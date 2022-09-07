Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Homicide suspect found dead in jail cell￼
KINGMAN – A homicide suspect possibly committed suicide at the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in Kingman. The Sheriff’s Office reports that Justin Jarvy, 33, Yucca, is the focus of a continuing in-custody death investigation. Jarvy was arrested and jailed for second degree murder Saturday, September 3 after...
Police: 2 teen girls arrested for allegedly plotting school shooting in Arizona
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Two teenage girls have been arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting in Kingman, Arizona. According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday deputies received a report that multiple students were plotting a shooting at Kingman High School. KNXV reported...
wbrc.com
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
KINGMAN, Ariz. (KVVU/Gray News) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona high school, even making a list of who they planned to kill, investigators said. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, had been planning the shooting. Deputies were alerted to the plot on Aug. 31.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three charged in fentanyl seizure
MOHAVE COUNTY – Authorities report a multiple-month investigation of illegal drug sales in Lake Havasu and Bullhead City led to a traffic stop producing seizures and arrests. Detectives with the Lake Havasu City Police Department, assisted by officers with the MAGNET narcotics task force executed the September 6 traffic stop on Blake Ranch Road outside Kingman.
kyma.com
Woman found murdered; boyfriend in custody
Yucca, Ariz. (CNN) - A man is in jail, accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in the small western Arizona town of Yucca. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on West 12435 South Street, just west of Interstate 40.
gilaherald.com
Arizona man’s sentence of 292 years for burglary upheld
WASHINGTON – A divided federal appeals court said a 292-year sentence for a string of nonviolent burglaries over three months in Bullhead City was not “grossly disproportionate” to the crime and did not violate the Eighth Amendment. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel of judges...
19 Year Old Andy Espinoza Killed In Rollover Crash In Bullhead City (Bullhead City, AZ)
Authorities are currently investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened in Bullhead City, on Sunday. A 19-year-old was killed in this accident. According to the Bullhead City Police, the deceased [..]
California teen dies after being pulled from under pontoon boat; 6-foot waves reported at Lake Havasu
Three boats sunk and authorities rescued "multiple boaters" as a big storm struck Lake Havasu on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). A female teenager from California died in one of the incidents.
ABC 15 News
17-year-old, 69-year-old killed in boating incidents near Lake Havasu, Colorado River area
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 17-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman both died in separate boating incidents at Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over the holiday weekend. According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl went underwater Monday when a boat capsized on Lake Havasu due to extremely high winds. Several other people also went underwater after the boat capsized but were able to escape the water.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City electric, water update￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City continued to hand out free cases of water at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, until 8 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Sept. 7. WestCare, Food for Families and St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank will also be at Community Park passing out food, while supplies last, to those impacted by the power and water outage. More than 300 vehicles have gone through the water and food distribution event.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City power restored; cooling center closing￼￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Cooling Center, 2285 Trane Road, will close at 4 p.m. today, Sept. 9. According to Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC), power has now been restored to all residential MEC members. Water was restored on Wednesday afternoon. “The entire community is so grateful for all the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
ADWR to host public meeting regarding groundwater￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) will hold a public meeting to present information and accept comments on whether to initiate procedures to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as a subsequent Irrigation Non-Expansion Area. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20 rom 6...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City food distribution Saturday
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City community is holding a free food distribution to help those residents impacted by the recent power outages. The food distribution will be a drive-through event in the Bullhead City Council Chambers parking lot, 1255 Marina Blvd, on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. To allow the process to run as quickly and smoothly as possible, please remain in your vehicles as volunteers will bring the food bags to your cars. There is no sign-up necessary and no pre-qualifications are required. This will be on a first come first served basis until supplies last.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Emergency food, water available for Bullhead City residents￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City has set up a water distribution site for those who are still impacted by the ongoing power and water outage. Drinking water and potable water is available at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95 in Bullhead City. All day until 8 p.m....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Crossing project plans well underway
KINGMAN – The Interstate 40 Kingman Crossing Traffic Interchange project was the focus of a brief update at the September 6 Kingman City council meeting. City Manager Ron Foggin said the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) this month is expected to offer comment and approve the 30% project design submitted by the AECOM engineering firm.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Alpacas of the Southwest on display
KINGMAN – Come celebrate Alpaca Farm Days 17th Annual Alpacas of the Southwest on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet the alpacas, kids...
Mohave Daily News
Taking care of each other Dinner a reflection of community's ability to overcome crisis
BULLHEAD CITY — Hildy Angius exuded pride after doing a stint in the kitchen for a community dinner Thursday night in the wake of this week’s power outage. She was proud of the community she represents as a member of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We are...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Veterans housing project awarded to T.R. Orr￼
KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council veterans housing project is one step closer to completion now that Kingman’s T.R. Orr construction was awarded the bid to rehabilitate Arnold Plaza in downtown Kingman. According to JAVC President Pat Farrell, staff is “ecstatic” that the local construction company has...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Maxwell admitted to Utah State University
John Maxwell, from Bullhead City, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the Fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Maxwell will attend USU at the USU Eastern campus.
