ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

No. 22 Ole Miss Welcomes Central Arkansas into Town

No. 22 Ole Miss looks to extend its winning streak to 11-straight home wins this weekend as they play host the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen SEC Network+. Ole Miss (1-0) comes rolls into the week after a 28-10...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Softball Announces 2022 Fall Schedule

Ole Miss softball announced its 2022 fall schedule on Wednesday, with the Rebels set to play six exhibition games in Oxford. All games at the Ole Miss Softball Complex during the fall are open to the public and free of charge. Ole Miss kicks off the fall season on Friday,...
OXFORD, MS
fox17.com

Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Bowling Green, KY
College Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
hottytoddy.com

Gameday Info on Shuttles and More

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Central Arkansas at home Saturday evening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the Rebels’ second home game of the season. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. The high temperature for Saturday is expected to hit 81 and will drop down to 67 degrees Saturday night. However, as of Thursday, there is a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. on Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#Ole Miss#Sec#Rebels#Louisiana Tech 5 0#Ucf
wnky.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Beech Bend event to bring heavy traffic to Bowling Green area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to watch traffic if they plan to travel near the areas of U.S. 31-W Louisville Road/Bypass area and KY 185/Garvin Lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says these roads will have heavy traffic, particularly on Saturday. KYTC says due to an event being held at Beech Bend, they estimate the event could bring up to 50,000 people to Bowling Green for the weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WJTV 12

I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
hottytoddy.com

Visit Oxford’s Digital Content Manager Completes STS Marketing College

Hanna Teevan, Digital Content Manager at Visit Oxford has completed the three-year program of the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and earned certification as a Travel Marketing Professional. As Digital Content Manager, Teevan is responsible for oversight of all of Visit Oxford’s social media accounts, content creation, delivery and evaluation...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Longtime north Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died Sunday at his home in Senatobia, according to a funeral home. No cause of death was given for the 61-year-old. Appointed the chief prosecutor for a five-county circuit including Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties in 2001, Champion repeatedly won reelection to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions from Mississippi State Sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Pharmacy Students Provide Health Care to Dominican Republic

Six University of Mississippi pharmacy students spent part of their summer distributing medications and counseling patients in the Dominican Republic during a medical mission trip, and they say the experiences were life-changing and will make them better health care professionals. Hannah Harvey, of Collins; Michael Kelley, from Booneville; Ann Kate...
OXFORD, MS
whopam.com

Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center

A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy