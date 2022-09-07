Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker To Hold Auditions In AugustP3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
Sean of the South: Eliza’s Run
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Birmingham. It’s 4:23 a.m. It’s chilly. There is a quilt of fog suspended over the foothills of the Appalachians. The whole world is dark. I should not be up at this hour. I am hardly awake. My hair is a mess. My eyes are crusted. But here […]
Church of the Highlands opens Woodlawn branch campus
The Church of the Highlands, Alabama’s largest church with more than 20 branch campuses throughout the state, will open its newest campus in Woodlawn on Sunday, founding Pastor Chris Hodges announced this week. “Next Sunday, Sept. 11, after 10 years of being portable, at Woodlawn High School and the...
Trussville City Schools among state leaders in newly released data
By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — According to data on student proficiency released by the Alabama State Department of Education on Thursday evening, Trussville City Schools ranked among the best in Alabama, finishing in the top five for proficiency in two categories and sixth in the third. The data showed the percentage of students proficient […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birminghamtimes.com
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in Birmingham Church Bombing And Her Nurse at Hospital Reunite — After 6 Decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
ABC 33/40 News
Abduction, death of Memphis jogger reminds Central Alabama runners of basic safety
The abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher while she was on an early morning jog in Memphis has put safety at the forefront of runners' minds everywhere, including the Birmingham metro area. "When something like this happens, it hits close to home," said Jeff Martinez with a local runners shop,...
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
Tree Talk: The pace of change
By Wil Rainer, Field Programs Director at the Cahaba River Society TRUSSVILLE — The unnamed tributary in my backyard flows from the peak of an unnamed mountain. As the gathering waters build, the creek twists and turns over bedrock and through culverts from my forested Irondale neighborhood toward I-459, its first major manmade barrier. Here […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former manager at a Birmingham credit union has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, has been charged with embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday. According to prosecutors, Topping allegedly embezzled approximately $268,000 while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit […]
Bham Now
15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next
Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
Obituary: Hedwig Koch Nix (April 26, 1939 ~ September 5, 2022)
Hedwig “Hedy” Koch Nix, 83, of Trussville, was born April 26, 1939, and passed peacefully at home into eternal rest surrounded by her family on September 5, 2022. Daughter of Christian and Elsa Koch, she moved from Mainz, Germany, at age 19 to the United States after falling in love and marrying her beloved late […]
Trussville City Hall administrative offices temporarily move buildings
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Administrative offices of City Hall have moved to the old BOE building located at 113 North Chalkville Road. Also moving to the new location will be Car Tags and Business Licenses. This change will be effective Monday, September 12, and all those transactions will be done at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
wvtm13.com
5K for Liza: Birmingham comes together to finish murdered Memphis jogger's run
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Over 200 people gathered in Mountain Brook, Alabama, early Friday morning to run in honor of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, a 34-year-old wife, mother and teacher who wasabducted and killed during her routine predawn run last week in Memphis, Tennessee. Watch the video above to learn more.
Hewitt-Trussville graduate released new single in honor of Meads twins
By Hannah Curran, Editor KENTUCKY — A 2009 Hewitt-Trussville graduate, Dustin Short, released a new single, “I Won’t Forget,” featuring Hope Darst on Friday, September 9, reminding people that whatever you are going through, God is there through it all. “I hope this song will help people remember all the things that God has done […]
wbrc.com
‘Just think about the lives you are affecting’: Children’s of Alabama reacts after children hurt by gunfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A week full of violent crime in Birmingham has left left three children injured by gunfire, and one child in the hospital awaiting surgery. Children’s of Alabama’s ER is crowded with patients. They are seeing more than 200 people a day right now, but that’s not from violence, it’s mainly from kids heading back to school. But, trauma officials said this string of crime has left a major impact on innocent children and can strain hospital staff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Trussville Mayor Choat discusses federal railroad grant
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Mayor Buddy Choat discusses the city of Trussville and Birmingham teaming up with Norfolk Southern to overcome the train problem that continues to plague the area. Trussville plans to vote on a resolution at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, impacting the train crossing blockages. Related […]
Police: Fight led to shooting at Talladega plant
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0