Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police

NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

17 displaced after tree falls on two Newburgh homes

Seventeen people have been displaced after a tree fell on two Newburgh homes on Sequestered Road Thursday. The Red Cross says 17 people, including eight children, were given financial assistance, temporary shelter, food and clothing. No injuries were reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try

God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
NEWBURGH, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Government
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests

No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Major Retailer Holding Massive Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie

Looking for a job? Mark your calendars. A huge retail store is hiring for multiple positions in Poughkeepsie, NY in just a few weeks. Here's what you need to know. The opinion that "no one wants to work these days" seems to be rising in popularity, but based on the reaction to a recent post advertising the upcoming hiring event, that sentiment doesn't apply to the Hudson Valley. Comments came rolling in expressing interest in the wide array of employment opportunities. Here's who's hiring.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry

Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service

You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tenants’ rights forum taking place Thursday in Kingston

KINGSTON – Tenants of buildings in Kingston constructed before 1974 that have six or more units are now protected by the Emergency Tenant Protection Act of 1974 (EPTA). An information session covering tenants’ rights is being held Thursday, September 8th for tenants to learn about what the program covers.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

State Declares Emergency Over Polio

New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Lane Reduction Planned For Busy Roadway In Northern Westchester, Putnam Counties

A stretch of a busy roadway in the region will be reduced to a single lane in the coming days to facilitate roadway paving. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that motorists in Northern Westchester and Putnam counties should be aware that Route 9D between Manitou Station Road in Philipstown and Route 6 in Cortlandt will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by individuals with flags.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Music director at Saugerties United Methodist Church retires

After more than 30 years of service to the Saugerties United Methodist Church as music director, Matthew Jones is retiring. Jones’s musical calling started with the flute in the fourth grade in the Rondout Valley School District. He added piano and keyboard in the seventh grade. Originally pursuing a career in support for the theater at SUNY Purchase and at Ulster County Community College, Jones eventually focused on music. He performed several times on the pipe organ at concerts at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston.
SAUGERTIES, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Rockland Family Hosts 21st Anniversary Event to Educate Children About 9/11

The event will take place on Saturday, October 1, from 11 am to 8 pm, rain or shine, at Germonds Park, 185 Germonds Road, in West Nyack. An opening ceremony will take place at noon. The Foley Family is asking for those interested in helping as volunteers that day to visit the website to find more information on how to support the event – www.911educationfoundation.org.
WEST NYACK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley

If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Line Dancing, Food & Fireworks Coming to Popular Wappingers Falls Park

A great day of fun is set in Dutchess County. As we approach the fall season in the Hudson Valley, we are getting ready to have some country fun at one of our favorite parks. If you haven't noticed in the last year or so the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have started to really try and boost awareness and availability at some of the great parks in Dutchess County. They have added new playgrounds at some, they've added book-sharing boxes at others, and now it looks like they are set to offer a full day of country entertainment.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

This Weekend: Bike Run for Hudson Valley Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Ride for Sal Carbone takes place Saturday at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie. It was reported last month by Hudson Valley Post that Sal Carbone of Hyde Park, the owner of Marino's Barber Shop in Poughkeepsie, was injured in a "terrible motorcycle accident" after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dutchess County. Carbone is still on the road to recovery and a GoFundMe has reached just over $20,000 of the $25,000 goal.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

