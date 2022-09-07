The Warren Township Police Department would like to invite the community to our 50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers event being held at police headquarters, located at 44 Mountain Blvd, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Various equipment from state and county agencies, such as the Somerset County Emergency Response Team Truck, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Forensic Lab Truck, along with a Warren Township Fire Department Truck, a Warren Township Rescue Squad Ambulance, and numerous Warren Township Police vehicles, bicycles, and our Utility Terrain Vehicle will be on display for attendees to tour and ask questions of our officers. Our K-9 Nikita will also be on hand for a demonstration. Additionally, police headquarters will be open to the public for touring and light refreshments. The event will conclude with a landing demonstration of the New Jersey State Police helicopter at the municipal field next to the library.

