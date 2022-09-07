Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Yaniza Discusses Her New Song, Upcoming Shows, and Much MoreMeikhelNew York City, NY
Related
Renna Media
Cranford Historical Society Fall Festival
The Cranford Historical Society celebrates its 95th Anniversary in 2022 preserving and perpetuating the history of the township of Cranford. On Sunday, September 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the society will re-open the Crane-Phillips House Museum for a tour with a “Fall Festival” outside. The Fall...
Renna Media
Halos for Angels Hosts “Love Is In The Air Gala”
Halos for Angels, a Florham Park based 501(c)3 charity, will celebrate life-love-family at their 11th Annual “Love Is In The Air Gala” on September 15, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park. The 2022 Honorees are Harsh and Nina Bansal, Natalee Bartlett,...
Renna Media
Volunteers Sought for Senior Lunch Program
Scotch Plains is seeking volunteers to assist with the Senior Congregate Nutrition Program on Tuesdays at the Shady Rest Country Club, 820 Jerusalem Rd., between 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteers help set up the lunch, spend time with the residents and then clean up. If you are interested...
Renna Media
Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival
Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renna Media
Rotary Hears about Local Coping with Loss Center
Executive Director Lindsay Schambach spoke to the Rotary Club of Westfield about Imagine, which offers grief counseling support for children and families. Lindsay had lost her young husband in 2018 when they had a 4-year-old son and a newborn child. She found the program to be tremendously helpful to both her and her children.
Renna Media
Summit Police and AAA Host Bicycle Rodeo
The Summit Police Department and AAA will co-host a bicycle rodeo on Saturday, September 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Brayton Elementary School, located at 89 Tulip Street in Summit. This free event is open to Summit residents in grades K through 12. Representatives from Trek Bicycle in...
Renna Media
Summit to hold Fiesta Latina Event
The Summit Department of Community Programs is announcing that its annual Fiesta Latina event will be held on Friday, September 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Village Green, located at 356 Broad Street in Summit. Citizens are invited to this free community event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage...
Renna Media
50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers event
The Warren Township Police Department would like to invite the community to our 50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers event being held at police headquarters, located at 44 Mountain Blvd, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Various equipment from state and county agencies, such as the Somerset County Emergency Response Team Truck, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Forensic Lab Truck, along with a Warren Township Fire Department Truck, a Warren Township Rescue Squad Ambulance, and numerous Warren Township Police vehicles, bicycles, and our Utility Terrain Vehicle will be on display for attendees to tour and ask questions of our officers. Our K-9 Nikita will also be on hand for a demonstration. Additionally, police headquarters will be open to the public for touring and light refreshments. The event will conclude with a landing demonstration of the New Jersey State Police helicopter at the municipal field next to the library.
RELATED PEOPLE
Renna Media
Frazee House Receives NJ Historic Trust Grant
On Friday, June 24, the Rotary Frazee House board observed the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Short Hills. In attendance were representatives from Scotch Plains Township (including Mayor Josh Losardo and Township Manager Al Mirabella), NJ Historic Trust, the County Board of Commissioners, several historic organizations, the Frazee House Board and the FSP Rotary Club.
Renna Media
Mott’s Artillery Encampment at Miller-Cory House Museum – Sept. 18
On September 18th, from 1 – 4 p.m., rain or shine, in conjunction with the Miller-Cory House Museum’s 50th Anniversary, Mott’s Artillery will be setting up camp on the museum’s premises just as they would have in between battles during the Revolutionary War. The encampment will have soldiers and other re-enactors in 18th Century attire who will explain how life was endured during the Revolutionary War and how they kept busy between battles. Included will be canon drills, musket shooting (blanks, of course), as well as demonstrations of various hand skills and life activities. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older, $4 for ages 3 to 12 and free under age 3.
Renna Media
Complimentary Retail Consulting for Westfield Businesses
The Westfield Retail Advisory Board supports Westfield’s retail businesses by offering complimentary consulting services to retail establishments. They provide guidance to help retail businesses grow and prosper. We are accepting new clients for the 2022-2023 year. Members of the Retail Advisory Board are supported by the Town Council and...
Renna Media
League of Women Voters Upcoming Candidates Forums
The League of Women Voters of Berkeley Heights, New Providence & Summit. The League of Women Voters of Berkeley Heights, New Providence & Summit will be sponsoring Candidates Forums for Mayor, Council and Board of Education. These Forums will be in person. Questions will be submitted in advance and screened for duplicates, personal attacks and to make sure the question is related to the duties of the office being sought. A Moderator from outside the area will facilitate the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renna Media
The Brook Arts Center Announces Its Fall Season
Our fall 2022 season offers varied and dynamic experiences in music, comedy, and theater starting Saturday, September 10. September 10: Well Alright, A Rolling Stones Tribute performs the biggest hits from the Rolling Stones catalog with the look, energy, and musical detail providing fans with the ultimate Stones experience. September...
Renna Media
Morris County September 11th Remembrance Ceremony
Guest Speaker Is FDNY Firefighter Whose Father Died Responding to Attacks. The Morris County Board of County Commissioners is inviting residents of Morris County and beyond to join them on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 6 p.m. to observe the 21st Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The...
Renna Media
Linden 2022 September 11th Remembrance Ceremony
The City of Linden invites you to attend the 2022 September 11th Remembrance Ceremony with the Linden Police & Fire Departments. Where: Wanda Green Park (Mack Place, off of Grier Avenue in Linden) When: September 11, 2022, 6:30 p.m.
Renna Media
September is National Preparedness Month
During National Preparedness Month in September, the City of Summit is encouraging residents and businesses to make disaster preparation a priority. Making a plan to prepare for disasters is the best way to protect your family. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy.” Visit the FEMA website to view tips on creating a family plan, building an emergency kit, and other useful information: ready.gov/september. The Office of Emergency Management page on the City of Summit website has a number of safety checklists that can be used to prepare for severe weather conditions and storms:cityofsummit.org/emergencymanagement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renna Media
Cranford PBA Local #52 Honors Mr J’s Deli
Angelo Lomonte served as a police officer at the Hillside Police Department for 25+ years. In 2019 Angelo retired on a Friday as a Lieutenant, and on that Monday acquired the infamous “Mr. J’s Deli” from the well known John John. Since 1983, Mr. J’s has been known for “One of the Best Sloppy Joe’s in NJ” and Angelo made a seamless transition learning under John John and has carried the name on.
Renna Media
Having trouble with your VA claim?
When: Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Where: American legion Hall, 3 Bond Drive, Union, NJ. Having trouble with your VA claim? Is your claim being denied by the VA? We have resources and Attorneys that will represent you and your claim at no cost to you!
Comments / 0