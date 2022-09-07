ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

WNCT

Police: Man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Nexstar’s WNCN reports Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
Cary, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cary, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man killed in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a shooting in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon; when they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested

Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Car stolen on NC State campus, university police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University Police say a vehicle was stolen early Friday morning on campus. Police said on Friday at 3:45 a.m., a black 2017 Honda Accord was stolen from The Greens Apartments located on Centennial Campus. The Honda has NC license tag HDC 4497.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in deadly shooting near NCCU: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say 18-year-old Wahid Downey, of Durham, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting call on the 1400 block of Wabash St.,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
ROXBORO, NC

