The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission earlier this year accepted a petition to initiate rule making to open the upper Chelan River from the Chelan Public Utilities District (PUD) powerhouse up to the Lake Chelan Dam to fishing. That section of river was closed in 2015 to evaluate efforts to restore resident game fish to the area and was necessary to eliminate the effect of angler harvest and/or catch-and-release mortality on fish. Courtesy WDFW.

CHELAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO