San Francisco, CA

Giants add RHP Luis Ortiz, option OF Bryce Johnson

 2 days ago

The San Francisco Giants selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz from Triple-A Sacramento in advance of Wednesday afternoon’s road game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Bryce Johnson was optioned to Sacramento.

Ortiz, 26, would be making his first appearance in the major leagues since 2019. He had one outing that season with the Baltimore Orioles and has made just three appearances in the major leagues, going 0-2 with a 12.71 ERA for Baltimore. He was 4-3 with a 4.66 ERA in 32 appearances at Sacramento this season.

Johnson, 26, started in the outfield in each of the last three games for the Giants but had just one hit. He made his major league debut in August and is 1-for-15 (.067) over his first eight major league games.

