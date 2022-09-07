Read full article on original website
Authorities clean up beach encampments in 'No Man's Land' between Santa Monica, Venice
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Authorities on Friday cleaned up the beach encampments in "No Man's Land," the border between Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beach. The Santa Monica Police Department posted photos of the cleanup on their Facebook page, writing that their primary objective is educating those in violation of Santa Monica municipal codes and State laws, enforcing violations when necessary, and connecting individuals with all available resources to minimize habitual and chronic offenders from returning.
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Fatality Reported after Car Collision on Civic Center Way [Malibu, CA]
Car Crash on Malibu Canyon Road Resulted in Fatality. The fatal accident happened around 4:35 p.m., at Civic Center Way and Malibu Canyon Road, involving a yellow vehicle. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear; However, the crash closed all lanes in both directions of Pacific Coast (1) Highway.
Flight instructor, student killed after small plane crashes in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Two people are dead after a plane crashed at the Santa Monica Airport, police said. Fire officials responded to the Santa Monica Airport around 4:25 p.m. Thursday. The FAA said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper Sport. The two people aboard, a flight instructor and a...
Bear Breaks Into Simi Valley Home, Eats Snacks, Runs When Police Arrive
Body-worn camera footage from the Simi Valley Police Department captured a black bear that broke into a Simi Valley home over the weekend to steal some snacks. According to the police, the owner of the home in the 2600 block of Blossom Street called 911 on Sunday and said the bear was in her house, and she and her son were locked in an upstairs bedroom.
LASD searching for Willowbrook Metro station murderer
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. Back on March 13, 28-year-old Oscar Ayala was attacked and robbed at the train station – eventually dying at the hospital. Now, the family is demanding justice for Ayala.
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills
A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
WATCH: Bear Opens Refrigerator, Eats Cake Inside California Home
'Hey bear! Bear! Get out of here, bear!'
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
Tropical Storm Kay: Officials warn of dangerous conditions near SoCal shoreline
LOS ANGELES - The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for beaches in Southern California as the area continues to get hit by rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay. The advisory will be in effect through 2 a.m. Sunday and applies to south-facing...
Tiny homes for vets destroyed by overnight fire in West Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A group of veterans has once again fallen on hard times and have been displaced after a fire broke out overnight in a village of tiny homes in West Los Angeles, destroying 11 and damaging at least four others. The fire was reported just before 12:20 a.m....
Video: Lifeguards rescue 3 men caught in rip current off Venice Beach
Three Los Angeles County lifeguards lived up to their name on Tuesday when they rescued three men who had been caught in a rip current off Venice Beach. Video of the incident shows the men swimming just yards offshore, but large waves and the strong current prevented them from making their way back to the […]
Sandbags in San Diego? Yeah...thanks to Hurricane Kay
Kay, which is projected to come closer to L.A. than any tropical storm has in the last 50 years, will take an unusual path. AccuWeather takes a look at the state’s closest encounters in history. Hurricane Kay brought heavy rains and high winds along the west coast of Mexico...
8-Year-Old Taken Off Life Support After Being Struck by Truck: 'He Was the Most Perfect Boy'
Bradley Rofer, an 8-year-old boy from California, was hit by a truck Thursday morning while walking with his bike An 8-year-old California boy who was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck last week has been removed from life support, his family announced. In a Facebook post published Monday, Josette Rofer announced her son, Bradley, died days after he was hit by a truck on Thursday morning. "Our beautiful boy Bradley Rofer is now an angel in heaven," Josette wrote in the post. The announcement came two...
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water
LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
Heat wave winding down as storm moves in
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave today, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
