Patriots announce return dates for throwback uniforms, allowing fans to vote on in-stadium designs

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
The New England Patriots have made it known since early summer their red throwback uniforms would make their return to the field this year after a 10-year absence. Now, they have revealed exactly when they’ll make their re-debut.

According to the Patriots, the teams will don the historically-inspired uniforms twice this year. First against the Detroit Lions on October 9 and again on December 1 for an rivalry matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Additionally, the Patriots are allowing fans to vote between several designs that will be on display inside Gillette Stadium for the throwback games. Fans that vote on the design will be entered to win a VIP package for the game against the Lions. Those designs can be voted on here.

The throwback designs the Patriots are dusting off this year are based on the home uniform the team wore from 1961 to 1993. Even after shifting to a royal blue-based uniform set in 1993 and again to a Navy blue and silver design in 2000, the red throwbacks were brought out sporadically.

The Patriots last wore the red throwbacks for a 2012 game against the Jets. The next season, the NFL instituted a rule forbidding teams from wearing more than one helmet shell in a season. The rule was recently overturned, allowing the chance for the Patriots to dust off the fan-favorite look once again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Related
NBC Sports

How the Patriots' offense may surprise fans vs. Miami

Will the New England Patriots' struggles on offense continue in Sunday's season opener? Or will Pats fans come away pleasantly surprised with what they see vs. the Miami Dolphins?. Mac Jones and the Patriots will look to prove the issues that plagued the offense throughout camp and preseason were simply...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick admits he was very wrong about one comment from 2009

BOSTON -- It's a quote that's long been used as the guideline for how long Bill Belichick's career in coaching would last. It's also a quote that turned out to be inaccurate.The quote came from the NFL Network special "A Football Life" featuring Belichick, an episode which chronicled the coach and the Patriots behind the scenes throughout the 2009 season. In that episode, Belichick said, "I won't be like Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s. You won't have to worry about that." Now 70 years old and still the head coach (and de facto GM) of the New...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins Week 1 contest against the New England Patriots will see them open the 2022 season against their longtime division rival. The matchup has historically been skewed in the Patriots favor, but the Dolphins actually saw themselves win both of the team’s meetings last season. As the game nears, we will be making […] The post Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots don't seem to mind practice field in West Palm Beach

BOSTON -- It was just a few weeks ago that Bill Belichick was in awe at the set up in Las Vegas. The Patriots got to enjoy what the head coach referred to as the "Taj Mahal" of football facilities.What the team is working with this week in West Palm Beach is a little different. A lot different, actually, considering Palm Beach Atlantic University doesn't even have a football team.That has caused a lot of pundits to question Bill Belichick's game plan leading up to New England's Week 1 clash with the Dolphins, and has left the Patriots to get...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
FanSided

Game by game projections for the 2022 New England Patriots

The 2022 New England Patriots’ season is about to begin. Let’s make game by game projections for the team. What record will they finish with?. On Sunday, the 2022 New England Patriot’ season kicks off against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami. The team took a bit of a step back this offseason, unfortunately, but still have a solid foundation in place. They appear to have a competent offensive line, good head coaching, and a promising second year quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins vs. Patriots: Exploring the Patriots off-season changes

The Miami Dolphins will host the New England Patriots on Sunday and while we know what the Dolphins have done this off-season, what did the Patriots do?. Sunday will bring an early AFC East showdown when the Patriots and Dolphins open their seasons. How important is this game? If we take out the divisional implications, the opening schedule for both teams is not a piece of cake.
NFL
Boston

Julian Edelman joins list of those concerned about Patriots’ offense

“It didn’t look good in the preseason. I’m not going to lie." Several NFL analysts have shared their concerns about the Patriots’ offense as the unit struggled through much of training camp and the preseason. Julian Edelman is the latest to express worry about his former team’s offense.
NFL
The Spun

New England Patriots Re-Signing Familiar Face

The New England Patriots are signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates. Cannon was brought in for a visit this Thursday. Obviously, that visit went well. This will mark Cannon's second stint with the Patriots. He was on the team...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

