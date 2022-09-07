Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth's coffin to make slow journey to Edinburgh
BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The coffin of Queen Elizabeth will be taken from her home in the Scottish Highlands on a slow, six-hour journey to Edinburgh on Sunday, giving the public a chance to line the roads in tribute to the monarch who died after seven decades on the throne.
Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Is a Sappy Ode to the Magic of Cinema
An overtly autobiographical Steven Spielberg film would seem, on the face of it, unnecessary, given that the illustrious director’s canon is full of features—led most pointedly by Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial—steeped in highly personal childhood and familial issues. That notion is confirmed by The Fabelmans, a two-and-a-half-hour therapy session in which the auteur imagines his own origin story in frustratingly literal fashion. Earnest to a tee—and, frequently, to a fault—it’s a drama about the magic of the movies that itself is far too often lacking in that department.Co-written with his Munich, Lincoln and West...
Brett Morgen on his David Bowie film: ‘Moonage Daydream is maximalist, it’s kaleidoscopic’
The documentary-maker on how Bowie’s view on life helped him through recovery from a heart attack – and his plans to move in with a famous actor
