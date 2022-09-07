Read full article on original website
lakechelanmirror.com
WDFW seeks input on potentially opening section of Chelan River to fishing
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission earlier this year accepted a petition to initiate rule making to open the upper Chelan River from the Chelan Public Utilities District (PUD) powerhouse up to the Lake Chelan Dam to fishing. That section of river was closed in 2015 to evaluate efforts to restore resident game fish to the area and was necessary to eliminate the effect of angler harvest and/or catch-and-release mortality on fish. Courtesy WDFW.
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke forces closure of mountain pass and other WA highways
Smoke from Washington wildfires is forcing the closure of U.S. 12 and state Route 123 near Mount Rainier National Park, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon. A red flag warning — when fire conditions are critical — has been issued for much of the state. Wildfires...
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
KHQ Right Now
Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer look...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
WDFW to host a public meeting on opening a spot on the Chelan River
SPOKANE, Wash. — A part of the Chelan River may return to become a new fishing spot once more. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will host a virtual meeting to gauge public comment on opening the upper section of the Chelan River for fishing. Earlier this...
kpq.com
State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee
The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
ifiberone.com
Red Flag Warning continues through Wednesday night across eastern WA
EPHRATA — A Red Flag Warning is in effect on Wednesday for all of Washington east of the Cascades. The warning will last until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with west winds peaking in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. Winds are expected at...
q13fox.com
Wildfire smoke: How to protect yourself, your home from hazardous air quality
Air quality has become a major concern for Western Washington as smoke from nearby wildfires begins to blanket itself over the Puget Sound region. Health experts at the University of Washington have shared some helpful information to keep people safe, and their homes smoke-free. According to FOX 13 Brian MacMillan's...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco
Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you’ll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
Hidden Cave Near Tri-Cities is a Favorite Day Trip Hike
Boulder Cave, officially known as Trail #962 is operated by the US Forest Service runs about 1.5 miles from beginning to end, and although some parts of the trail are rough from recent water damage, it is suitable for all levels of hikers. Dogs are welcome but are not allowed inside the cave.
Tri-City Herald
Fall may feel like winter this year. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘frosty fall’ for WA
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw many areas of Washington record some of their hottest summer...
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
q13fox.com
NTSB finds wreckage in area where floatplane may have crashed near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it may have found potential wreckage of the floatplane that crashed Sunday near Whidbey Island, Washington. The NTSB, working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said side scan radar on Thursday "identified targets on the seafloor in...
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Officials Mistakenly Kill Wolf Pup
Washington wildlife officials mistakenly killed a wolf pup Thursday believing the animal was an adult member of the Smackout pack. "It was unintentional to remove a wolf pup rather than an adult," said Julia Smith, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf coordinator. "Biologists who saw the wolf evaluated it and based on their professional opinion thought it was an adult from a distance. Following removal, they saw it was a pup."
Skagit Breaking
Six Injured, Two Airlifted to Harborview in Two-Vehicle Crash at Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol and multiple other local first responders were toned out to a high-risk motor vehicle collision around 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road in Skagit County. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol,...
Smoke set to envelop Seattle as heat and wildfire danger increases this weekend
Wildfires from the north will likely bring hazy skies and worst air quality to Seattle this weekend, as windy weather and increased temperatures raise concerns across Western Washington. This will be another hot weekend, bringing temperatures into the low 80s on Friday, and the low 90s by Saturday. Wildfire risk...
NOAA assists in search of floatplane off Whidbey Island as body of recovered victim is identified
A body that was recovered from last weekend’s floatplane crash into the Puget Sound has been identified as 29-year-old Gabrielle Hanna, a Seattle attorney. Hanna was one of 10 people on board when the plane went down off Whidbey Island, but the others’ bodies have not been recovered.
Individual Threatening Self-Harm Safely Taken into Custody for Medical Evaluation Following Multi-Hour Standoff at Washington State Capitol
OLYMPIA - On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an individual was safely taken into custody for medical evaluation following a multi-hour standoff at the Washington State Capitol building. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the WSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was able to safely resolve a...
