Middlesex County Man Busted With 18 Heroin Decks In Mercer County, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
West Windsor Township Police Department

A Middlesex County man was busted with 18 decks of heroin in Mercer County, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated man near the bus stop on Nassau Park Boulevard found Charles Spence Jr. struggling to stay balanced just before 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, West Windsor Police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

A follow-up investigation found that Spence, of Plainsboro, had an arrest warrant out of Trenton, police said.

He was also found to be in possession of 18 decks of heroin, according to police.

Spence was arrested and charged with possession of heroin before being released pending future dates with Mercer County Superior Court and Trenton Municipal Court.

#Heroin
