Dennison, OH

One Tank Trip: Dennison Railroad Depot Museum

By David Moss
 2 days ago

DENNISON, Ohio (WJW) – Tuscarawas County offers some of the most beautiful and scenic views of the Buckeye State.

But in the town of Dennison, there’s a special train station that not only serves the community, but also offers a look back into Ohio’s past.

The Dennison Railroad Depot Museum is only a One Tank Trip away!

Learn more in the video above or by visiting the museum’s website.

