Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Last of ‘superloads’ wll be on west Ky. roads Thursday morning
PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) – Those who drive on Interstate 24 and other major roads in Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties, will be happy to hear the last in the series of 480-ton truck cargos known as “superloads” will take place Thursday morning. According to the Kentucky Transportation...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
wnky.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Beech Bend event to bring heavy traffic to Bowling Green area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to watch traffic if they plan to travel near the areas of U.S. 31-W Louisville Road/Bypass area and KY 185/Garvin Lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says these roads will have heavy traffic, particularly on Saturday. KYTC says due to an event being held at Beech Bend, they estimate the event could bring up to 50,000 people to Bowling Green for the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg EDC Approves Spec Financing, Hears From Davenport
Following more than an hour of executive session discussion Thursday morning, officials with the Cadiz-Trigg County Economic Development Commission unanimously approved for Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander ink a financial agreement and loan document for the up-and-coming spec building — to be built on the 15-acre pad-ready site in the Cadiz/I-24 Interstate Park.
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
whopam.com
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
whvoradio.com
State Mowing Crews to Finish 2022 Work in the Coming Weeks
State work crews will wrap up the summer mowing season along state highways this week. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, contract mowing crews are already on the road in Livingston County and Marshall County. Teams started at the McCracken County line and will work eastward through Livingston and Marshall counties this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Woman injured in South Main Street accident
One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 60-year old Virgilio Pinelo of Parsons, Tennessee was headed south and attempting to merge into the left lane when he struck another southbound automobile operated by 73-year old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
Driver fatigue likely a factor in Bypass accident
Driver fatigue was a factor in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on the Eagle Way Bypass near Keeton Drive. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 26-year old Edward Wilks of Hopkinsville was eastbound on Keeton crossing the Bypass and he entered the path of a northbound SUV operated by 44-year old Monica Roberts of Cadiz and their vehicles collided.
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Traffic Stop In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to a stolen vehicle being recovered Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 24-year-old Maryiah Walthour after the vehicle she was driving was found to have been stolen and had a stolen tag from another vehicle on it. During the...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Short Pursuit In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after a short pursuit with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Greenville Road for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved and located 24-year-old Kayla Knight who was involved in the disturbance. Deputy...
whopam.com
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
wevv.com
Police looking for man in Madisonville area in connection to shooting
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who's wanted in connection to a shooting. The Madisonville Police Department said Friday that the man you see here was seen in the Madisonville area. They say he's wanted by the Hopkinsville Police Department...
whvoradio.com
Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County
A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
Comments / 0