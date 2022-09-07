Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
No. 22 Ole Miss Welcomes Central Arkansas into Town
No. 22 Ole Miss looks to extend its winning streak to 11-straight home wins this weekend as they play host the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen SEC Network+. Ole Miss (1-0) comes rolls into the week after a 28-10...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Softball Announces 2022 Fall Schedule
Ole Miss softball announced its 2022 fall schedule on Wednesday, with the Rebels set to play six exhibition games in Oxford. All games at the Ole Miss Softball Complex during the fall are open to the public and free of charge. Ole Miss kicks off the fall season on Friday,...
fox17.com
Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule Unveiled, Exhibition Added for 2022-23 Season
Ole Miss men’s basketball officially has its full 2022-23 schedule after the SEC announced its conference slate on Wednesday morning. The Rebels have also added an exhibition game to the schedule against West Georgia on Nov. 1. Ole Miss will open SEC play at home on Dec. 28 vs....
atozsports.com
Quote from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi confirms a decade-long issue for the Vols has been fixed
A quote this week from Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi confirms that a decade-long issue from the Tennessee Vols has finally been fixed. For the last 10 to 12 years, quarterback development on Rocky Top has been a major issue. The Vols have had a multitude of quarterbacks coaches...
WXII 12
Deion Sanders on pulling out of Southern Heritage Classic: 'It's a wonderful classic. We just don't want to play in it'
Coach Prime said he thinks the Southern Heritage Classic, "is a wonderful classic," but it's not beneficial for his program to take part in it after this year. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Jackson State plays Tennessee State in the once...
hottytoddy.com
Gameday Info on Shuttles and More
The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Central Arkansas at home Saturday evening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the Rebels’ second home game of the season. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. The high temperature for Saturday is expected to hit 81 and will drop down to 67 degrees Saturday night. However, as of Thursday, there is a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. on Saturday.
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
WBKO
Holley LS Fest expecting 50,000 plus people; traffic jams and economic boost ahead for Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is no stranger to the car community. With the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and this weekend, the 2022 Holley LS Fest, which is expected to bring in nearly 50,000 people to the city of Bowling Green. With that many...
wnky.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Beech Bend event to bring heavy traffic to Bowling Green area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to watch traffic if they plan to travel near the areas of U.S. 31-W Louisville Road/Bypass area and KY 185/Garvin Lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says these roads will have heavy traffic, particularly on Saturday. KYTC says due to an event being held at Beech Bend, they estimate the event could bring up to 50,000 people to Bowling Green for the weekend.
I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
SHOOTING RAMPAGE: Impact felt across the Mid-South before ending in Memphis
SOOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Wednesday’s mass shooting spree certainly shook Memphis, but the impact was felt across the Mid-South. The beginning of the end of the mayhem was when police say the suspect carjacked a woman in Southaven, Mississippi, then headed back to Memphis. Police in Southaven were ready....
hottytoddy.com
Visit Oxford’s Digital Content Manager Completes STS Marketing College
Hanna Teevan, Digital Content Manager at Visit Oxford has completed the three-year program of the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and earned certification as a Travel Marketing Professional. As Digital Content Manager, Teevan is responsible for oversight of all of Visit Oxford’s social media accounts, content creation, delivery and evaluation...
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies
SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Longtime north Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died Sunday at his home in Senatobia, according to a funeral home. No cause of death was given for the 61-year-old. Appointed the chief prosecutor for a five-county circuit including Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties in 2001, Champion repeatedly won reelection to […]
hottytoddy.com
U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions from Mississippi State Sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
hottytoddy.com
UM Pharmacy Students Provide Health Care to Dominican Republic
Six University of Mississippi pharmacy students spent part of their summer distributing medications and counseling patients in the Dominican Republic during a medical mission trip, and they say the experiences were life-changing and will make them better health care professionals. Hannah Harvey, of Collins; Michael Kelley, from Booneville; Ann Kate...
whopam.com
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
WBKO
Recyclops recycling service begins next week in Bowling Green and Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years without recycling service, Bowling Green and Warren County will once again have the service available next week. Recyclops was chosen by the Warren County Fiscal Court in July to provide recycling services to residents while Scott Waste was chosen to take care of the county’s solid waste pick up.
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wilson County. The officials reported that a car and commercial vehicle were [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
clarksvillenow.com
BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
