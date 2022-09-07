Read full article on original website
Palladino Joins North Branford Town Council
NORTH BRANFORD - At its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, members of the North Branford Town Council unanimously voted to appoint Nicholas Palladino as a member of the Town Council. Palladino, a Republican, replaces Michael Downes, who was elected as a Republican council member in 2021. As previously reported,...
Asst. Chief Bloomquist, ‘A Firefighter’s Firefighter,’ Retires from Branford FD
On Thursday, September 8, Branford Assistant Fire Chief Gary Bloomquist finished a remarkable span of over 40 years of service to the firefighting profession between two towns, and was honored with a retirement ceremony at Branford Fire Department (BFD) headquarters. The Branford native got his start volunteering with M.P. Rice...
Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison
Dr. Lee Hayes Ellison, former Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery at Hartford Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, passed away after complications due to Parkinson ‘s Disease. As noted by a Peace Corps colleague in the publication: Five Champions of Child Health in the Peace Corps,...
Ribbon Cutting Sept. 24 for Land Trust’s New Trail Bridge in North Branford
Press Release, North Branford Land Conservation Trust. Join the North Branford Land Conservation Trust (NBLCT) on Saturday, September 24 at 9:30am for a ribbon cutting of our new bridge and trail at Harrison Farm Preserve. The bridge and trail built by NBLCT volunteers connects the Harrison Farm Preserve to a...
Ruth Kelsey Warner
Ruth Kelsey Warner, 95, of Branford, passed away on Aug. 31 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. Ruth was born in Stony Creek, Branford on July 24, 1927, to the late Howard and Mildred Kelsey. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth B. Warner Jr., as well as her sister, Beatrice and brother, Vernon.
Dr. Roger Yates
Dr. Roger Yates, 77, passed away at his home in Deep River on Aug. 25 after battling cancer. Born in Hartford on March 26, 1945, and raised in Farmington, he was predeceased by his parents, J. Arnold and Alma (Skilton) Yates; and his brother Jeffrey. He is survived by his loving partner Madeline Azarian; his brother Alan and his wife Karla and their children Alana (Paul) Wright of Colorado and Karl Yates of Utah; his sister-in-law Eileen Yates of Avon and her three daughters, Kimberly Scott of Farmington and Jennifer and Kathleen Yates of Unionville; and his great-nieces and nephew, Alexa and Sierra Scott, Benji and Sienna Wright and Aya and Lydia Yates; and several cousins.
Branford Police Announce Sgt. Emery’s Promotion
September 6, 2022: The Branford Police Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Officer Emery to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Emery will now serve as a Patrol Shift Supervisor. She is a three year veteran of the Branford Police Department. Prior to that, she served as a New Haven Police Officer for three years.
An Illuminated Experience with Art and Scripture
Communion and study at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Essex will become grander in their practice with the arrival of a volume of the Saint John’s Bible. The Saint John’s Bible is the first illuminated, handwritten print of the Holy Book to be commissioned in more than 500 years, according to Allison Fresher, a verger at the church. Illuminated versions of the New Testament were commonly created during the Medieval era, but the practice has been revived with the Saint John’s edition.
Flanagan Honored to Be Entering National Interscholastic Lacrosse Hall of Fame
Skip Flanagan has dedicated the majority of his life to the sport of lacrosse, taking him to places all around the country. The Chester resident will be recognized for his efforts as a mentor and a coach when Skip is inducted into the National Interscholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association Hall of Fame in November.
Rain Damage Won’t Delay NBHS Building Project
NORTH BRANFORD - A significant rain event earlier in the week led to some water damage to interior sheet rock and insulation beneath a section of incomplete roofing under installation at the North Branford High School (NBHS) building project. The damage is being addressed and won’t delay scheduled building completion set for early 2023.
North Haven Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 16
In an event that’s two years in the making, the North Haven High School (NHHS) Sports Hall of Fame is getting set to induct the members of its Class of 2020. The induction ceremony had been scheduled to take place on March 28, 2020, but was canceled one week prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will now be held as a brunch at the Wallingford Country Club on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m.
Bach Violin Solo Concert At Hagaman
Albanian-American violinist Brunilda Myftaraj will perform in a concert featuring three J.S. Bach partitas on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Hagaman Memorial Library, 227 Main Street, East Haven. Myftaraj has drawn enthusiastic accolades from audiences as well as critical acclaim for her masterful musicianship in Albania, Italy,...
Local Love
I was so pleased to open Dorie Greenspan’s newsletter the other day to find the world-renowned cookbook author, who has a home in Westbrook, giving an enthusiastic welcome to Gargano Pasta & Italian Market, 75 Main Street, Old Saybrook. “It was a Saturday morning and the place was jumping,” Greenspan writes. “The pasta makers were working on another batch of the terrific corn agnolotti – even though it was early, customers had torn through stacks of them. The salumi counter was humming…And every table in the dining area was taken, which was a shame, because I would have loved a cornetto to dunk into a double-shot cappuccino.” So it’s only fitting that Greenspan also got a plug from another local author, Lucy Burdette, the author of a beloved Key West food critic mysteries. Burdette, on her Facebook feed, recommended Greenspan’s blueberry biscuits: gardenandgun.com/recipe/boost-your-breakfast-game-with-these-blueberry-biscuits. “Oh my, I ate too many to report!” says Burdette, the pen name of Madison’s Robert Isleib. And Lani Gargano, who owns and runs Gargano Pasta & Italian Market with her husband Joel Gargano, recently gave enthusiastic praise to the recently reo-opened Brushmill by the Waterfall, 129 West Main Street, Chester. “Fingerlicking good, balanced, well seasoned, beautifully presented, wonderful hospitality,” she wrote.—Pem McNerney.
Back-To-School Hours
Beech Tree Cottages, 1187 Boston Post Road, Madison, right down the road from Hammonasset Beach State Park, has announced back-to-school hours for both the ice cream stand and the cute little shop nearby. The ice cream stand will be open Wednesday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 1 to 8 p.m. It will be open Monday and Tuesday by chance. The shop and office will be open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more by calling 203-245-2676 or visiting beechtreecottages.com.—Pem McNerney.
Time To Make The Sauce
Bishop’s Orchards Farm Markets, 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford recently announced it has stocked up on San Marzano style tomatoes being sold by the bushel. The long, thin plum tomatoes are popular for their sweet flesh and for having fewer seeds than other tomatoes, making them perfect for tomato sauce. If you have your heart set on them, call first to make sure they are in stock the day you plan to shop: 203-453-2338. —Pem McNerney.
