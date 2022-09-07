CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting on the west side of town Thursday. Officers were called to the Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, according to CCPD officials.

