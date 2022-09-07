ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Lion Woman Free Online

Cast: Rolf Lassgård Kjersti Tveterås Ida Ursin-Holm Rolf Kristian Larsen Lisa Loven Kongsli. Eva Arctander is born with hypertrichosis, meaning that she is covered from head to toe with fine blonde hair. Her father is so ashamed of her that he hides her away from the world in their apartment. However, Eva’s nanny fights for her right to be treated like everyone else.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Astral City: A Spiritual Journey Free Online

Cast: Werner Schünemann Renato Prieto Fernando Alves Pinto Rosanne Mulholland Inez Viana. The selfish Dr. André Luiz dies and awakes in the limbo called "Umbral". After a painful period in the gruesome swamp, he is rescued and brought in a white light to "Nosso Lar" (meaning "Our Home"). He finds a place of harmony, where people live in peace awaiting.
Fatherly

How A Raunchy Horror Sitcom Turned Into The Best TV Show About Parenting

What We Do in the Shadows is an outrageous phantasmagorical dark comedy about polysexual bloodsuckers who live to suck and f*ck. Yet its depiction of the mind and personality of a hyperactive little boy is shockingly nuanced and realistic. Somehow, one of the funniest and subversive shows on TV is suddenly the best and smartest show about parenting.
Cinemablend

Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch

Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Haunted World of El Superbeasto Free Online

Cast: Rosario Dawson Karen Strassman Sheri Moon Zombie Paul Giamatti Cassandra Peterson. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto is an animated comedy that also combines elements of a horror and thriller film. It is based upon the comic book series created by Rob Zombie that follows the character of El Superbeasto and his sexy sidekick sister, Suzi-X, voiced by Sheri Moon, as they confront an evil villain by the name of Dr. Satan.
Popculture

'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Everything We Know

It's a big month for high fantasy on TV, and a new wave of fans are checking out Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of The Wheel of Time. Whether you've been on board from the beginning or you're just catching up, you're probably wondering when Season 2 will finally premiere. Here's a breakdown of all the news we have so far.
ComicBook

His Majesty's Dragon: FOX Developing Adult Animated Drama for Sunday Nights

Here be dragons: FOX is developing an adult animated drama adaptation of author Naomi Novik's fantasy novel His Majesty's Dragon. Deadline Hollywood reports the Family Guy and Simpsons network is pushing into animated drama as well as the animated sitcom with the fantasy series, which joins an animated adaptation of Robert C. O'Brien's Rats of NIMH books in the works at FOX. The His Majesty's Dragon series has received a script commitment from FOX Corporation's FOX Entertainment, behind The Great North and HouseBroken, and FOX's Bob's Burgers producers Bento Box Entertainment.
Popculture

'Teletubbies' Reboot in the Works at Netflix

Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po will soon be heading back to TV screens. Two decades after the hit British children's series ended its original four-year run, the beloved group of colored characters are heading back over the hills and far away to play, with Netflix on Wednesday greenlighting a Teletubbies reboot.
Android Authority

Deals: Save big on Peacock, Paramount Plus, and HBO Max subscriptions

Save some cash while these offers are in effect. As we enter a new fall television season, many streaming services are offering some deep discounts that should save you a lot of money and let you watch lots of great movies and TV shows. We’re spotlighting three of the best offers today.
spoilertv.com

Paper Girls - Canceled by Prime Video After One Season

Amazon Prime has opted not to pick up a second season of Paper Girls, its sci-fi series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel. The decision comes a little over a month after all eight episodes from Season 1 were released July 29 to a strong response by critics, earning 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, which was soon joined by an equally impressive 88% audience score.
TVLine

Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon

The Paper Girls have been yanked from their route. Prime Video has cancelled the graphic novel adaptation after a single season, Deadline reports. Legendary TV is said to be shopping the show to other outlets. While streamers famously never release ratings (well, almost never), it’s worth noting that Paper Girls, which first debuted July 29, has yet to land on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. ranking of streaming originals in its first three weeks of eligibility. The eight-episode drama is described as “a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls,” according the official logline. Tiffany Quilkin (Cherish the Day‘s Camryn Jones), Erin Tieng...
