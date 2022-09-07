ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Comments / 2

Related
corpuschristicronica.com

Calallen High School student with gun struggles with police

A Calallen High School student was arrested Friday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. At approximately 1 p.m. at Calallen High School located at 4001 Wildcat Drive, police sent out an emergency code after a student was approached by police near the baseball field when a struggle ensued between officer and student.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Search is on for suspects in Old Brownsville Rd. shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting on the west side of town Thursday. Officers were called to the Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, according to CCPD officials.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KIII 3News

Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting at Emerald Beach hotel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight and a man was arrested after a shooting at the Emerald Beach Hotel on Shoreline. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Shoreline at 2:39 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man attending to a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Michael Pena with the CCPD.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
constructiondive.com

Harbor Bridge contractor pledges to address safety concerns

The Flatiron/Dragados joint venture building the Corpus Christi, Texas, Harbor Bridge project has committed to taking any actions necessary to ensure the project is completed to address Texas DOT’s specifications, according to a DOT press release. Texas DOT had halted construction work on the span in July over safety concerns.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy Final Four: Timbergate vs. Holly

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We still need a winner from our first round of our final four streets in Driving You Crazy!. Which street is worse, Airport or Baldwin? Vote below, then scroll down to vote again for today's matchup!. Timbergate vs. Holly. We begin today's matchup with Timbergate...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy