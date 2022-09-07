Read full article on original website
gigharbornow.org
State, county both plan culvert removal to clear way for Purdy Creek fish
Salmon don’t care whose culvert is blocking them. All they want is to swim upstream to spawn. But Pierce County and the state, each responsible for multiple barriers on Purdy Creek, must collaborate to give the largest number of fish the widest access to the 6.5-mile stream. State Department...
q13fox.com
'Go now' evacuations issued due to wildfire in Lewis County; 1,200 residents impacted
PACKWOOD, Wash. - Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. About 1,200 residents are impacted by the evacuation orders. According to Lewis County Emergency Management (LCEM), communities in Goat...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke forces closure of mountain pass and other WA highways
Smoke from Washington wildfires is forcing the closure of U.S. 12 and state Route 123 near Mount Rainier National Park, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon. A red flag warning — when fire conditions are critical — has been issued for much of the state. Wildfires...
WDFW to host a public meeting on opening a spot on the Chelan River
SPOKANE, Wash. — A part of the Chelan River may return to become a new fishing spot once more. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will host a virtual meeting to gauge public comment on opening the upper section of the Chelan River for fishing. Earlier this...
Chronicle
‘Growing Faster Than We Can React’: Goat Rocks Fire Less Than 3 Miles From Packwood
The Goat Rocks Wilderness fire is now 2 and a half miles away from Packwood, Lewis County officials announced just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. “The fire is growing faster than we can react —it has the potential for spotting,” said Matt Mahe, a member of the U.S. Forest Service's incident command for the fire, in a news release.
q13fox.com
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
State of Washington Won't Look Into Costs of Copying California's gas car Sales ban
The Washington Department of Ecology has decided not to do a cost analysis of adopting California's prohibition on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles, drawing criticism. California regulators passed a measure in August requiring all new sales of passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. It doesn’t ban the use of gas-powered vehicles or the sale of used vehicles.
Chronicle
State Proposes New Rules Requiring New Vehicles to Meet Zero-Emission Standards by 2035
All new light duty cars and trucks sold in Washington would have to meet zero-emission vehicle standards by 2035 under new rules proposed by the state Department of Ecology (DOE). According to a statement released by the DOE this week, the new rules are still under consideration, with the public comment period continuing through Oct. 19. Should the DOE approve the rules, Washington will become one of the first states to adopt a zero-emission mandate after California’s decision to do so last month.
WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee
Washington State, under Gov. Jay Inslee, will end the state of emergency and all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by Oct. 31. Approximately 75% of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders are to be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
Water near Tri-Cities closed due to toxic algae. Columbia River being monitored
Last year 3 dogs died after exposure to toxic algae in the Tri-Cities area.
KOMO News
Inslee announces end to Washington's COVID emergency orders
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is ending the orders and state of emergency by October 31. There were 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders Inslee has put into place since the pandemic started, most are already...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Washington State Department of Ecology proposes rules to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
The Washington Department of Ecology is proposing rules requiring all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in Washington to meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. The department is accepting public comments on the proposed regulations through Oct. 19. According to a department news release, Washington will be one of...
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
KXLY
Air quality alerts issued in Idaho, Washington for the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash.– Environmental officials in Washington and Idaho issued Air Quality Alerts around the Inland Northwest for this weekend. This is in anticipation of some quick changes in weather, more specifically shifting winds. Despite cooler weather than in recent weeks, low humidity is also expected Friday through Sunday which...
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
We asked if we had any Tri-City greats left. This is how readers responded
Political divisiveness is making it difficult for anyone to bring the Tri-Cities together. | Opinion
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
Tri-City Herald
As gas prices continue to drop, here are the areas in Washington you can save at the pump
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease, although some counties still are dealing with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $3.76 a gallon instead of $4.21 in August, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington’s state...
Washington state leads country in car fatalities, according to study
Washington has the highest number of car fatalities than any other state this year, according to a recent study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This week, two DUI fatalities closed down State Route 101 and I-5 during morning rush hours. With the fatal crashes and DUI arrests on...
