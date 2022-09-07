ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

‘Squid Game Day’ to be celebrated in LA on Sept. 17

LOS ANGELES - City officials proclaimed Sept. 17 as "Squid Game Day" in Los Angeles during a news briefing Friday, with Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman John Lee and members from the hit Netflix show gathering at City Hall. The proclamation is part of AAPI LA, a city initiative intended to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Authorities clean up beach encampments in 'No Man's Land' between Santa Monica, Venice

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Authorities on Friday cleaned up the beach encampments in "No Man's Land," the border between Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beach. The Santa Monica Police Department posted photos of the cleanup on their Facebook page, writing that their primary objective is educating those in violation of Santa Monica municipal codes and State laws, enforcing violations when necessary, and connecting individuals with all available resources to minimize habitual and chronic offenders from returning.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Vishnu

5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.

For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

How TikTok Users Are Rethinking Living in Los Angeles

Known as a platform for dancing teens, TikTok is also becoming a community space for young users to bring attention to wonky civic issues like housing and transportation. A growing number of TikTok users are taking to the app to discuss how hard it can be to exist in Los Angeles. In one example, a user complains about Google Maps claiming a sidewalk-less road is walkable. In others, users bring up exorbitant housing prices while cyclists demonstrate the lack of bike lanes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Disney California Adventure Park expanding Avengers Campus

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The popular Avengers Campus is expanding with a new attraction. During the Legends Ceremony at the D23 Expo, CEO Bob Chapek announced that a third attraction will be added to Disney California Adventure Park's Avengers Campus. Very little info about the new attraction is known, however, Disney...
ANAHEIM, CA
sunnews.org

Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing

Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA

From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
LOS ANGELES, CA

