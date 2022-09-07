ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 WNBA awards: Aces clean up as A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Becky Hammon all win major honors

The WNBA playoffs are rolling along, and we're nearing the conclusion of what has been a thrilling semifinals. On Thursday night, the defending champion Chicago Sky will host the Connecticut Sun in a winner-take-all Game 5 to decide who will advance to the WNBA Finals and face the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces, who clawed their way past the Seattle Storm in an incredible series.
Sue Bird: WNBA legend retires after Seattle Storm fail to reach Finals

Sue Bird has played her final game after two decades in the WNBA.The basketball legend, 40, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time in the women's game.Ms Bird picked up four Olympic gold medals over her career, as well as four FIBA World Cups.Her Seattle Storm side did not advance to the WNBA Finals after The Aces won in Game 4 with a score of 97-92."It has been my honour to play for this franchise," Ms Bird said after her final game as fans chanted "thank you Sue."Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Retired rugby player Kenny Logan reveals prostate cancer diagnosisArsenal’s Women’s team captain wants team to ‘win all trophies’Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel sacking outside Stamford Bridge
Knicks, Jazz could have trade talks around another player?

The New York Knicks may not be about the whole “once bitten, twice shy” thing. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported this week that the Knicks have expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Gambadoro mentions the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks as other teams interested in the 33-year-old scorer.
WNBA to crown first-time champion: Aces or Sun

The WNBA will crown a first-time champion when Las Vegas and Connecticut meet in the Finals starting Sunday. Both franchises have come close, with Connecticut falling to Washington in the 2019 Finals and Las Vegas to Seattle a year later. It’s the Sun’s fourth trip to the Finals, also advancing that far in 2004 and ’05. The Aces made the championship round in 2008 when the franchise was still in San Antonio and coach Becky Hammon was a player on the team. “It’s super special for both franchises to be here, and that it’s going to be a new champion. I think that’s exciting for our league,” said Aces guard Chelsea Gray, who won a title when she played for Los Angeles. “I want it to be Vegas. That’s why I came here, you know, bringing Vegas its first championship amongst other things, but it’d be awesome to bring to this city.” The Aces are the top seed after having the best record in the regular season and beating Phoenix and Seattle to advance to the Finals. Las Vegas won two of the three meetings with Connecticut, although Jonquel Jones and coach Curt Miller each missed a game with COVID-19.
