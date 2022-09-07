ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Eliza’s Run

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Birmingham. It’s 4:23 a.m. It’s chilly. There is a quilt of fog suspended over the foothills of the Appalachians. The whole world is dark. I should not be up at this hour. I am hardly awake. My hair is a mess. My eyes are crusted. But here […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Church of the Highlands opens Woodlawn branch campus

The Church of the Highlands, Alabama’s largest church with more than 20 branch campuses throughout the state, will open its newest campus in Woodlawn on Sunday, founding Pastor Chris Hodges announced this week. “Next Sunday, Sept. 11, after 10 years of being portable, at Woodlawn High School and the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Irondale, AL
Irondale, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tree Talk: The pace of change

By Wil Rainer, Field Programs Director at the Cahaba River Society TRUSSVILLE — The unnamed tributary in my backyard flows from the peak of an unnamed mountain. As the gathering waters build, the creek twists and turns over bedrock and through culverts from my forested Irondale neighborhood toward I-459, its first major manmade barrier. Here […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former manager at a Birmingham credit union has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, has been charged with embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday. According to prosecutors, Topping allegedly embezzled approximately $268,000 while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next

Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

‘Just think about the lives you are affecting’: Children’s of Alabama reacts after children hurt by gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A week full of violent crime in Birmingham has left left three children injured by gunfire, and one child in the hospital awaiting surgery. Children’s of Alabama’s ER is crowded with patients. They are seeing more than 200 people a day right now, but that’s not from violence, it’s mainly from kids heading back to school. But, trauma officials said this string of crime has left a major impact on innocent children and can strain hospital staff.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Police: Fight led to shooting at Talladega plant

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
TALLADEGA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

