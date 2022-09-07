ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Five thoughts on Michigan State’s 2022-23 basketball schedule

EAST LANSING – At long last, we have Michigan State’s full 2022-23 schedule. Now, it’s time to break it down. Here are five takeaways after seeing Michigan State’s schedule in full:. That non-conference. Michigan State’s non-conference schedule was almost entirely revealed before Thursday (except for a...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball snags highest-ranked recruit in program history

Michigan just received a commitment from its highest-ranked women’s basketball recruit in program history. It’s the school’s highest-ranked hoops recruit, man or woman, in at least 30 years. Olivia Olson, ranked third in the ESPN recruiting rankings for 2024, committed to Michigan on Thursday (Sep. 8). She...
ANN ARBOR, MI
theonlycolors.com

Akron vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium Saturday to take on the Akron Zips in Week Two of the 2022 season. It marks the first matchup against the Mid-American Conference program since 1914. Akron’s record in general over the past several seasons and against Michigan State all-time is far less ugly than the jersey choice for the Spartans in this matchup, however.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

First-year senior spearheads Catholic Central to 40th consecutive victory

GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central senior Michael App is learning on the fly because this is his first season of playing football. App came up with the stop of the game in Catholic Central’s 21-20 victory over Cedar Springs Friday night at home, helping the Cougars improve to 3-0 overall and earn their 40th consecutive victory.
NOVI, MI
MLive.com

High school football power rankings after Week 2 in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Week 2 offered the first glimpses of conference play in the Cascades and Big 8, as well as some interesting non-conference matchups in other area conferences. Defending conference champions in both the Cascades and Big 8 both fell in close games, which could mean a changing of the guard in the final season before the newly enlarged Cascades Conference debuts next fall.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Runners take on course at Springport Invitational

SPRINGPORT -- Runners from 21 schools tackled the hilly and hot course at Springport on Wednesday in the Springport Invitational. In the Division 3 races, it was Manchester flying high, winning both individual and team titles on the girls side and getting the team title and a runner-up and third-place finish on the boys side.
SPRINGPORT, MI
Detroit News

Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
Slate

A Tiny Christian College in Michigan Is Infiltrating Florida’s Schools

Schools, famously, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ No. 1 priority; the primary means by which he’s gained his new national profile is by working with the Florida Legislature upend the state’s public school curriculum last year. The changes to Florida’s educational system over the past year have been pretty breathtaking—and it turns out, all the attention-grabbing education bills DeSantis has been passing were years in the making. They’re part of a larger project being driven not just by Florida but by a small liberal arts college in Michigan known as Hillsdale. The Christian school has been described as a “citadel of American conservatism”; Donald Trump has connections there, Ted Cruz and Clarence Thomas have been commencement speakers, and the school has started a series of “leadership seminars” that sound like right-wing TED Talks. Hillsdale is also a champion of what it calls “patriotic education”: When the New York Times’ 1619 Project became a conservative lightning rod, leaders at the school worked with the Trump administration to put together an alternative called the “1776 curriculum.” The connection between Florida’s school laws and Hillsdale’s influence was uncovered by Sommer Brugal, a K–12 education reporter for the Miami Herald. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Brugal about how Florida got here, what Hillsdale has been doing, and whether this is all just beginning. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
FLORIDA STATE
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE

