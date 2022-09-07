Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
WBKO
Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old
ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A Missouri father has been charged with second-degree murder for the car-crash death of his 3-year-old son who was not properly restrained. Larry Lunnin, 40, is charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of child abduction, failing to drive on the right...
krcgtv.com
Man charged, jailed for stabbing other man in the foot three times
A Jefferson City man was being held in the Cole County Jail without bond for stabbing another man. Prosecutors charged Jonathan Stover with Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Resisting Arrest. According to the probable cause statement, the stabbing happened on Ashley Street on Monday, September 5, at 5:20 pm. The...
krcgtv.com
Man charged for restaurant robbery in Columbia
One man is charged with a robbery at a Columbia restaurant in August. Prosecutors charged Jameson Jerome Harris, 26, of Columbia, with First Degree Robbery and Armed Criminal Action. He was charged for an incident that happened on August 28 at 8:45 pm. Police said Harris held up the Subway...
kwos.com
JCMO man charged in stabbing attack
A Jefferson City man faces assault charges after he allegedly stabbed another man. Jonathon Stover is accused of attacking the victim on Ashley Street Monday stabbing him in the foot during an argument. Stover was arrested after leaving the scene on a bicycle.
Jefferson City man charged with six felonies after accidental shooting
A Jefferson City man who told deputies that he accidentally shot himself has been charged with six felonies in Cole County. The post Jefferson City man charged with six felonies after accidental shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
No one hurt in Boone County house fire
No one was injured after a house fire in Boone County Friday morning. A passerby called the Boone County Fire Protection District to the fire in the 200 block of East Highway 124 shortly before 10 o’clock Friday morning. Firefighter Ryan Benedict said the passerby saw fire coming from...
krcgtv.com
Tipton boys raise $2,016 for Moniteau County Sheriff's Shop with a Cop
The Moniteau County sheriff thanked two Tipton boys for the money they raised for the county's "Shop with a Cop" Program. It is the second year that Owen Crane and Ryber Bracht have raised money for the event. In 2021, the boys raised $500.27. Sheriff Tony Wheatley said this year...
krcgtv.com
Man stabbed his father more than 15 times, said deputies
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Collin Q. Knight, the man charged with First-Degree Murder in the Friday stabbing death of his father in Hartsburg. stood before a judge over Zoom from the Boone County Jail on September 6, 2022. At the court hearing , the judge denied Knight's bond. The maximum...
Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s
On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY WOMAN IN PHOTOS
The Marshall Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a woman in surveillance photos. MPD says it is conducting an investigation into a forgery/stealing/identity theft case. If you know her you are encouraged to call the Marshall Police Department at 660-886-7411 or contact email at info@marshallpolice.com.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN ARRESTED IN DISTURBANCE WITH MACHETE
A Marshall man was arrested during a disturbance with a machete on Tuesday, August 6. According to the Marshall Police Department, officers were dispatched to 931 West College in Marshall at approximately 5:41 p.m. When the officers arrived they observed two male subjects standing next to a red Ford Ranger. The officers involved had been alerted to a man wearing red with the machete. Officers proceed to place 18-year-old Jacob Goodheart into custody.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police investigate after neighbors say shots were fired in east Columbia
Police were investigating in east Columbia on Tuesday night after neighbors said someone fired a gun. The post Police investigate after neighbors say shots were fired in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
JCMO man dies in personal watercraft crash
A Jefferson City man dies after his jet ski crashes on the Lake of the Ozarks. 62 – year old Russell Rauba was in the main channel around noon when the jet ski hit a wake and went airborne. He landed back on the jet ski and apparently was knocked out.
Three hurt in Jefferson City crash
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Route C. The post Three hurt in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Incomplete details emerge about officer-involved shooting near Paris
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Court documents in the case of a Saturday morning officer-involved shooting are providing some details about the incident that hospitalized a Paris man, but nothing about how he was shot. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the weekend shooting of 41-year-old Austin Tyler Leigh which...
939theeagle.com
Several displaced from home after Jefferson City apartment fire
Firefighters in Jefferson City responded to a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday. ABC 17 reports the fire started at around 3 p.m. at Heritage Apartments on Monroe Street. Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, and was accidental. Firefighters rescued three cats from the flames. No one was...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man will stand trial next year for Audrain County murder
An Audrain County judge sets a tentative trial date for a Columbia man accused of murder. Timothy Midgyett, Deyton Fisher, of Mexico, and Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, are accused of murdering 25-year-old Chance Davis, of Mexico, during a robbery at Davis’ home during the summer of 2020. It was...
kjluradio.com
Updated: Audrain County elementary school student brings firearm onto bus
UPDATE: The Audrain County Sheriff says the child found the gun at home and brought it to school to show to friends. The child also wanted to show the gun to the principal because they thought it looked cool. A gun is confiscated from an elementary school student in Audrain...
