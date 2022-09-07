Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona
Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
Washington Examiner
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
rdzphotographyblog.com
Oracle, Arizona – August 2022 – Moorish Oasis in the Arizona Desert
In the early part of the 20th century many wealthy people from ‘back east’ made their way to Arizona to live in the dry desert for their health. A man from Chicago named Neil Kannally was one of those people, who came west to recover from TB. Kannally...
thestandardnewspaper.online
ADWR to host public meeting regarding groundwater￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) will hold a public meeting to present information and accept comments on whether to initiate procedures to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as a subsequent Irrigation Non-Expansion Area. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20 rom 6...
SignalsAZ
Best Arizona Motorcyclists Weekend Travel
Arizona is the ideal place for motorcycle travel. From scenic highways, various terrain, and unforgettable destinations, the Grand Canyon State leaves little to be desired. Coming up this September 16th-17th for motorcycle, rock, and fun-having enthusiasts is Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally. A spectacle in the heart of Arizona, Thunder...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
thestandardnewspaper.online
MCC fall registration opens for GED classes on all campuses
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College is now offering fall registration at all MCC campuses for GED classes that begin Oct. 17. Learners can enroll in in-person or online preparation courses for the GED test subjects through the PreCollege Studies Department. Registration and an orientation must be completed prior...
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Recorder Tells Arizonans to Prepare for a ‘Blue Night’ in November Election
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer shared Monday that voters should be ready for Democrats to initially lead on the night of November 8, as early votes are counted first. “The results released at 8:00 PM on Election Night will be comprised of early ballots we receive by the weekend before Election Day,” Richer tweeted. “First moral of the story: In Arizona, Initial results will likely be much bluer than eventual final results. Second moral: if you want your ballot to be part of results released AT 8:00 PM on Election Night, return it before the weekend before Election Day.”
knau.org
Arizona tribes respond to struggling Colorado River negotiations
The Gila River Indian Community in central Arizona has withdrawn from an agreement that keeps more water in Lake Mead. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, the Community cites the “complete lack of progress” among the states trying to negotiate water cuts to deal with the drought. The Gila...
ABC 15 News
New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona
Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
Mohave Daily News
Taking care of each other Dinner a reflection of community's ability to overcome crisis
BULLHEAD CITY — Hildy Angius exuded pride after doing a stint in the kitchen for a community dinner Thursday night in the wake of this week’s power outage. She was proud of the community she represents as a member of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We are...
Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — The state commission that sets up candidate debates on Thursday rejected Democrat Katie Hobbs’ request to change a planned debate with Republican governor candidate Kari Lake into separate interviews with a moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission instead gave its staff seven days to try...
AZFamily
Arizona farmers say Hurricane Kay could destroy crops, lead to higher produce prices
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hurricane Kay has made landfall in Mexico as a Category One storm. It hit the west coast of the central Baja California Peninsula with winds of 75 mph. It is expected to weaken overnight, but we could see some impacts from that storm here in Arizona. Some state farmers worry about what it could do to their crop, which could ultimately lead to higher prices at the grocery store.
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
phoenixmag.com
Five Fall Drives in Arizona
Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
KOLD-TV
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multi-billion dollar project is generating a lot of ‘buzz.’. SunZia Transmission is the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, and it’s happening in our own backyard. Soon, the 550-mile transmission line will bring wind energy from New Mexico to...
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s latest storm hits parts of the Valley as monsoon season continues
PHOENIX — Rainfall reached parts of the Valley Friday afternoon, with chances for more storms increasing throughout the evening. The storm, originating from Hurricane Kay off of Mexico’s coast, was moving from west to east, making landfall in Goodyear with over half an inch of rain recorded by 5:50 p.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
