Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire

A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged, jailed for stabbing other man in the foot three times

A Jefferson City man was being held in the Cole County Jail without bond for stabbing another man. Prosecutors charged Jonathan Stover with Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Resisting Arrest. According to the probable cause statement, the stabbing happened on Ashley Street on Monday, September 5, at 5:20 pm. The...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged for restaurant robbery in Columbia

One man is charged with a robbery at a Columbia restaurant in August. Prosecutors charged Jameson Jerome Harris, 26, of Columbia, with First Degree Robbery and Armed Criminal Action. He was charged for an incident that happened on August 28 at 8:45 pm. Police said Harris held up the Subway...
COLUMBIA, MO
New Bloomfield, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
kwos.com

JCMO man charged in stabbing attack

A Jefferson City man faces assault charges after he allegedly stabbed another man. Jonathon Stover is accused of attacking the victim on Ashley Street Monday stabbing him in the foot during an argument. Stover was arrested after leaving the scene on a bicycle.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

No one hurt in Boone County house fire

No one was injured after a house fire in Boone County Friday morning. A passerby called the Boone County Fire Protection District to the fire in the 200 block of East Highway 124 shortly before 10 o’clock Friday morning. Firefighter Ryan Benedict said the passerby saw fire coming from...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man stabbed his father more than 15 times, said deputies

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Collin Q. Knight, the man charged with First-Degree Murder in the Friday stabbing death of his father in Hartsburg. stood before a judge over Zoom from the Boone County Jail on September 6, 2022. At the court hearing , the judge denied Knight's bond. The maximum...
HARTSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s

On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY WOMAN IN PHOTOS

The Marshall Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a woman in surveillance photos. MPD says it is conducting an investigation into a forgery/stealing/identity theft case. If you know her you are encouraged to call the Marshall Police Department at 660-886-7411 or contact email at info@marshallpolice.com.
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN ARRESTED IN DISTURBANCE WITH MACHETE

A Marshall man was arrested during a disturbance with a machete on Tuesday, August 6. According to the Marshall Police Department, officers were dispatched to 931 West College in Marshall at approximately 5:41 p.m. When the officers arrived they observed two male subjects standing next to a red Ford Ranger. The officers involved had been alerted to a man wearing red with the machete. Officers proceed to place 18-year-old Jacob Goodheart into custody.
MARSHALL, MO
kwos.com

JCMO man dies in personal watercraft crash

A Jefferson City man dies after his jet ski crashes on the Lake of the Ozarks. 62 – year old Russell Rauba was in the main channel around noon when the jet ski hit a wake and went airborne. He landed back on the jet ski and apparently was knocked out.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Incomplete details emerge about officer-involved shooting near Paris

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Court documents in the case of a Saturday morning officer-involved shooting are providing some details about the incident that hospitalized a Paris man, but nothing about how he was shot. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the weekend shooting of 41-year-old Austin Tyler Leigh which...
PARIS, MO
939theeagle.com

Several displaced from home after Jefferson City apartment fire

Firefighters in Jefferson City responded to a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday. ABC 17 reports the fire started at around 3 p.m. at Heritage Apartments on Monroe Street. Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, and was accidental. Firefighters rescued three cats from the flames. No one was...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

