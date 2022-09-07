Read full article on original website
‘It’s like a warzone’: Durham residents plead for violence to stop after two fatal shootings in one day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two deadly shootings on Thursday in Durham have residents worried about crime in the city. One of the shootings happened on Kent Lake Drive, where residents say it’s not the first time. “Just in this apartment complex alone, I mean it happens often,” Victoria...
Police: Man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Nexstar’s WNCN reports Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find […]
Man charged with murder in shooting outside Durham tobacco shop, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened late last month. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham, is charged with first-degree murder. On August 30 at 6:17 p.m., officers say they were called to the 3600 block of Hillsborough...
Teen felon and man busted in Durham rolling gunbattle through crime scene in late June, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen and a man are facing charges after a Durham shooting that led to two vehicles in a rolling gunbattle through a crime scene — triggering a shootout with police in late June, Durham police said Friday. The incident began as gunfire at...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
Roxboro man beaten, left for dead; 2 charged with murder, police say
A man was attacked and left for dead on a sidewalk, according to Roxboro Police. Two people are now in custody. A third suspect is on the run.
Man killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a shooting in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon; when they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot.
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
2 felons nabbed after armed robbery, chase and crash in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested after a chase following the armed robbery of a business in Goldsboro early Thursday morning, police said Friday. The robbery took place around 12:25 a.m. at the 117 Internet Café at 2339 South U.S. 117, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
Car stolen on NC State campus, university police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University Police say a vehicle was stolen early Friday morning on campus. Police said on Friday at 3:45 a.m., a black 2017 Honda Accord was stolen from The Greens Apartments located on Centennial Campus. The Honda has NC license tag HDC 4497.
Police: 2 arrested in connection to Roxboro man who was beat to death
Roxboro, N.C. — Police announced Friday that they arrested two men in connection to a Roxboro man's assault and murder. Police found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, on Wednesday lying dead on the sidewalk in the area of Holly Street. Authorities said from his injuries they were able to determine...
Victim identified in deadly shooting near NCCU: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say 18-year-old Wahid Downey, of Durham, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting call on the 1400 block of Wabash St.,...
Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
Woman hit by car along Raleigh’s Capital Blvd, lanes reopened, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was struck by a car traveling northbound on Capital Boulevard Friday night just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police said the wreck happened near the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard near Calvary Lane and three lanes are currently blocked. The wreck...
18-year-old arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old on Baker Dr in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. According to Greensboro Police Department Daniel Yarborough, 18, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after a teenager was shot on Aug. 19. The 14-year-old victim died in the hospital several days later. Police said that they responded to the […]
