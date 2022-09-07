Read full article on original website
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
foxla.com
‘Squid Game Day’ to be celebrated in LA on Sept. 17
LOS ANGELES - City officials proclaimed Sept. 17 as "Squid Game Day" in Los Angeles during a news briefing Friday, with Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman John Lee and members from the hit Netflix show gathering at City Hall. The proclamation is part of AAPI LA, a city initiative intended to...
foxla.com
Authorities clean up beach encampments in 'No Man's Land' between Santa Monica, Venice
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Authorities on Friday cleaned up the beach encampments in "No Man's Land," the border between Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beach. The Santa Monica Police Department posted photos of the cleanup on their Facebook page, writing that their primary objective is educating those in violation of Santa Monica municipal codes and State laws, enforcing violations when necessary, and connecting individuals with all available resources to minimize habitual and chronic offenders from returning.
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Los Angeles (Come Hungry, Leave Happy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Los Angeles is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and cuisine. Dive into some of the best locally owned restaurants in Los Angeles and support local businesses.
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.
For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
How TikTok Users Are Rethinking Living in Los Angeles
Known as a platform for dancing teens, TikTok is also becoming a community space for young users to bring attention to wonky civic issues like housing and transportation. A growing number of TikTok users are taking to the app to discuss how hard it can be to exist in Los Angeles. In one example, a user complains about Google Maps claiming a sidewalk-less road is walkable. In others, users bring up exorbitant housing prices while cyclists demonstrate the lack of bike lanes.
Rent is rising in many California’s cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
Disneyland could be opening its first princess-themed eatery in years, based on ‘The Princess and the Frog’
It will replace an existing eatery in the park.
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
foxla.com
Disney California Adventure Park expanding Avengers Campus
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The popular Avengers Campus is expanding with a new attraction. During the Legends Ceremony at the D23 Expo, CEO Bob Chapek announced that a third attraction will be added to Disney California Adventure Park's Avengers Campus. Very little info about the new attraction is known, however, Disney...
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
Monrovia woman shows kindness to delivery workers, provides cold refreshments during heat wave
Elaine Neri leaves an ice box filled with cool drinks on her front porch - just a simple way to say thank you to the delivery workers out braving the sweltering heat.
sunnews.org
Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing
Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA
From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
foxla.com
Tiny homes for vets destroyed by overnight fire in West Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A group of veterans has once again fallen on hard times and have been displaced after a fire broke out overnight in a village of tiny homes in West Los Angeles, destroying 11 and damaging at least four others. The fire was reported just before 12:20 a.m....
