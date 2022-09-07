Read full article on original website
Familiar Face Missing Among Michigan State Captains For Akron Game
An unfortunate situation...
MLive.com
Five thoughts on Michigan State’s 2022-23 basketball schedule
EAST LANSING – At long last, we have Michigan State’s full 2022-23 schedule. Now, it’s time to break it down. Here are five takeaways after seeing Michigan State’s schedule in full:. That non-conference. Michigan State’s non-conference schedule was almost entirely revealed before Thursday (except for a...
LOOK: Spartans reveal a new helmet with uniforms for Akron game
Michigan State will have new lids this week against the Zips!
MLive.com
Michigan basketball snags highest-ranked recruit in program history
Michigan just received a commitment from its highest-ranked women’s basketball recruit in program history. It’s the school’s highest-ranked hoops recruit, man or woman, in at least 30 years. Olivia Olson, ranked third in the ESPN recruiting rankings for 2024, committed to Michigan on Thursday (Sep. 8). She...
theonlycolors.com
Akron vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium Saturday to take on the Akron Zips in Week Two of the 2022 season. It marks the first matchup against the Mid-American Conference program since 1914. Akron’s record in general over the past several seasons and against Michigan State all-time is far less ugly than the jersey choice for the Spartans in this matchup, however.
Okemos football coach Efe Scott-Emuakpor's journey from playing to coaching
Coaching was never the goal, making an impact was. It was something Efe Scott-Emapkour was seeking. A three-sport athlete at East Lansing, tearing it up on the football field became his calling card.
Fox47News
Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend
(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut. First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon...
"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"
Mike Hart's recruiting philosophy is sure to draw some attention, but his explanation is pretty damn strong.
MLive.com
First-year senior spearheads Catholic Central to 40th consecutive victory
GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central senior Michael App is learning on the fly because this is his first season of playing football. App came up with the stop of the game in Catholic Central’s 21-20 victory over Cedar Springs Friday night at home, helping the Cougars improve to 3-0 overall and earn their 40th consecutive victory.
MLive.com
Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall championship fight postponed
FLINT – Claressa Shields has waited 10 years for an opportunity to avenge her only loss in the boxing ring. Now, she’s going to have to wait another month.
MLive.com
High school football power rankings after Week 2 in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Week 2 offered the first glimpses of conference play in the Cascades and Big 8, as well as some interesting non-conference matchups in other area conferences. Defending conference champions in both the Cascades and Big 8 both fell in close games, which could mean a changing of the guard in the final season before the newly enlarged Cascades Conference debuts next fall.
MLive.com
Here are high school football scores from around the Jackson area for Week 3
Jackson hosts Chelsea at home 2022 — JACKSON -- Here are the football scores for Week 3 in the Jackson area. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Lansing, September 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Lansing. The Waverly High School football team will have a game with Everett High School on September 08, 2022, 13:00:00. The Ionia High School football team will have a game with Sexton High School on September 08, 2022, 14:00:00.
MLive.com
Runners take on course at Springport Invitational
SPRINGPORT -- Runners from 21 schools tackled the hilly and hot course at Springport on Wednesday in the Springport Invitational. In the Division 3 races, it was Manchester flying high, winning both individual and team titles on the girls side and getting the team title and a runner-up and third-place finish on the boys side.
Detroit News
Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
Slate
A Tiny Christian College in Michigan Is Infiltrating Florida’s Schools
Schools, famously, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ No. 1 priority; the primary means by which he’s gained his new national profile is by working with the Florida Legislature upend the state’s public school curriculum last year. The changes to Florida’s educational system over the past year have been pretty breathtaking—and it turns out, all the attention-grabbing education bills DeSantis has been passing were years in the making. They’re part of a larger project being driven not just by Florida but by a small liberal arts college in Michigan known as Hillsdale. The Christian school has been described as a “citadel of American conservatism”; Donald Trump has connections there, Ted Cruz and Clarence Thomas have been commencement speakers, and the school has started a series of “leadership seminars” that sound like right-wing TED Talks. Hillsdale is also a champion of what it calls “patriotic education”: When the New York Times’ 1619 Project became a conservative lightning rod, leaders at the school worked with the Trump administration to put together an alternative called the “1776 curriculum.” The connection between Florida’s school laws and Hillsdale’s influence was uncovered by Sommer Brugal, a K–12 education reporter for the Miami Herald. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Brugal about how Florida got here, what Hillsdale has been doing, and whether this is all just beginning. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
