Patriots announce return dates for throwback uniforms, allowing fans to vote on in-stadium designs

The New England Patriots have made it known since early summer their red throwback uniforms would make their return to the field this year after a 10-year absence. Now, they have revealed exactly when they’ll make their re-debut.

According to the Patriots, the teams will don the historically-inspired uniforms twice this year. First against the Detroit Lions on October 9 and again on December 1 for an rivalry matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Additionally, the Patriots are allowing fans to vote between several designs that will be on display inside Gillette Stadium for the throwback games. Fans that vote on the design will be entered to win a VIP package for the game against the Lions. Those designs can be voted on here.

The throwback designs the Patriots are dusting off this year are based on the home uniform the team wore from 1961 to 1993. Even after shifting to a royal blue-based uniform set in 1993 and again to a Navy blue and silver design in 2000, the red throwbacks were brought out sporadically.

The Patriots last wore the red throwbacks for a 2012 game against the Jets. The next season, the NFL instituted a rule forbidding teams from wearing more than one helmet shell in a season. The rule was recently overturned, allowing the chance for the Patriots to dust off the fan-favorite look once again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

