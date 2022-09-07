ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha metro restaurants to support during Black Restaurant Week

By Serese Cole
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WI4oL_0hltkV9300

This week, you have a chance to visit a restaurant you've never tried. Black Restaurant Week is a national initiative to connect locals to locally Black-owned eateries. It's also an opportunity to celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine while discovering Black-owned restaurants and culinary businesses in our community. You're invited to Eat. Sip. Repeat.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, less than 20% of businesses are minority-owned, so Black Restaurant Week is an opportunity to give restaurants a helpful boost.

There are several ways you can take part.

  1. Dine at a Black-owned restaurant with your family or friends.
  1. Follow Black-owned restaurants on social media. Like, share and post their content. Be sure to tag a friend.
  2. Purchase a gift card, merchandise, or culinary products from a restaurant.

Here is a list of the African American restaurants 3 News Now has recently featured in our newscasts.

Best Burger

Take Out Tuesday: Best Burger

Big Mama's Kitchen and Catering

Take Out Tuesday: Big Mama's Kitchen & Catering

Black Bottom Biscotti

Shop the Heartland: Black Bottom Biscotti

Chicago Dog 42

Cheap Eats: Chicago Dog 42

Dena's Place

First African American owned food hub in Omaha

House of Bah

Pitch Black: House of Bah

Ital Vital Living

Pitch Black: Ital Vital Living

Mixins Rolled Ice Cream

Mixins Rolled Ice Cream returns to downtown Omaha with new look

Naughty Buddha Burger Bar

Take Out Tuesday: Naughty Buddha Burger Bar

Okra African Grill

Take Out Tuesday: Okra African Grill

Pie King

Cheap Eats: The Pie King

Ribshack Smokehouse

Take Out Tuesday: Rib Shack Smokehouse

Sebastian's Southern Crab

Cheap Eats: Sebastian's Southern Crab

Shug's Comfort Food

Cheap Eats: Shug's Comfort Food

A Taste of Heaven Food Truck

Taste of Heaven food truck helps those in need around Omaha

A Taste of New Orleans

Cheap Eats: A Taste of New Orleans

Time Out Foods

Time Out Foods reopens in North Omaha

Comments / 14

Cheryl Olsen
2d ago

what about white restaurant week? White History month? Why are we never honored ? 😢

7
7
 

