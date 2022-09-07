Read full article on original website
Maumee police sergeant placed on leave amid investigation into Oath Keepers ties
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee Police sergeant is on administrative leave amid an investigation into his ties to what some organizations call an anti-government extremist group. A statement from Maumee Mayor Richard Carr on Friday said that Sgt. Greg Westrick was placed on administrative leave Thursday. The move follows...
Local man accused of exposing himself to young girls pleads not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Steven Warrer pleaded not guilty to a public indecency charge on Friday, Sept. 9. A judge set a supervised own recognizance bond with the condition that he completes a mental health assessment.
11 Investigates: Transgender man says he was targeted for false DUI arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio — For many, the idea of being falsely accused of a crime is a nightmare. But for some people in marginalized communities, that fear can be even worse. Rob Shaffer, a transgender man from Defiance, experienced that nightmare when he was charged with drunken-driving in 2021. "I...
Neighbors remember toddler Braylen Noble's death two years later
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was the news everyone prayed they wouldn't hear. A Neighbor recalls the afternoon two years ago when 3-year-old Braylen Noble was found dead by search and rescue divers in their Toledo apartment complex's pool. "It was hysterical, a lot of people were crying, his teachers...
Illinois man accused in shooting death captured after car chase in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police captured an Illinois man Thursday who is wanted in connection with a shooting death in that state. Deontez Williams, 32, of Rockford, Ill., is charged with a May killing in Loves Park, Illinois. Police in Loves Park said they responded to a call on...
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was court-ordered to stay away from his wife after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun. According to court documents, Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church “loaded a firearm and stated ‘it is going end’ while he held the firearm in front of the victim”.
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Sept. 27 to discuss restricting where new wind and solar projects will be allowed in Ottawa County. A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.
Toledo man sentenced to multiple years in prison for role in drug trafficking conspiracy
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is now behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Mohamed Ismial, 32, was sentenced on Aug. 26 to more than eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents,...
Second of three suspects in December homicide arrested
Devin Ferguson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lucas County Jail. He's one of three people charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old Everett White.
Reward increased for Ypsilanti murder suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.
Sheriff: Woman killed in Jackson Co. hit & run
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a woman in her mid 30's was killed in a hit and run Thursday night.
Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
Youth basketball coach killed, 2 people wounded in overnight shooting in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: When officers arrived they located the victim, Melvin Thomas, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the front steps of the building. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. One person is dead and two others were shot overnight in North Toledo. Officers...
Man found safe after LCSO issues missing persons alert
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UPDATE: He has been found and is safe, officials say. ORIGINAL STORY: The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to look for a missing man, Gary McGowan. According to the statewide endangered missing adult alert, McGowan was last seen on September 7 around 11...
Bond set for man accused of fatal stabbing in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of stabbing and killing a man in Toledo over the weekend is being held on a $1 million bond, court records show. Dennis Robinson, 55, is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death Terry Austin, 44. Police say Robinson stabbed Austin in...
