Redd Upholds Bingham Sentence Of 10-Year Maximum
Following compelling arguments from defense counselors Mary Rohrer and Doug Moore, alongside Commonwealth’s rebuttal from Carrie Ovey-Wiggins, 56th Circuit Judge Jamus Redd opted Friday to uphold the jury’s sentencing recommendation for Cadiz woman Keyona Bingham — and denied motions for probation, work release and alternative sentencing. On...
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Warrant In Connection To A Shooting
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for wanton endangerment on Lewis Street In Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say on August 31st 44-year-old Carlos Crenshaw was arrested in connection to an incident where he pointed a gun at a man and fired shots at a residence. Police reportedly...
Man sentenced to 37 years for stalking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Clarksville, Tennessee man was sentenced to 37 years in prison Thursday for stalking and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. Keatron Walls, 37, was sentenced on four counts of kidnapping, one count of interstate stalking resulting in permanent disfigurement of a victim, and one count of using a firearm to commit interstate stalking, United States […]
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Complicity To Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged with complicity to burglary Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 23-year-old Lucas Lauritson helped by giving someone information to plan and commit a burglary on Hillside Terrace. He was reportedly present at the time of the burglary and had knowledge that they were going to pawn...
Police looking for man in Madisonville area in connection to shooting
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who's wanted in connection to a shooting. The Madisonville Police Department said Friday that the man you see here was seen in the Madisonville area. They say he's wanted by the Hopkinsville Police Department...
“Menace to society”: Police attempt to locate Hopkins County man allegedly involved in theft
(WEHT) - Authorities in Hopkins and Webster counties are attempting to locate a man wanted out of Hopkins County in regards to his alleged involvement in a theft at a cabin off of Barn Hill Road.
Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
Dickson Co. family testifies against killer at parole hearing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County family on Wednesday relived a murder that happened nearly three decades ago. Karie Ann Newberry, 17, was killed in 1993 and her body was burned. The man who did it, James Spann, was sentenced to life in prison and had a parole hearing Wednesday.
Jett Trial Set For August 21, 2023
It’ll be another 11 months before Harold Jett stands trial for the murder of his aunt, Mary Dullenty. But during his Friday pre-trial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, a date was agreed upon and set by defense attorney Michael Bufkin, Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins and Circuit Judge Jamus Redd — bound for the week of August 21, 2023.
Car stolen in Guthrie recovered in Hopkinsville, two arrested
Two Clarksville residents who were allegedly in a car reported stolen from a dealership in Guthrie were arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 24-year old Maryiah Walthour of Clarksville on Fort Campbell Boulevard after a check of her tags revealed the plate had been stolen and an arrest citation says a check of the VIN number determined it was stolen from a car lot in Guthrie.
Man Charged After Hitting Police Cruiser During Pursuit
A man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and hitting a police officer’s vehicle on Durrett Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a man for an EPO violation and he fled in a car leading them on a short pursuit.
Nashville police looking for man in wig after robbing Bellevue bank
Nashville police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Bellevue, where he allegedly wore a red hat and a black wig.
Princeton woman charged with identity theft
A Princeton woman was charged with identity theft and arrested on Monday morning. Princeton police observed a female who had active warrants in the parking lot of a grocery store. Officers said 29-year old Danielle L. Sherrill reportedly gave them a different name and date of birth. A records check...
‘He was in a lot of pain’: Witness, video detail AutoZone shooting during rampage
Memphis rampage suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, is seen on camera entering the store. Once inside, Kelly live streamed himself shooting at an innocent bystander identified as Rodolfo Berger.
$20,000 Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Authorities are investigating a burglary on Wing Tip Circle in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $20,000 out of a locked safe. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
Adult, two juveniles arrested on gun, drug charges
An adult and two juveniles were arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on McLean Avenue. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jerry Marcum stopped 18-year old Letrevion Washington of Hopkinsville for not wearing a seat belt and a computer check showed he only has a learners permit and there were no licensed drivers in the vehicle.
Hendersonville man arrested for allegedly stalking child at bus stop
A Hendersonville man faces stalking charges after police say he attempted to interact with a juvenile multiple times at a bus stop.
State of the Community: A Look At Law Enforcement
The three top law enforcement officials in Christian County says they strive for transparency and making the county as safe as possible, which means refocusing resources sometimes. Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond, Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner, and Oak Grove Police Chief Dennis Cunningham answered questions for nearly two hundred...
Retired Montgomery Co. deputy dies, remembered for 21 years of service
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff officials announced the passing of retired Deputy Larry Frost, who passed away over the weekend. Frost began his career as a deputy sheriff for Montogmery County in September 1997 and served the community for 21 years. He then retired in September 2018. Frost served in the County Detention Services Buerau.
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near South Hampton Place.
