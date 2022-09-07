Read full article on original website
Related
corpuschristicronica.com
Calallen High School student with gun struggles with police
A Calallen High School student was arrested Friday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. At approximately 1 p.m. at Calallen High School located at 4001 Wildcat Drive, police sent out an emergency code after a student was approached by police near the baseball field when a struggle ensued between officer and student.
KSAT 12
Student at Corpus Christi high school detained after being found with handgun, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI – A student at a Corpus Christi high school is detained after police found him with a handgun on campus, according to police. Around 12:59 p.m. Friday, a student reported to the Calallen High School administration that he saw another student carrying a weapon on campus, Calallen ISD confirms.
Calallen High School's lockdown has been lifted
Calallen Independent School District confirms that Calallen High school has been placed on lockdown. No further information has been given at the momeent.
Search is on for suspects in Old Brownsville Rd. shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting on the west side of town Thursday. Officers were called to the Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, according to CCPD officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple people shot at Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd., officials confirm
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least three people were shot at the Burger King on Old Brownsville Road in Corpus Christi Thursday afternoon, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed. Officers were called to the restaurant around 1:19 p.m. Public Information Officer Travis Pace with the CCPD said...
Students of the Coastal Bend visit with loved ones for Grandparent's Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For a local school today, the Covid-19 protocols changed. Excitement and smiles filled the air at Dr. M.L Gonzalez-Garza school cafeteria as students enjoyed a nice lunch with their grand-parents. A school board member of the charter school, Ernest Garza told 3NEWS, "It's great that...
Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting at Emerald Beach hotel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight and a man was arrested after a shooting at the Emerald Beach Hotel on Shoreline. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Shoreline at 2:39 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man attending to a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Michael Pena with the CCPD.
Roadwork soon to begin as the City of Corpus Christi targets pothole concerns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has their work cut out for them as the Public Works Department works to fix more than 400 potholes reported around town. The city's pothole issue has been ongoing for some time now, with no help from the recent rain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newman pleads guilty to Barrera Street murder in 2021
He will serve his 20-year sentences for aggravated assault and murder concurrently after killing Albert Regino in 2021.
On Your Mind: Corpus Christi ISD breaks down mental health resources for students, teachers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School is in full swing for Coastal Bend-area schools, and in addition to class and extracurriculars, we're seeing a growing emphasis on mental health resources. In this, "On Your Mind," district officials with the Corpus Christi ISD spoke with 3NEWS about the mental health initiatives...
Gas line hit in Alice, traffic re-routed as crews repaired the leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some drivers in the Alice area may have encountered a detour Thursday night after a gas break. A contractor reportedly hit a gas line on the street corner of 6th and Presnall. The Alice Police Department was on site to direct traffic as energy crews...
Kleberg County Sheriff recovering in hospital after being hit by vehicle
Officials said Kirkpatrick was outside his own vehicle in front of his residence when a vehicle hit him from behind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cones block of sinkhole in Corpus Christi street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, beware! A sinkhole has opened up on Harris Drive and Carroll Lane. The hole has been marked off by cones by city officials. Use caution if you have to travel in the area. There is no word on when the hole may be filled...
City of Taft Animal Control Services needs towel and blanket donations
Donations can be dropped off at the Taft Police Department, located at 331 Green Avenue, Taft, Texas, 78390.
South Texas Red Cross chapter currently in need of healthcare, mental health professionals
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day workers with the American Red Cross see the heartbreak and stress of those coping with loss. Not only do they deliver hands-on care during devastating circumstances, they also offer mental health support. Whether you're talking fire, flood or some other unexpected calamity, one...
Corpus Christi senior living community awaits arrival of updated COVID-19 boosters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new COVID-19 booster shots are expected to be available in Texas this week. The local public health district in Corpus Christi said they are confirmed to receive the new booster that is suppose to better protect against the omicron variant. Health care providers at...
Corpus Christi family discovers sinkhole in backyard following recent rains
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family got quite a surprise when they arrived home to find their trash cans had been swallowed up by the ground after a large sinkhole opened up in their backyard. "They were down in the bottom of this hole," said Bruce Goulet.
Local family welcomes home remains of WWII hero 77 years later
After years of not knowing his whereabouts, Boyd’s remains were finally matched positively with DNA samples by two family members on June 8 this year.
constructiondive.com
Harbor Bridge contractor pledges to address safety concerns
The Flatiron/Dragados joint venture building the Corpus Christi, Texas, Harbor Bridge project has committed to taking any actions necessary to ensure the project is completed to address Texas DOT’s specifications, according to a DOT press release. Texas DOT had halted construction work on the span in July over safety concerns.
Driving You Crazy Final Four: Timbergate vs. Holly
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We still need a winner from our first round of our final four streets in Driving You Crazy!. Which street is worse, Airport or Baldwin? Vote below, then scroll down to vote again for today's matchup!. Timbergate vs. Holly. We begin today's matchup with Timbergate...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 2