kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor says, Confluence Parkway Project is “Progressing Nicely”
Things are moving ahead with the City of Wenatchee’s massive Confluence Parkway Project. Wenatchee Mayor, Frank Kuntz, says one of the next steps in the process is signing a contract with the federal government. “We are in the process of working under a term sheet with the federal government,...
lakechelanmirror.com
WDFW seeks input on potentially opening section of Chelan River to fishing
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission earlier this year accepted a petition to initiate rule making to open the upper Chelan River from the Chelan Public Utilities District (PUD) powerhouse up to the Lake Chelan Dam to fishing. That section of river was closed in 2015 to evaluate efforts to restore resident game fish to the area and was necessary to eliminate the effect of angler harvest and/or catch-and-release mortality on fish. Courtesy WDFW.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Grace City Church appeals over permit conditions for new building
WENATCHEE — The addition of a 12,000-square-foot “children’s training space” on Grace City Church’s 10-acre campus was approved by the city last month, but the attached conditions aren’t sitting well. The church filed an appeal in Chelan County Superior Court Aug. 31 disputing conditions...
ifiberone.com
Badge on the brink: Omak Police chief candid about overwhelmed police force with 85% uptick in incidents over decade
OMAK - “Difficult,” “stressful,” “uncharted,” are some of the terms used to describe the situation Omak’s police force finds itself in. Last week, Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen issued a public letter to the community about the climate of the city’s policing agency. Christensen was poised and professional in his letter, but he refused to rescind the truth about the hardships the department and the community face when it comes to protecting and serving its citizens.
qvpr.com
Port extends date to close sale of industrial land to data center company
A deal to sell 59.4 acres in Quincy to a data center company is still on, after Port of Quincy commissioners voted to extend the closing date of the sale to Dec. 14. The land, in the port’s Industrial Park 9, was on the agenda of the Aug. 24 meeting of port commissioners.
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
ifiberone.com
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee
PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
kpq.com
Chelan County Fair Celebrating 70 Years
The Chelan County Fair opens today at 9am in Cashmere for its 70th presentation in North Central Washington. This year's theme is "Celebrating 70 Years of County Fun For Everyone." Fair Manager Karen Welch says the livestock auction is an especially important event for kids who are 4-H and FFA...
Chronicle
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
ncwlife.com
Moses Lake-area man shot by intruder
A man was hospitalized early this morning after he says a man came through the back door of his home in the Larson Community outside Moses Lake and shot him. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop. He was transported to Samaritan Healthcare.
ncwlife.com
Guilty plea from alleged leader in gang-related ambush
WATERVILLE — The alleged leader of a gang-related ambush in East Wenatchee last year was sentenced Thursday to three and a half years in prison. Jorge Reyes, 26, of Wenatchee pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault in the June 5, 2021 shooting near Ninth and Baker streets, which left one man wounded. The plea agreement in Douglas County Superior Court allowed Reyes to avoid charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.
