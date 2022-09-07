ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke forces closure of mountain pass and other WA highways

Smoke from Washington wildfires is forcing the closure of U.S. 12 and state Route 123 near Mount Rainier National Park, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon. A red flag warning — when fire conditions are critical — has been issued for much of the state. Wildfires...
q13fox.com

State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Big Country News

State of Washington Won't Look Into Costs of Copying California's gas car Sales ban

The Washington Department of Ecology has decided not to do a cost analysis of adopting California's prohibition on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles, drawing criticism. California regulators passed a measure in August requiring all new sales of passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. It doesn’t ban the use of gas-powered vehicles or the sale of used vehicles.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Proposes New Rules Requiring New Vehicles to Meet Zero-Emission Standards by 2035

All new light duty cars and trucks sold in Washington would have to meet zero-emission vehicle standards by 2035 under new rules proposed by the state Department of Ecology (DOE). According to a statement released by the DOE this week, the new rules are still under consideration, with the public comment period continuing through Oct. 19. Should the DOE approve the rules, Washington will become one of the first states to adopt a zero-emission mandate after California’s decision to do so last month.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee

Washington State, under Gov. Jay Inslee, will end the state of emergency and all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by Oct. 31. Approximately 75% of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders are to be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Inslee announces end to Washington's COVID emergency orders

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is ending the orders and state of emergency by October 31. There were 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders Inslee has put into place since the pandemic started, most are already...
WASHINGTON STATE
Air quality alerts issued in Idaho, Washington for the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.– Environmental officials in Washington and Idaho issued Air Quality Alerts around the Inland Northwest for this weekend. This is in anticipation of some quick changes in weather, more specifically shifting winds. Despite cooler weather than in recent weeks, low humidity is also expected Friday through Sunday which...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA

