building's demolition, what will happen to the resident ghosts of Jefferson High School in central El Paso?. Over the last few weeks, the demolition of the original Jefferson High School building has been taking place in stages to make way for a new state-of-the-art campus which is now actively open to students and staff.
Weird Crimes Committed In El Paso During The Month of August
August is the past, it's in the books... it's behind us. But that doesn't mean we can't look back at what exactly happened in the world of crime in El Paso. DISCLAIMER: I'm not including any serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, or domestic abuse. Those are SERIOUS crimes & we're keeping things light hearted here. If you DO experience a serious crime, you can always leave a tip for the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
Aggravated assault in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- EPPD's Westside patrol and CIT are responding to an aggravated assault call on the 5900 block of Sixta Drive. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as we follow this story. The post Aggravated assault in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
When El Paso-Area Schools Let Out for 2022 Fall Intersession
With all the El Paso-area school districts now following a year-round school calendar, students get more breaks throughout the year leaving parents to find ways to keep their kids busy and out of trouble for anywhere from 1 to 2 weeks. To help you plan for their time off, I...
Local advocate speaks up about massive Attendant Care shortage for people with disabilities
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso native brings awareness to the need for attendant care workers in the borderland. Nathan Coleman is an advocate for people with disabilities and a client of Caring Partners Home Care in El Paso. While his brother has been taking care of him for 36 years, he knows […]
EPISD School Board votes to terminate Franklin HS teacher after viral video
EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to recommend terminating a Franklin High School English teacher during Tuesday’s special board meeting. The item landing on the agenda after a video went viral on social media where a portion of a teaching lesson was recorded by a student. […]
Vice President explains Board of Trustees decision to terminate Franklin HS teacher
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Vice President of the El Paso ISD Board of Trustees explained to CBS4 why his support for Amber Parker, a Franklin High School teacher recorded saying controversial remarks about pedophilia, changed. On Tuesday, the school board made a unanimous decision to move forward...
Gov. Abbott highlights economic strength in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited El Paso Thursday to highlight economic strength in the area. The governor announced 12 new projects that he is working on for the region during the roundtable discussion at WestStar Bank on N. Mesa Street. These projects include a new Schnieders Electric Facility that will bring The post Gov. Abbott highlights economic strength in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
5-year-old leukemia patient from El Paso receives transplant from father
DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – Dak Lopez, 5, received a bone marrow transplant from his father, Adam Lopez, at Children’s Medical Center Dallas on Wednesday. The family telling KTSM the transplant procedure went as expected and Dak is currently resting at the hospital where he will be monitored for the next 40-100 days. Dak’s doctors tell […]
Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used Car Dealership in Central El Paso and injuring an employee during the robbery Wednesday. 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela and the stolen vehicle were located by The Auto Theft Task Force and the Central TAC Unit. The post Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 9, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Man arrested, allegedly stole Mustang from dealership
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from an East-Central El Paso car dealership. According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 7. Officials say a man, identified as 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela, stole a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used […]
5 Great Places Serving Amazing Waffles for Breakfast in El Paso
Over the Labor Day weekend, my son and I checked out Waffle House in Albuquerque, NM. I’ll be honest, I had never been to a Waffle House before and I truly enjoyed it. I’m not much of a breakfast person, but for some reason that day I was craving waffles and Waffle House satisfied my appetite!
El Paso Ranks Number 4 Among Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In America
What the flip man! Wordtips.com recently did a survey on Twitter where they gathered tweets according to cities and calculated which cities use the most curse words and which words exactly that cities most used curse words. El Paso made the list and according to this survey, our favorite curse...
GECU and FBI El Paso announce up to total $10,000 reward for information on bank robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- FBI El Paso and GECU announced an additional reward Friday for information leading to the arrest of the suspect of last week's GECU bank robbery in east El Paso. The FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 Wednesday. GECU announced Friday that they will be matching this reward amount, making The post GECU and FBI El Paso announce up to total $10,000 reward for information on bank robbery appeared first on KVIA.
Worst Intersections To Be Stuck In During El Paso, Texas Rush Hour
There are not many things that we can all agree on, but I am almost certain that the one thing we can all agree on is the fact that rush hour traffic SUCKS!. No matter how good the music you have on in your car is, one wants to be stuck in their car for longer than 30 minutes.
A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A large amount of hazardous materials was discovered by The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office at the 1100 block of East San Antonio Avenue Wednesday. EPFD responded to the scene due to the risk the materials posed to the environment and public safety hazards. It took over seven hours and 30 The post A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Paletas with police this Saturday
Las Cruces police are inviting residents to enjoy paletas de hielo with officers this Saturday at Apodaca Park. The Paletas Social will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave. The event is free and open to the entire family.
