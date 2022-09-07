Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
whvoradio.com
STEM Night Organized For Trigg Schools
Now in her second year as a digital learning coach for the district, Trigg County Schools’ Melissa Gilkey has created a “STEM Night” and placed it under her wing. Planned from 4-6 PM Tuesday, September 13, in the Elementary School Gym, students from all grades are invited to come learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics — and in unique, targeted and interesting ways.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Schools Addresses Lagging Overall Attendance
For the last six weeks, Trigg County Schools and its officials have exuded and embraced what feels like a genuinely positive start to the 2022-23 calendar year. Classes seem energized. Teachers look and feel invigorated. Administrators can, well, administrate. Students are back together again, and consistently. But one minor problem...
whvoradio.com
HCC to Unveil bell hooks Statue on September 25
Hopkinsville Community College plans to unveil a statute honoring Hopkinsville native, activist, and author bell hooks on what would have been her 70th birthday later this month. There will be a ticketed, catered luncheon by Chef Teka and Southern Belle Catering on Sunday, September 25 at 1:30 in the Anderson...
clarksvillenow.com
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
kentuckytoday.com
This female PK making difference at Trigg County
CADIZ, Ky. (KT) – PK has a double meaning for Olivia Noffsinger. Not only is she a Pastor’s Kid – the daughter of Southside Baptist Senior Pastor Kyle Noffsinger and wife April – but she’s also the placekicker for the Trigg County High School football team.
wkdzradio.com
35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend
Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg EDC Approves Spec Financing, Hears From Davenport
Following more than an hour of executive session discussion Thursday morning, officials with the Cadiz-Trigg County Economic Development Commission unanimously approved for Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander ink a financial agreement and loan document for the up-and-coming spec building — to be built on the 15-acre pad-ready site in the Cadiz/I-24 Interstate Park.
whvoradio.com
State of the Community: A Look At Law Enforcement
The three top law enforcement officials in Christian County says they strive for transparency and making the county as safe as possible, which means refocusing resources sometimes. Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond, Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner, and Oak Grove Police Chief Dennis Cunningham answered questions for nearly two hundred...
whvoradio.com
Redd Upholds Bingham Sentence Of 10-Year Maximum
Following compelling arguments from defense counselors Mary Rohrer and Doug Moore, alongside Commonwealth’s rebuttal from Carrie Ovey-Wiggins, 56th Circuit Judge Jamus Redd opted Friday to uphold the jury’s sentencing recommendation for Cadiz woman Keyona Bingham — and denied motions for probation, work release and alternative sentencing. On...
14news.com
Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
WSMV
Retired Montgomery Co. deputy dies, remembered for 21 years of service
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff officials announced the passing of retired Deputy Larry Frost, who passed away over the weekend. Frost began his career as a deputy sheriff for Montogmery County in September 1997 and served the community for 21 years. He then retired in September 2018. Frost served in the County Detention Services Buerau.
wevv.com
Authorities looking for man wanted in Webster and Hopkins counties
Kentucky authorities say they're looking for a man who's wanted in Hopkins County and Webster County. The Providence Police Department says authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad. Police say Conrad is wanted in Hopkins County in connection with a theft investigation, and...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Short Pursuit In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after a short pursuit with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Greenville Road for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved and located 24-year-old Kayla Knight who was involved in the disturbance. Deputy...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
wnky.com
“By Parties Unknown” documentary about Russellville lynching to play this Saturday downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At The Capitol on Sept. 10, a free to the public documentary will be shown at 6 p.m. about south central Kentucky’s connection to the practice of lynching. Michael Morrow, Director of the SEEK Museum in Russellville, collaborated with Western Kentucky University’s PBS and...
whvoradio.com
Jett Trial Set For August 21, 2023
It’ll be another 11 months before Harold Jett stands trial for the murder of his aunt, Mary Dullenty. But during his Friday pre-trial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, a date was agreed upon and set by defense attorney Michael Bufkin, Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins and Circuit Judge Jamus Redd — bound for the week of August 21, 2023.
whvoradio.com
State Mowing Crews to Finish 2022 Work in the Coming Weeks
State work crews will wrap up the summer mowing season along state highways this week. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, contract mowing crews are already on the road in Livingston County and Marshall County. Teams started at the McCracken County line and will work eastward through Livingston and Marshall counties this week.
wkdzradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
whopam.com
Resolution possible in Fairview felony assault case
There could soon be a resolution in the cases of two men accused in connection with a felony assault that happened June 16 in Fairview. Arraignment was held Wednesday morning for 44-year old Eddie Mosley of Hopkinsville, with his attorney entering a not guilty plea and asking for another court date.
kentuckytoday.com
Last of ‘superloads’ wll be on west Ky. roads Thursday morning
PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) – Those who drive on Interstate 24 and other major roads in Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties, will be happy to hear the last in the series of 480-ton truck cargos known as “superloads” will take place Thursday morning. According to the Kentucky Transportation...
