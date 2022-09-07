ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

azbigmedia.com

Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona

Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
GUADALUPE, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
ARIZONA STATE
City
Seligman, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Kingman, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
thestandardnewspaper.online

ADWR to host public meeting regarding groundwater￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) will hold a public meeting to present information and accept comments on whether to initiate procedures to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as a subsequent Irrigation Non-Expansion Area. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20 rom 6...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Best Arizona Motorcyclists Weekend Travel

Arizona is the ideal place for motorcycle travel. From scenic highways, various terrain, and unforgettable destinations, the Grand Canyon State leaves little to be desired. Coming up this September 16th-17th for motorcycle, rock, and fun-having enthusiasts is Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally. A spectacle in the heart of Arizona, Thunder...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

MCC fall registration opens for GED classes on all campuses

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College is now offering fall registration at all MCC campuses for GED classes that begin Oct. 17. Learners can enroll in in-person or online preparation courses for the GED test subjects through the PreCollege Studies Department. Registration and an orientation must be completed prior...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE

YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
PRESCOTT, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Recorder Tells Arizonans to Prepare for a ‘Blue Night’ in November Election

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer shared Monday that voters should be ready for Democrats to initially lead on the night of November 8, as early votes are counted first. “The results released at 8:00 PM on Election Night will be comprised of early ballots we receive by the weekend before Election Day,” Richer tweeted. “First moral of the story: In Arizona, Initial results will likely be much bluer than eventual final results. Second moral: if you want your ballot to be part of results released AT 8:00 PM on Election Night, return it before the weekend before Election Day.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Arizona tribes respond to struggling Colorado River negotiations

The Gila River Indian Community in central Arizona has withdrawn from an agreement that keeps more water in Lake Mead. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, the Community cites the “complete lack of progress” among the states trying to negotiate water cuts to deal with the drought. The Gila...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona

Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
ARIZONA STATE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Arizona farmers say Hurricane Kay could destroy crops, lead to higher produce prices

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hurricane Kay has made landfall in Mexico as a Category One storm. It hit the west coast of the central Baja California Peninsula with winds of 75 mph. It is expected to weaken overnight, but we could see some impacts from that storm here in Arizona. Some state farmers worry about what it could do to their crop, which could ultimately lead to higher prices at the grocery store.
YUMA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Five Fall Drives in Arizona

Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona’s latest storm hits parts of the Valley as monsoon season continues

PHOENIX — Rainfall reached parts of the Valley Friday afternoon, with chances for more storms increasing throughout the evening. The storm, originating from Hurricane Kay off of Mexico’s coast, was moving from west to east, making landfall in Goodyear with over half an inch of rain recorded by 5:50 p.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ

